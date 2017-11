Friday, Nov. 3: This exhibit explores what it was like for one artist to wake up to what he considered a changed world after the 2016 election. One Year Later: The Trumplings opening reception is this Friday at The Little Gallery and Benson Underground Film Forum. The three-dimensional ceramic figures will be available for sale, along with other Vargas creations. Seventy-five percent of the proceeds will go to three local nonprofit organizations. To get the full story, swing on over here. Friday, Nov. 3: Due to a little scandal, the Omaha Zombie Walk was initially cancelled. Luckily, the local community rallied and the Benson area’s 10th annual zombie extravaganza is back on. Dress in your finest, cemetery-fresh threads, wrap up those flesh wounds, and head to the Citylight Arts Project Building at 6:30 p.m. this Friday. Be sure to take advantage of all the perks being offered the undead from local Benson businesses. Get the dirt here. Saturday, Nov. 4: Get nostalgic this weekend by heading to the Waiting Room to see The Urge do their thing. Or if you didn’t grow up in the age of grunge but wonder what all the fuss is about, this show will school you on that. The Urge is known for their high-energy performances so get galvanized and find out what if felt like to live through the ’90s. Jump right in here.