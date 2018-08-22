Whether it’s the Game Show Network, Trivial Pursuit, or a simple spat among friends trying to decide who won the House Cup in Harry Potter, know-it-alls pervade our popular culture—and local bars know how to capitalize on them.

Pub quizzes have become a beloved form of social drinking as patrons snag friends with similar interests to join a team (and hopefully win a few prizes). Some quizzes are represented by America’s Pub Quiz—a nationwide entertainment company dedicated to scheduling such events—while others allow patrons to delight in the local touches of Omaha-owned businesses running the show. Prepare your buzzers, order a pitcher, and get your game face on at the following establishments.

Liquid Sunshine

12750 Westport Parkway, La Vista

402-905-2050

liquidsunshinetaproom.com

Enjoy a trivia showdown before or after a movie (at the attached Alamo Drafthouse). For every general trivia night, Liquid Sunshine hosts many more that are dedicated to fan favorites like Game of Thrones, Parks and Recreation, The Office, or Star Wars. The pub quiz schedule varies—usually Mondays, Tuesdays, or Wednesdays once a month at 8 p.m. Find updated quiz times on Liquid Sunshine’s Facebook page.

Spielbound

3229 Harney St.

402-763-444

spielbound.com

Every night is Trivia Mafia if you grab Trivial Pursuit off the shelf at Spielbound, but the real deal is hosted each Wednesday at 8 p.m. The rules are easy: teams of one to six, entry is the cost of a day pass (or free for members), and the taps are flowing. While Spielbound has a stock of esteemed beers, non-alcoholic drinks are also available for the younger crowd. Prizes such as free day passes, gift cards, free drinks, and the honor of choosing the playlist for the next week’s event are awarded to the top two teams.

5168 Taproom

3201 Farnam St.

402-934-5168

5168brewing.com

New to the Midtown Crossing scene, 5168 is a hop, skip, and a drink away from Spielbound. Trivia is on the calendar for 6 p.m. every Sunday, with general and random questions. Prizes are given to the top three winning teams: first place gets a $20 gift card, second place gets a $10 gift card, and third place gets a free growler of beer to take home.

Two Fine Irishmen

18101 R Plaza

402-933-3990

twofineirishmenomaha.com

Two Fine Irishmen might just be Omaha’s pub quiz four-leaf clover, with two trivia nights every week. Wednesday games start at 7:30 p.m. with $1 tacos, as well as discounted beers and shots all night, while Sunday games begin at 7 p.m. with nacho and drink specials. First place takes home a $40 gift card, second place snags a $20 gift card, and third place gets a $10 gift card.

Pageturners Lounge

5004 Dodge St.

402-933-3973

Facebook: @pageturnerslounge

In honor of the former bookstore’s namesake, pub quizzes at Pageturners Lounge focus on literary topics. Whether you’ve read all the classics, want to test your reading comprehension, or think you can nail down the Dewey Decimal System, this one is for you. Attend on the first Wednesday of every month at 8 p.m. Winners receive gift cards from various local businesses around Omaha.

The Down Under Lounge

3530 Leavenworth St.

402-933-3927

thedownunderlounge.com

Complete with homemade tacos and queso dip, the Down Under Lounge holds a homegrown trivia night every Tuesday at 8 p.m., hosted by the one-and-only “Captain o’ Fun,” Spencer Barak. The kicker? The last trivia night of each month is specially themed, and every Tuesday evening leads directly to group karaoke in the lounge. Teams: six members max. First place prize: a $50 bar tab. Competition: friendly.

