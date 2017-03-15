TOP SPOT OF THE WEEK: Singer/songwriter Andrew McMahon has been racking up plenty of accolades, including performing on Jimmy Kimmel, Conan, and Today. He’s also shared the stage with such luminaries as Billy Joel, Panic at the Disco! and Weezer, all of those within a year. His most important accomplishment? McMahon is a 10-year Leukemia survivor. Head on down to Sokol Auditorium (2234 S. 13th St.) TONIGHT to show this guy some love.

Before gorging on corned beef and green beer this weekend, check out Flagship Commons (Westroads Mall) TODAY for its Vegan Thursdays. Multiple restaurants will be offering special discounts on their best vegan dishes. Falafel, guac, and sushi, oh, my!

Chimeras is an exhibition composed of primarily female artists who push the boundaries on many social constructs. Chimeras asks the question, “What makes us a human versus what makes us an animal?” That in mind, the artists offer a variety of visual answers. Take in this exciting exhibit at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts (724 S. 12th St.).

St. Paddy’s Day is all about personal choice; some people enjoy green eggs and ham on this holiday, while others are strictly drinking green beer. Whatever your guilty pleasure may be, make sure you indulge in it safely. Numerous bars and restaurants in Omaha will have some type of festive special for the day. Check out some of Omaha Magazine‘s top picks here.

DJ R(Con) wears many musical hats, while he spends the majority of his time touring the country, he is also a recording engineer and music producer. We’re willing to bet some of you have even heard his work unknowingly. DJ (R)Con worked on the popular mobile game, Battle Bears. He will be at Hotel RL (3321 S. 72nd St.) this Saturday to show off his must-experience mad skills.

FOR A COMPLETE LISTING OF AREA EVENTS, CLICK HERE