Nursing is the largest profession in health care, and one of the most recognizable.  Professionals from psychiatrists to surgeons use nurses each day to help care for patients with tasks from administering medicines to handing them tools of their trade.

Nurses labor tirelessly, often for 12 or more hours at a time. On Nov. 15, 2018, the March of Dimes took an evening to thank those vital professionals taking vital signs, and Omaha Magazine was in attendance as an event partner.

Nominations are blinded, then scored by the volunteer committee. Scores were based on credentials, certifications, their proudest outcomes, leadership, professional associations, and achievements. The Nurse of the Year is determined by the nurse with the highest overall score.

We again thank the nurses nominated for the March of Dimes awards, for taking care of us, each and every day.

Nurse of the Year Committee 

 

 

Nicole Caswell, CHI Health Immanuel

Teresa Hultquist, UNMC College of Nursing

Cindy Mirfield, Methodist Women’s Hospital

Wendy Muir, Bryan Health

Christine Murphy, Nebraska Medicine

Sue Nuss, Nebraska Medicine

Melissa Schmaderer, Madonna Rehabilitation Center

Kris Stapp, VNA

Lisa Strasheim, CHI Health

Judy Thomas, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center

Judy Timmons, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center

Susie Ward, Methodist College

Chrissy Wilber, Boys Town National Research Hospital

March of Dimes Staff

 

 

Mackenzie Hawkins, Development Specialist

Kristin Schemahorn, Development Manager

Kristina Debus, Development Manager

Nurse of the Year

Jean Armstrong-Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, Family Resource Center and Shaken Baby Task Force

Jean Armstrong has been devoted to creating and implementing a Shaken Baby Task Force. She has developed an educational curriculum, organized a conference, and created multiple educational videos. Her efforts were first recognized on a national level in 2000 when First Lady Laura Bush made a stop at her hospital.

Armstrong has helped Iowa Senator Amanda Regan support Senate Bill 349 to establish a Shaken Baby Syndrome Prevention Program through the Iowa Department of Health.

This Nurse of the Year was also instrumental in creating the only national 24-hour Crying Baby Helpline in the U.S.

 

Rising Star Family Choice Award Excellence in Academics

Betsy Miller-Methodist Hospital, Cardiac Care

Miriah Jansonius-Methodist Women’s Hospital, Labor & Delivery

Judi Dunn-Clarkson College, Continuing Education
Excellence in Advanced Practice Excellence in Advocacy Excellence in Clinical Excellence

Judy Placek-Nebraska Medicine, Plastic Surgery/Burn Surgery

Maria Lander-Nebraska Medicine,
Solid Organ Transplant Unit

Sylvia Hanousek-CHI Health, Labor & Delivery, Post Partum and Mother Baby
Excellence in Informatics Excellence in Leadership & Mentoring Excellence in Pediatrics

Ryan Zulkoski-Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, Nursing Education/Nursing Informatics

Anne Thallas-Methodist Hospital, Medical Surgical

Megan B. Sorensen-Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, Transport
Excellence in Pediatrics in School Health Excellence in Research & Evidence Based Practice Excellence in Service to Veterans

Twlya Kleen-Storm Lake Community Schools, Elementary School Nurse

Bernadette Vacha-Nebraska Medicine, Lung Transplant

Lisa Crouch (No Photo Available)-Veterans Health Administration, Ambulatory Care
Spirit of Nursing Award Spirit of Nursing Award Spirit of Nursing Award

Lindsey Ayles-Nebraska Medicine, Cardiothoracic Surgery

Joan Blum-Clarkson College, Oncology Nursing

Michelle Brester-Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, Pediatric Surgery
Spirit of Nursing Award Spirit of Nursing Award Spirit of Nursing Award

Cathrin Carithers-UNMC College of Nursing, Kearney Division

Tiffany Keller-CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center, Post Partum—Lactation RN

Jaki Kenney-Nebraska Medicine, Werner Special Care Unit
Spirit of Nursing Award Spirit of Nursing Award Spirit of Nursing Award

Jennifer Lantis (No Photo Available)-Great Plains Health, Infection Prevent

Kimberly Marsh-Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Barbara Petersen-Great Plains Health, Quality
Spirit of Nursing Award Spirit of Nursing Award Spirit of Nursing Award

Kimberly Peterson-Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, Performance Improvement

Julie Sundermeier-Nebraska Medicine, NICU

Danielle Treska-CHI Health Lakeside Hospital, ICU
Spirit of Nursing Award

Anne Wilber-UNMC College of Nursing, Northern Division (Norfolk)

Student Nursing Awards 

Taira Anderson-University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing, Northern Division

Dania Cervantes Ayala-College of Saint Mary

Racheal Dawn Daigger-UNMC College of Nursing, Kearney Division

Katherine Glaser (No Photo Available)-Creighton University College of Nursing

Sara Glaser-Bryan College of Health Sciences

Sarah Henry-Purdue University Global School of Nursing

Kathryn Noble-Nebraska Wesleyan University

Tiffany Pardew-Clarkson College

Megan Reiten-Nebraska Methodist College

Jiosajandy Garcia Reyna-University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing

Stephanie Shoning-College of Saint Mary

Breanna Swanson-Bryan College of Health Sciences College of Nursing

Ashley Tagart-College of Saint Mary

Nurse of the year nominees

Boys Town ClinicsSara Pfeifer, Pediatric ClinicBoys Town National Research HospitalKayla Gentrup, Pediatric GastroenterologyStephanie Hernandez, Surgical FloorNerissa Imada, Surgery CenterAutumn Rowe, Surgery CenterJune Root, Pediatrics – InpatientBryan HealthChristie Bartelt, RehabilitationJulie Bratt, Care ManagementCHI HealthSarah Barker, Family Birth CenterSusan Brill, Intensive Care UnitRebecca Gardner, Good Samaritan
Surgery DepartmentSylvia Hanousek, LDRP: L&D, Post Partum,
    and Mother BabyKatelyn Henriksen, OrthopedicsJennifer Lemmons, HospitalDebra Saldi, Behavioral SerivcesRebecca Seier, Infection PreventionLowellyn Steinkraus, Plainview Hospital
    Specialty ClinicHeidi Gall, Rural Health clinicCHI Health CUMC – Bergan MercyAaron Allen, ICUKara Aldana, NICUAlicia Buechler, HVI – Cardiac Universal UnitKara Johnson, ObstetricsTara Kiichler, NICUSarah Kumm, Neonatal Intensive Care UnitRhonda Meyer, Heart and VascularTracy Meyers, NICUDonna Myers, NICUEmily Oppel, Intensive Care UnitElena Oquendo, NICUErin McQuinn, House OperationsGuylah, Med/Surg/Ortho/Intermediate/DialysisHeather Reese, ERCHI Health Creighton University
Medical CenterTiffany Keller, Post Partum-LactationCHI Health Good SamaritanKelsey Daake, LeadershipDel Miller, Orthopedics/OncologyCHI Health ImmanuelHannah Baldwin, PCCUCrisann Hannum, Critical CareMandy Iverson, Labor and DeliveryMandy Iverson, ObstetricsMandolyn Klinkhammer, Labor and DeliveryCynthia Lesch-Busse, Nursing Administration Kay Maguire, Medical SurgicalCarrie Meyer, Labor and DeliveryJaclyn Seiboldt, Medical Surgical OncologyElizabeth Steadman, Critical CareChristy Todd, Labor and Delivery Lisa, Labor and DeliveryCHI Health Lakeside HospitalChristine Enterline, SurgeryEmily Mass, Med/Surg/Oncology Jordan Novak, Med-Surg/Oncology Katie Swanson, Med-Surg/OrthoDanielle Treska, ICUJill Yosten, Ambulatory Infusion Center Hanah Zehnder, Float Pool Aysha Classen, EDCHI Health Mercy CorningChimene Cobb, Outpatient Specialty ClinicCHI Health Mercy Council BluffsMarie Baker, Critical Care UnitRanita Hiller, Post Critical CareLori Woodrow, Psychiatric NurseCHI Health MidlandsVicki Gall, Medical/SurgicalJulie Nichols, Surgical ServicesCHI Health Missouri ValleyJodi Potts, Rural Health clinicCHI Health St. ElizabethEmily Bachman, Ortho/PEDSLori Birdzell, ObservationNicole Ragon, Critical Care UnitTricia Topolski, EmergencyChristine Vogt, OBGYNGayAnn Wagner, NICUKelly Watton, Primary CareCHI Health St. FrancisDarla Cleveland, Medical OncologyLacey Pavlovsky, Quality Management –
Infection ControlCHI Health St. Mary’sLoree Mort, Labor and DeliveryChildren’s Hospital & Medical CenterCarol Beare, Med-Surg 6 – Nursing InformaticsAlicia Bremer, Performance ImprovementMichelle Brester, Pediatric SurgeryErin Hartman, EmergencyChase Hinzmann, Critical Care TransportJill Jensen, Performance ImprovementVanessa Le, NICU, Nursing InformaticsKimberly Marsh, Neonatal Intensive Care UnitKatherine McCollough, Dialysis Kimberly Peterson, Performance ImprovementKathy Powers, CARES/PACUKatherine “Kitty” Rasmussen, 5 Med-SurgMegan B. Sorensen, TransportRyan Zulkoski, Nursing Education/
    Nursing InformaticsChildren’s Physicians—BellevueNicole Wallin, LactationChildren’s Physicians—PlattsmouthRebecca Robbins, PediatricsChildren’s Physicians—GretnaAmy Wortmann, PediatricsClarkson CollegeJoan Blum, Oncology NursingJudi Dunn, Continuing EducationCraig HomeCareAmy Lauby, Pediatric Home Health CareFremont HealthDesa Clark, NursingTerese Moore, Labor and DeliveryGreat Plains HealthJennifer Lantis, Infection PreventionJill Stevenson, Joint Replacement –
 OrthopaedicsWendy Ward, Quality-Risk Management Barbara Petersen, QualityMadonna Rehabilitation HospitalJane Bilau, Traumatic Brain Injury RehabilitationMari Ramsey, Acute RehabMethodist HospitalJean Beumler, Palliative CareAshley Colburn, RehabilitationRachael Coufal, Progressive  Care UnitCarrie Kelseth, Cardiac CareKelly Menousek, Emergency Department Betsy Miller, Cardiac CareTiffany Pettit, Ortho-NeuroMandy Stockdale, RehabilitationAnne Thallas, Medical SurgicalCatherine Wolpert, Medical SurgicalMethodist Jennie Edmundson HospitalJean Armstrong, Family Resource Center
    and Shaken Baby Task ForceMethodist Women’s HospitalMiriah Jansonius, Labor & DeliverySheri Kimmey, NICU/OutreachShonda Knop, High Risk ObstetricsAmy Rapp, GYN, PostpartumNebraska MedicineMegan Armbrust, Women’s and
    Infant’s ServicesLindsey Ayles, Cardiothoracic SurgeryClaire Baweja, Emergency Department – BMCLindsie Buchholz, Enterprise Practice SupportAshley Carne, Medical ICUBarabara Cowden, Werner Intensive Care UnitLyndie Farr, Critical Care AnesthesiaStephanie Floth, UNL Student Health CenterCaitlin Hagen, Cardiology-Progressive CareTerri Heineman, Oncology Treatment Center
    at Werner Cancer CenterSamantha Jordan-Schaulis, Pediatric ICUJaki Kenney, Werner Special Care UnitTeresa Kerkman, Medical ICU Susan Knutson, NICUMargee Langer, OncologyMaria Lander, Solid Organ Transplant UnitRiley Lyons, Werner Progressive Care UnitCourtney Marshall, Nursing Development
    SpecialistMegan Myers, Medical ICUDenise McGrath, Women and Infant ServicesSarah Newman, NICUSara Neumann, CardiologyLeaAyn Norton, Clarkson Family
    Medicine ClinicMegan Pierce, Women’s ServicesJudy Placek, Plastic Surgery/Burn SurgeryLori Schmida, Kidney/pancreas transplantMichael Schrage, Emergency DepartmentDanielle Schulz, Emergency DepartmentCarmen Shannon, SICUAmy Steinauer, Community &
    Corporate Relations Angie Strain, Heart and Vascular Julie Sundermeier, NICUGisele Tlusty, Specialty Care UnitTina Twymon, Clarkson Family Medicine ClinicBernadette Vacha, Lung TransplantLisa Wulf, EmergencyNebraska Methodist CollegeAlice Kindschuh, DNPOmaha Public SchoolsSharon Wade, School HealthSaunders Medical CenterPatricia Kucera, Long Term CareSkinner Magnet Elementary SchoolShannon Cunningham, Health OfficeStorm Lake Community SchoolsTwlya Kleen, Elementary School NurseUnityPoint Health St. Luke’sChristi-Ann Bullock, NICUBrenda Crank, Mother BabyUNMC College of NursingCathrin Carithers, Kearney DivisionAnne Wilber, Northern Division (Norfolk)Veterans Administration Health CareLisa Crouch, Ambulatory CareVNA of the MidlandsJennifer Dannen, Maternal ChildWest Holt Memorial HospitalJessica Thomassen, Med/Surg, ER, SurgeryWest Central District Health DepartmentBrandi Lemon, Outreach DirectorThis list was printed in the January/February 2019 edition of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.

