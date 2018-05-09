Art & Museum Exhibits

BFA & BASA Thesis and Senior Shows

Through May 5 at UNO Criss Library and Weber Art Gallery, 6001 Dodge St. Thesis students in the art gallery and BASA graduating seniors from UNO showcase their work. Admission: free. 402-554-3206.

—unomaha.edu

Word/Play: Prints, Photographs, and Paintings by Ed Ruscha

Through May 6 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. The first major exhibition featuring Ruscha in his home state of Nebraska, Word/Play brings together prints, photographs, and artist books, complemented by a selection of major paintings. Ruscha’s use of the written word is a signature element of his work. Tickets: $10 ($5 from 4-8 p.m. Thursdays), $5 students with valid ID, free to members and youths 17 and under. 402-342-3300.

—joslyn.org Metamorphosis: Works by Sayaka Ganz and Aurora Robson

Through May 13 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. This exhibit is constructed of found, recycled, and reused plastic objects. Equal parts artistic and educational, it will feature fine art accompanied by a message of environmental stewardship. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children 6-12, free for garden members and children under 6. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

beginning.break.rapid: Kenji Fujita & Barbara Takenaga

Through June 2 at Bemis Center, 742 S. 12th St. These artists use a variety of mediums including vinyl, paint, spray paint, gesso, paper, calcium carbonate, wood, plywood, and linen. Admission: free. 402-341-7130.

—bemiscenter.org

Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism’s Temporal Bullying

Through June 2 at Bemis Center, 742 S. 12th St. The artists in this exhibit examine how support for the body in states of illness and rest prompts us to re-imagine the world collectively. The exhibit aims to bring attention to how the body is articulated in capitalism and health-related discourse. Admission: free. 402-341-7130.

—bemiscenter.org

Widespread Flowering

Through June 4 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Motivated by the beauty and passage of time, space, and geometry of the world of nature, Ann Brugenhemke explores life and love through art. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children 6-12, free for garden members and children under 6. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Wedes

Through June 4 at Darger HQ, 1804 Vinton St. Artists Angela Simione and Sarah Rowe are inspired by traditional craft. Their work embodies illustrations of everyday objects as metaphors of self-identity, boundaries, and protection. Admission: free. 402-209-5554.

—dargerhq.org

Tuskegee Airmen: Who Called Nebraska Home

Through June 30 at Great Plains Black History Museum, 2221 N. 24th St. (Jewell Building). The exhibit will highlight photos, historical information, and artifacts about the Tuskegee Airmen who called Nebraska home. Admission: free. 402-932-5554

—gpblackhistorymuseum.org

Wearable Art—Kiss of the Wolf

May 3-6 at Anderson O’Brien Art, 1108 Jackson St. Artist Lori Bacigalupi explores different techniques in fabric design, such as screen process, natural dyeing, and mono-printing in wearable art. Admission: free. 402-884-0911.

—aobfineart.com

Awakening

Starting May 4 at Omaha Artists’ Co-op, 405 S. 11th St. Enjoy works of art by Jasmine Greenwaldt, Alan Smith, and George Skuodas. Admission: free. 402-342-9617.

—artistscoopomaha.com

Salon Time: Sonya Clark + Althea Murphy-Price + Nontsikelelo Mutiti

May 4-June 30 at The Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 North 24th St. Salon Time features three artists who examine and celebrate the ritual time and material culture surrounding black women’s hair care. Admission: free. 402-933-3161.

—u-ca.org

Missouri Valley Impressionist Society

May 11-June 30 at Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. This national juried exhibition features pieces from the Missouri Valley Impressionist Society, a painting group striving to bring impressionism throughout the Missouri River Valley Region. Admission: free. 402-305-1510.

—gallery1516.org

Amy Haney

Starting May 25 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnman St. An Omaha native, Haney has practiced her artwork in several U.S. cities. Currently a professor in the college of communication, fine arts, and media at UNO, she is excited to share her printmaking pieces. Admission: free. 402-595-2122.

—artscouncil.nebraska.gov

Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: Secrets of the Sewer

Starting May 26 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Leap to the rescue and learn teamwork, collaboration, and problem-solving through puzzles, mazes, and obstacles just like Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello. Also showing at this time is: Children’s China: Celebrating Culture, Character, and Confucius. Admission: $12 adults and kids, $11 seniors, free for children under 2 and members. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

Reality

Starting June 1 at KANEKO, 1111 Jones St. Reality will dissect the notion of truth, history, and the presentation of what is “real.” This exhibit will investigate art, science, and technology that creates, alters, and reflects upon the sense of real. Admission: free. 402-341-3800.

—thekaneko.org

The Eye Perceives

Starting June 1 at Artists Co-op, 405 S. 11th St. View works by Richard Markoff, Gabriella Quiroz, and Duane Adams. Admission: free. 402-342-9617.

—artistscoopomaha.com

Treasures of British Art 1400-2000: The Berger Collection

Starting June 2 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Take a look at 50 masterworks from one of the most private collections of British painting in the U.S. Tickets: $10 adults ($5 on Thursday 4-8 p.m.), $5 college students, free for Joslyn members and ages 17 and younger. 402-342-3300.

—joslyn.org

Patriotic Perches

Starting June 20 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. This exhibit features a collection of 51 handcrafted birdhouses by Richard Yost. Yost combines art, geography, and horticulture to educate visitors about state birds and flowers. Each birdhouse is decorated with knick-knacks that represent each state. Admission: $10 adults, $5 ages 6-12, free for garden members and children under 6. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Fighting for the Right to Fight: African-American Experiences in World War II

Through July 15 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. This exhibit features artifacts, photographs, and oral histories to highlight some of the extraordinary achievements and challenges of African-Americans during World War II, both overseas and at home. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12), and free to children age 2 and under and members. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Stage Performances

Comedy Shows

Recurring Thursdays-Saturdays at The Backline Comedy Theatre, 1618 Harney St. Primarily long-form improv, the Backline also hosts standup shows, short-form improv shows, and occasionally sketch shows. INTERROGATED, the Backline’s premiere show, recurs every Friday. Times vary. Tickets: $3-5 Thursday, $5-10 Friday and Saturday. 402-720-7670.

—backlinecomedy.com

Three to Beam Up

Through May 13 at Shelterbelt Theatre, 3225 California St. Directed by Roxanne Wach, this performance tells the story of a man who believes he is the captain of a Federation starship trekking around space. His children have to fight to keep their father’s feet firmly planted on Earth. 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. 6 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets: $12 on Thursdays. $20 general, $15 students, seniors, and TAG members on weekends. 402-341-2757.

—shelterbelt.org

The Mountaintop

May 4-27 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. This Olivier Award-winning play of historical fiction, The Mountaintop imagines the final night in the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Times vary. Tickets: $24. 402-553-0800.

—omahaplayhouse.com

The Best of Chicago with Brass Transit

May 5 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The Omaha Symphony presents the ultimate Chicago experience with the eight piece band of Brass Transit, who performs flawless renditions of hits like “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 54,” and more. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

May 5-6 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Shakespeare’s best-loved romantic comedy comes to life in the form of ballet. 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets: $27-$92. 402-345-0606

—ticketomaha.com

An Evening with David Sedaris

May 7 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Master of satire and observant writer of the human condition David Sedaris is one of America’s preeminent humor writers. Hear him live and be ready to laugh. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $50-$55. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Jessica Lang Dance

May 10 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Choreographer Lang has a knack for blending modern design elements and classical ballet to create emotionally moving performances. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$45. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Omaha Symphony: The Planets

May 11-12 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. From Mars, the Bringer of War, to Neptune, the Mystic, Holst depicts the planets of myth and mystery, leaving the audience breathless. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$72. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Big Canvas (Short-Form)

May 12 and 25, June 9 and 29 at various locations. Looking for the kind of improv you see on Whose Line Is It Anyway? Big Canvas performs every month’s second Saturday (The Backline at 1618 Harney St.) and last Friday (Sozo Coffeehouse at 1314 Jones St.). Times vary. Tickets: $5.

—bigcanvasne.com

Mick Foley

May 15 at Omaha Funny Bone, 17305 Davenport St., Suite No. 201. Listen to this professional wrestler’s tale of the most famous match of his career. With humor and ease, Foley talks about the “Hell in a Cell” match, which made him a wrestling legend. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25-$75. 402-493-8036.

—omaha.funnybone.com Wicked

May 16-June 3 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This Broadway sensation tells the untold story of what happened in Oz long before Dorothy, and from a different perspective. Times vary. Tickets: $54-$164. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com Arturo Sandoval: The Dear Diz Tour

May 17 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This renowned trumpeter and 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist brings his tour celebrating the legendary jazz master Dizzy Gillespie to Omaha. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$45. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

The City in the City in the City

May 17-June 17 at BlueBarn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St. After the death of her mother, Tess and a mysterious woman set off to the ancient city-state of Mastavia and together encounter strange places and people. 7:30 p.m. (Thursday-Saturday), 6 p.m. (Sunday 6/3 & 6/17), 2 p.m. (Sunday 6/10). Tickets: $30 adults, $25 students, seniors, TAG members. 402-345-1576.

—bluebarn.org

Tiffany Haddish: #SheReady

May 19 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Dubbed the “funniest woman alive” by Vanity Fair, Haddish is quickly establishing herself as one of the most sought-after comedic talents in TV and film. She recently starred in the hit comedy Girls Trip. 7 p.m. Tickets: $35-$55. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Life on the Vertical with climber Mark Synnott

May 22 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Rock-climber Synnott has made legendary first ascents of some of the world’s tallest, most forbidding walls. Although he has many passions, one of Synnott’s hobbies includes sharing his life as a professional climber and explorer. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $11-$26. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Omaha Improv Festival

May 24-27 at various locations. Catch local and national comedians with improv performances and workshops at The Backline, KANEKO, The Dubliner, and Bourbon Saloon. National headliners include Kevin McDonald of The Kids in the Hall and Seth Morris of Upright Citizens Brigade. Times and ticket prices vary. 402-720-7670.

—omahaimprovfest.com

Lazarus Syndrome

May 31-June 24 at SNAP! Productions, 3225 California St. Elliott has spent most of his adult life as a person living with AIDS. He struggles with the emotional toll of Lazarus Syndrome. A quiet evening is suddenly interrupted with the unexpected arrival of his brother and father, who arrive carrying homemade matzo ball soup and family baggage. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 6 p.m. for Sundays. (June 24 show is at 2 p.m.) Tickets: $20 general, $15 for students, seniors, and military (Friday-Sunday). All Thursday shows are $12. 402-341-2757.

—snapproductions.com

Omaha Symphony: The Beach Boys

June 1-3 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The one and only Beach Boys return with favorite hits like “Good Vibrations,” “California Girls,” “Surfin’ USA,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and more. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $29-$109. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Disney’s Newsies

June 1-3, 8-10, 15-17 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farman St. This Disney musical tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of life as an artist away from the big city. 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. depending on the date. Tickets: $22-$27. 402-345-4849.

—rosetheater.org

Tom Segura

June 7-9 at Omaha Funny Bone, 17305 Davenport St., Suite No. 201. This actor/comedian/writer has become one of Hollywood’s most in demand and highly regarded talents. Segura is best known for his three Netflix specials, Completely Normal (2014), Mostly Stories (2016), and Disgraceful (2018). Times vary. Tickets: $35. 402-493-8036

—omaha.funnybone.com

Omaha Symphony: Beethoven’s Ninth

June 8-9 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. At The Ninth’s premiere, a critic said Beethoven’s “inexhaustible genius revealed a new world to us.” It continues to amaze with its celebration of humanity in the “Ode to Joy.” 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$72. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Singin’ in the Rain

June 1-24 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. The classic movie musical comes to life on stage with charm, humor, and stormy weather that made it so beloved in the first place. Times. Ticket sales start April 10. 402-553-0800.

—omahaplayhouse.com

Shakespeare On the Green: Much Ado About Nothing

June 21-24 at Elmwood Park, 411-1/2 N. Elmwood Road. A story of quick tongues and a false death kick off this Shakespearean tragedy of misunderstandings, love, and deception. Don’t forget to bring a picnic basket and seats. Times vary. Admission: free.

—nebraskashakespeare.com

Sonya Clark’s Translations

June 23 at The Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. Translations consists of the artist reading poems by Gwendolyn Brooks, Rita Dove, Audre Lorde, and Nikki Giovanni on the subject of hair, written in Twist—a font resembling hair clippings. The piece is performed in a beaded barber’s chair, and represents the sharing of cultural knowledge through hairdressing traditions, and the complex and fraught relations between black women’s personal and political identities. 1-4 p.m. Admission: free. 402-933-3161

—u-ca.org

Choir Boy

June 26 at The Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. Known most recently for his Oscar Award winning movie Moonlight, Tarell Alvin McCraney’s Choir Boy explores the intersections of black masculinity, sexuality, and respectability politics as it holds a mirror to us all, calling us to do better. 7 p.m. Admission: $20 advanced tickets/free day of show. 402-933-3161

—u-ca.org

Shakespeare On the Green: King John

June 28-30 at Elmwood Park, 411-1/2 N. Elmwood Road. Pack a picnic and bring lawn chars or blankets as John must fight his family, the French, and the Pope in order to keep his throne. Times vary. Admission: free.

—nebraskashakespeare.com

Concerts

MisterWives

May 1 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This American indie-pop band, who has opened for bands like Panic! at the Disco, American Authors and Twenty One Pilots, will now take center stage. 9 p.m. Tickets: $25 advanced, $28 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Ingested, Signs of the Swarm, and Bodysnatcher

May 3 at Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. These three heavy-metal bands will be in Omaha during the beginning leg of their “Devastation On the Nation Tour.” In addition, three other artists: Carnographer, Blessed Are the Merciless, and Xenophonic, will open for the main acts. 6:30-11:30 p.m. Tickets: $13 advanced, $15 day of show. 402-391-2554.

—lookoutomaha.com

Jake Miller

May 5 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. The 23-year-old recording artist, performer, model, and actor has over 11 million Spotify streams and counting. 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 advanced, $25 day of show, $35 early entry. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Little River Band

May 5 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q. St. The internationally recognized classic rockers are coming to Omaha to showcase their iconic vocal and musical energy. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $24-$45. 402-934-9966.

—ralstonarena.com

Davina and the Vagabonds

May 10-11 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This Minneapolis band breathes new life into old-school jazz. Come see their lively performance, filled with New Orleans charm, Memphis soul, and tender gospel. 7:30 p.m. (Thursday), 8 p.m. (Friday) Tickets: $40. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Black Veil Brides

May 14 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. This American rock band was formed in Ohio back in 2006. They are known for their use of black makeup, body paint, black studded clothing, and long hair. They take inspiration from KISS and Mötley Crüe. Musical guests Asking Alexandria and Blessthefall will also be performing. 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $30 plus fees. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

A Perfect Circle

May 15 at Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St. This American alternative rock band is known as a supergroup in the rock community, meaning the band’s members have successful solo careers or are part of other well known groups. The band brings their four albums of work to Baxter Arena. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $39-$79. 402-554-6200.

—omavs.com

Shania Twain

May 18 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St. The Canadian singer/songwriter with over 100 million records sold comes to Omaha on her “NOW” tour. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $27-$244+. 800-745-3000.

—centurylinkcenteromaha.com

U2: eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

May 19 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St. This Irish rock back comes to Omaha to showcase their renowned talent. With 14 albums and over 170 million records sold, they are considered to be on the world’s best-selling music artists. 8 p.m. Tickets: $41-$325+. 800-745-3000.

—centurylinkcenteromaha.com

The Golden Pelicans

May 23 at O’Leaver’s, 1322 S. Saddle Creek Road. This alternative/indie band will perform in Omaha with special guests, Rusty Lord and David Nance. 9 p.m. Tickets: $6. 402-556-1238.

—facebook.com/oleavers

Brent Cobb & Them

May 26 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This Georgia-grown country singer makes his way to Omaha, with guest Savannah Conley, to debut his album Shine on Rainy Day. 9 p.m. Tickets: $12 advanced, $15 day off show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Keith Harkin

May 27 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. After leaving the popular Irish music group, Celtic Thunder, Harkin has since released four solo albums and toured around Europe, North America, and Australia. 8 p.m. Tickets: $35 advanced, $55 VIP. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Barenaked Ladies

June 3 at Stir Cove, 1 Harrah’s Blvd, Council Bluffs. The Canadian rockers are bringing fun and nostalgia to their “Last Summer on Earth Tour”. With hits like “One Week,” “Brian Wilson,” “If I had $1,000,000,” and more, it’s sure to be unforgettable fun. 7 p.m. Tickets: $45-$135. 712-328-6000.

—caesars.com

Caroline Rose

June 7 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Rose’s new album LONER is the perfect mix of emotion, satire, and humor, all wrapped up in angsty pop songs. 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 advanced, $12 day of show. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

John Butler Trio

June 8 at Sumtur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St. This Australian jam band is known for their acoustic, folksy tunes like “Ocean” and “Bully.” 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $30 general admission advanced, $35 general admission day of show, $45-$55 reserved. 800-745-3000.

—sumtur.org

Days N Daze

June 12 at Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. This folk-punk band from Houston independently records, produces, and promotes all their own music. See them in Omaha with band Dummy Head Torpedo. 8-11 p.m. Tickets: $10 advanced, $15 day of show. 402-391-2554.

—lookoutomaha.com

First Aid Kit (with Jade Bird)

June 13 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. The Swedish, sister duo of First Aid Kit combine their vocals with drums and a steel guitar to produce sweet folk tunes. 8 p.m. Tickets: $29. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

Blame it on the Bossa Nova

June 17 at First Central Congregational Church, 421 S. 36th St. This all-ages concert is a perfect way to kick off the summer. MasterSingers, an a capella group, will perform classic and modern music infused with their own unique sound. 6 p.m. Tickets: $12. 402-345-1533.

—mastersingersomaha.com

Cole Swindell

June 22 at Stir Cove, 1 Harrah’s Blvd., Council Bluffs. This American country singer is also an established songwriter, having written hits for Thomas Rhett, Scotty McCreery, Luke Bryan, and more. 8 p.m. Tickets: $48-$75+. 712-328-6000.

—caesars.com

Imagine Dragons: EVOLVE TOUR

June 24 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St. This American rock band has won three American Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, one Grammy Award, and one World Music Award from just three albums. 7 p.m. Tickets: $36-$101+. 800-745-3000.

—centurylinkcenteromaha.com

Sugarland

June 28 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St. This American country music duo brings their upbeat, modern country flare to Omaha. 7 p.m. Tickets: $30-$115. 800-745-3000.

—centurylinkcenteromaha.com

Post Animal

June 29 at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This Chicago-based band of brothers is good at incorporating slick riffs, pop hooks, and psychedelic tendencies in their music. They come to Omaha in 2018, only their second year of touring ever. 9 p.m. Tickets: $10 advanced, $12 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Twista

June 29 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This American rapper is in Omaha promoting his recent album Dark Horse. The rapper is best known for once holding the title of “Fastest Rapper in the World” in 1992, according to Guinness World Records. 9 p.m. Tickets: $20 advanced, $25 day of show. 402-884-5353

—waitingroomlounge.com

Family & More

Farmers Markets

Gardening season is open in Omaha, and those desiring fresh produce will find plenty of options in the area, along with artisan cheeses, farm-raised meats, freshly baked breads, assorted treats, and craft items.

• Aksarben Village (67th and Center streets) 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays starting May 6

• Council Bluffs (Bayliss Park) 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday starting May 3.

• Gifford Park (33rd and California streets) 5-8 p.m. Fridays starting June 1.

• Florence Mill (9102 N. 30th St.) 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays starting June 3.

• Old Market (11th and Jackson streets) 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays starting May 5

• Papillion (84th and Lincoln Street) 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays starting May 30.

• Village Pointe (168th and Dodge streets) 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays starting May 5.

Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder’s Weekend

May 4-6 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St. Shareholders in the company created by Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffet can learn about the year’s earning at this annual meeting. Events include the “Invest in Yourself” 5k run, a bridge tournament, shopping, and more. Times vary. 402-341-1500.

—centurylinkcenteromaha.com Cinco de Mayo Parade

May 5, along 24 St. from D to L streets. This dazzling parade—one of the largest Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the Midwest—features floats, marching bands, and more. Other event festivities take place May 4-6, before and after the parade along L to P streets. Rain or shine. 10 a.m. Admission: free.

—cincodemayoomaha.com

Beer, Brats & Begonias

May 5 at the Garden Gallery, 2721 N. 206th St, Elkhorn. This annual event features art, music, and beer. Event festivities include live music and over 30 artists, along with plants to gaze at: annuals, perennials, tropicals, and hanging baskets. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: free. 402-707-0056.

—the-garden-gallery.blogspot.com

Saturdays @ Stinson Concert Series

Starting May 5 at Stinson Park, 2285 S. 67th St. Food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists will all be available during these live concerts, which feature talented bands in Omaha. 7-10 p.m. Admission: free. 402-496-1616.

—aksarbenvillage.com

Renaissance Festival of Nebraska

May 5-6 and 12-13 at Bellevue Berry Farm, 11001 S. 48th St. Step back in time to the days of knights in shining armor with full contact swordplay, equestrian jousting, six unique performance locations, 100+ costumed characters, and free make-and-take crafts. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission: $13 adults, $8 children. 402-331-5500.

—renfestnebraska.com

Yoga Rocks the Park

Starting May 6 at Turner Park, 3110 Farnam St. This healing arts festival takes place on Sundays and combines yoga and live music as a way to heal your mind and body. 4 p.m. (3:30 registration). Admission: free; donations accepted.

—midtowncrossing.com

Leashes at Lauritzen

May 7 and 14, June 4 and 11 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Bring your canine friends to explore the grounds and enjoy the outdoors. Heel for family photos, learn about local dog-related nonprofits, and enjoy treats/samples with your pup. 5-8 p.m. Admission: $10 adults and $5 for dogs; free for garden members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Soundry Workshop: Instrument Building

May 10 at KANEKO, 1111 Jones St. Adult learners (18 and up) will investigate the art of sound installation, instrument building, and 21st compositional techniques. Participants will be able to create, play, and take home their very own instrument. 6-7 p.m. Admission: $20. 402-341-3800.

—thekaneko.org

Sip Nebraska Wine Festival

May 11-12 at Mahoney State Park, 28500 W. Park Hwy. Celebrate spring and wine and this 5th annual wine event highlighting vintages from Nebraska wineries and craft breweries. Live music, unlimited wine, hard cider, craft beer, food, art, and more will be available. 4-10 p.m. (Friday), 1-10 p.m. (Saturday). Admission: $25-$120. 402-882-2448.

—blurparties.com

Celebrate CB

May 11-12, 19 in Council Bluffs, various locations. Hop across the river for events like Celebrate at The River, a barbecue, a parade, and more festivities. Times vary. Admission: free. 712-396-2494.

—celebratecb.com

Spring Night Hike at the Wetlands

May 12 at Wetlands Learning Center, 695 Camp Gifford Road. Join in on a night hike in the wetlands as we try to identify any animals we observe. Participants should bring a flashlight or headlamp and dress for the weather. 7-10 p.m. Admission: regular admission, free to members. 402-731-3140

—fontenelleforest.org

Omaha Rollergirls Roller Derby

May 12 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. It’s double the action with this double header on Star Wars/Family Night. Get a $1 beer while watching the show, during the first hour only. 6-8 p.m. Admission: $12 adults, $6 children (4-10), free for children 3 and under. 402-980-5579.

—ralstonarena.com

Florence Days

May 12-13 in downtown Florence, 30th St. between State St. and I-680 N. Historic Florence retains its own small-town feeling with this annual event. Activities include a parade, art displays, a melodrama, talks about the historic Florence Mill, and more. 10 a.m. Admission: free.

—historicflorence.org

High Tea and Talons

May 13 at Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Blvd. Enjoy Mother’s Day surrounded by birds. At this event, guest will enjoy tea, small pastries, and sandwiches while learning about birds of prey. Fancy dress is encouraged. 1-3 p.m. Admission: $5 for members, $15 for non-members (includes daily admission). 402-731-3150

—fontenelleforest.org

2018 national Golden Gloves Finals

May 14-19 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. The finals come back to Omaha for the first time since 2006! Top Golden Gloves competitors will vie for the national title. 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Admission: $10. 402-934-9966.

—ralstonarena.com

Kevin Hart

May 17 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St. Comedian and actor Kevin Hart brings his stand-up comedy show to Omaha on his “Irresponsible Tour.” 7 p.m. Admission: $35-$125+. 800-745-3000.

—centurylinkcenteromaha.com

Third Annual Food Truck Rodeo

May 18 outside Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Here’s a chance to sample some of Omaha’s favorite food on wheels all in one location. 15 food trucks will unite with a DJ and multiple outdoor bars for this local favorite. 4-11 p.m. Admission: free. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Elkhorn Antique Flea Market

May 20 at Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 East Court St. This Elkhorn event, held four times a year, hosts over 500 vendors each with their own unique treasures. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Rain or shine. Admission: $5. 414-525-0820.

—nlpromotionsllc.com

Salute to Summer Festival

May 24-27 in downtown La Vista. Old-fashioned fun will be available at this annual event, which takes place on Memorial Day weekend. There will be a carnival in Central Park, a parade down Park View Boulevard, and more. Times vary. Admission: free. 402-331-4343.

—cityoflavista.org/lavistadaze

Loessfest

May 25-28 at River’s Edge Park. Come to Council Bluffs for outdoor activities at this Memorial Day Weekend event. Events include a free community concert, carnival, parade, and much more. Times vary. Admission: free. 712-328-4650.

—loessfest.com Helicopter Day

May 26 at Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 28210 W. Park Hwy. Visitors can watch helicopters fly away and land right in front of them. Inside the museum, workshops and family-friendly activities await the visitors. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission: $12 adults; $6 children. $65 if you want to take a ride in a helicopter. 402-944-3100.

—sacmuseum.org

Vibes at Village Pointe

Starting May 31 at Village Pointe Shopping Center, 17305 Davenport St. Stop by the shopping center every Thursday for live music. Make sure to bring a blanket or chair. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Admission: free. 402-505-9773.

—villagepointeshopping.com

Benson Beer Fest

June 2 in Benson, 60th and Maple. This beer-lovers’ festival hosts hundreds of breweries, local food vendors, raffles, giveaways, and music for one day. 3-7 p.m. Admission: $35 general, $40 day of event, $45 VIP.

—bensonbeerfest2018.com

Elkhorn Days

June 1-3 throughout Elkhorn. This year’s festival is themed “Fun and Games” and features a casino night, hot air balloon rides, a movie night, parade, fireworks display, and other family fun. Times vary. Admission: free. 402-289-9560

—elkhorndays.com

Taste of Omaha

June 1-3 at Omaha Riverfront and Heartland of America Park, 800 Douglas St. This annual food-filled festival features eats from nearly 50 restaurants. Accompanied by live music, entertainment, and activities at Heartland of America Park, Lewis & Clark Landing, and River’s Edge Park. Times vary. Admission: free. 402-346-8003.

—showofficeonline.com

Omaha Oddities and Art Expo

June 2 at Comfort Inn and Suites, 7007 Grover St. This first annual expo and sale will offer a variety of oddities, curiosities, and art from over 30 vendors. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: $5 ($4 with can food donation), free for children 13 and under. 402-506-5852.

—voodoosoddshop.com

Castlepalooza

June 2 at Joslyn Castle, 3902 Davenport St. This community festival will take place on the grounds of the historic Joslyn Castle. Enjoy a historic neighborhood tour on bicycle that concludes on the castle grounds, where live music, family activities, vendors, food trucks, and craft beer will be waiting. 4-10 p.m. Admission: free. 402-595-2199.

—joslyncastle.com

Wine, Beer, Blues, and Balloon Festival

June 2 at Soaring Wings Vineyard, 17111 S. 138th St. The 14th annual blues event will feature musical guests Rex Granite Band, Sarah Benck, Connie Hawkins and the Blueswreckers, Keeshea Pratt Band, and Harlis Sweetwater Band. Bring a chair and blanket to take in the music and the hot air balloon show to follow. 4 p.m. Admission: $25 for those 21 and over (includes a glass of wine or beer), $15 for ages 12-20, free for kids under 12. 402-253-2479.

—soaringwingswine.com

Moo at the Zoo

June 2-3 at Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, 3701 S. 10th St. Meet in the Desert Dome Plaza for n day filled with agriculture. Get up close to multiple breeds of dairy cows and try some country cooking. Dancing, airbrush tattoo, and carnival games will also be available. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: regular zoo admission, free to members. 402-733-8401.

—omahazoo.com

Countryside Village Art Fair

June 2-3 at Countryside Village Shopping Center, 8722 Countryside Plaza. The annual fair showcases a mix of styles, perceptions, and media. The artwork selection inspires casual visitors to start art collections, and connoisseurs to add to existing collections. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: free. 402-391-2200.

—countryside-village.com

Annual Veterans Appreciation Rally

June 3 near North Omaha Airport, 12005 N. 72nd St. All to honor veterans, this event features classic cars, motorcycles, and airplanes. Activities include raffles and skydiving shows. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: free; $5 donation requested. 402-714-4269.

—@heroesoftheheartlandfoundation on Facebook

Monday Night Movies

Mondays June 4-July 30 at Turner Park, 3110 Farnam St. Laugh, cry, and relax with classic movies under the stars this summer. Children and pets are welcome to enjoy this free night out. Movies begin at dusk. Admission: free.

—midtowncrossing.com

Santa Lucia Italian Festival

June 7-10 at Lewis and Clark Landing, 345 Riverfront Drive. Come experience the richness of Italian history and culture at the 94th annual event. Carnival rides, authentic Italian foods, music, and nightly entertainment will all be available. Times vary. Admission: free. 402-342-6632.

—santaluciafestival.com

Summer Arts Festival

June 8-10 at Gene Leahy Mall, 1302 Farnam St. Over 135 artists from across the country will showcase and demonstrate their work here. Food and live entertainment also available. Times vary. Admission: free. 402-345-5401.

—summerarts.org

Stars and Stripes Day

June 9 at Gifford Farms, 700 Camp Gifford Road. Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy a day at the farm. Be prepared to learn about planets, stars, and constellations, while also seeing a police cruiser, a motorcycle, a firetruck, and farm animals up close and personal. This event is a tribute to those who serve. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Admission: $5 ages 2 and up. 402-597-4920.

—esu3.org

Rose Day and Show

June 10 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Join the Omaha Rose Society to promote the culture and appreciation of the rose. See a variety of rose blooms and arrangements on display for judging, visit with rosarians, and explore the rose garden. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children (6-12), free for children under 6. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Tempo of Twilight

June 12, 19, 26 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. This outdoor concert series brings local entertainment to the garden, perfectly blending music and nature. Bring chairs, food, and the family for a night of fun. 6-8 p.m. Admission: regular garden admission, free for members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Papillion Days

June 13-17 in Papillion. Treat Dad to a festival over Father’s Day weekend. This annual event includes a parade, fireworks, carnival, and much more. Times vary. Admission: $25 for carnival tickets. 402-331-3917.

—papilliondays.org

College World Series Opening Day

June 15 at TD Ameritrade Park, 1200 Mike Fahey, St. Before the series starts, come to the park for a day full of events, including FanFest, team autograph sessions, practices, Olympic-style opening ceremonies, a concert, and a fireworks finale. Activities begin at 9:10 a.m. Admission: free. 402-554-4422.

—cwsomaha.com

College World Series

June 16-26/27 at TD Ameritrade Park, 1200 Mike Fahey St. This annual baseball tournament offers fans the chance to be a part of a cherished tradition that includes tailgating and cheering on your favorite college baseball teams. 2 or 7 p.m. Admission: $35-$100. 402-554-4422.

—cwsomaha.com

Community Paint Day

June 16 at The Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. The Union’s Neighborhood Arts program and Creighton University Graphic Design II students led by professor and former Union Fellow Betni Kalk teamed up to complete a new mural design for the Omaha Small Business Network’s Business and Technology Center. All ages and no painting skills necessary to participate. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission: free. 402-933-3161

—u-ca.org

Polish Fest

June 23 at Crescent Moon and Huber-Haus German Bier Hall. Try a variety of Polish beers at this festival, which celebrates food and drink from the land that gave us Pope John Paul II. Food includes Polish sausage, glombki, and perogies. Noon-11 p.m. Admission: 402-345-1708.

—beercornerusa.com

Zydeco Festival

June 23 at Turner Park, 3110 Farnam St. Enjoy a day of Creole and Cajun-style food, as well as activities and music from artists from throughout the New Orleans region. 3-10 p.m. Admission: free.

—midtowncrossing.com

Omaha Celebrates America, featuring Starship and Survivor

June 29 at Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave. Omaha’s 28th annual pre-Fourth of July event will feature music from Starship and Survivor, with the Confidentials as the opening act, followed by fireworks. 6 p.m. concert and 10 p.m. fireworks show. Admission: free. 402-444-5900.

—omahacelebratesamerica.com

Heartland Pride Festival

June 29-30 at various locations. This festival is about the celebration, recognition, and integration of LGBTQ+ people and culture. Events include a parade in Council Bluffs, a youth pride festival, and a pride festival at Baxter Arena. Times vary. Admission: $52 VIP, $12 festival entrance, free for outdoor festival grounds.

—heartlandpride.org

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.