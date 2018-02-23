Art & Museum Exhibits

Nancy Friedemann-Sanchez

Through March 8 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St., lower level. Friedemann-Sanchez describes her art as “a bicultural and transcultural experience” as it focuses on her migration from Colombia to the United States. Admission: free. 402-595-2122.

—artscouncil.nebraska.gov

Three Generations of Women Photographers

Through March 10 at El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25th St. This exhibit features Lola Álvarez Bravo, her student Mariana Yampolsky, and photographer Cristina Kahlo. All three have ties to Frida Kahlo. Admission: $5 general, $4 students, $3.50 seniors and children K-12, and free to members. 402-731-1137.

—elmuseolatino.org

Open House/Open Studios

March 10 at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts 724 S. 12th St. Current artists-in-residence and 2018 curator-in-residence Taraneh Fazeli will give brief presentations about their artistic and curatorial practices. The event includes live performance, a chance to visit the artist-in-residence live/work studios, and participation in an all-ages art activity. Noon. Admission: free. 402-341-7130.

—bemiscenter.org

light

Through March 23 at KANEKO, 1111 Jones St. Visual art, performances, lectures, youth education, and hands-on creative experiences will empower visitors to see the world in a whole new light. Admission: free. 402-341-3800.

—thekaneko.org

Nebraska Sixty-Five Plus

Through March 25 at Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. More than 65 pieces of art from artists age 65 and older will be on display at this exhibition dedicated to artist Dan Boylan, who passed away in 2017. Admission: free (but donations encouraged). 402-305-1510.

—gallery1516.org

Oil and Water

Through March 31 at Artists’ Cooperative, 405 S. 11th St. View artwork from local painters Linda Hatfield and Katrina Methot-Swanson, both of whom use vibrant colors in their work. Admission: free. 402-342-9617.

—artistscoopomaha.com

Forever Forest

Through April 15 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. This national exhibit explores sustainability, selective harvesting, transportation needs, and the everyday products made from trees. Admission: $12 adults and children over 2, $11 seniors, free to members and children under 24 months. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

I See That Fable Differently: Selections from Creighton University’s Carlson Fable Collection

Through April 29 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. This exhibition will examine a dozen of Aesop’s fables with a variety of objects from printed materials to ceramic dishware, assemblage sculpture, and a set of nesting dolls. A companion exhibition will be viewable at Creighton’s Lied Art Gallery. Admission: free. 402-342-3300.

—joslyn.org

Word/Play: Prints, Photographs, and Paintings by Ed Ruscha

Through May 6 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. The first major exhibition featuring Ruscha in his home state of Nebraska, Word/Play brings together prints, photographs, and artist books, complemented by a selection of major paintings. Ruscha’s use of the written word is a signature element of his work. Tickets: $10 general, $5 students with valid ID, free to members and youth (17 and under). 402-342-3300.

—joslyn.org

Metamorphosis: Works by Sayaka Ganz and Aurora Robson

Through May 13 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. This exhibit is constructed of found, recycled, and reused plastic objects. Equal parts artistic and educational, it will feature fine art accompanied by a message of environmental stewardship. Admission: $10 adults, $5 for children 6-12, free for garden members and children under 6. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Fighting for the Right to Fight: African-American Experiences in World War II

Through July 15 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. The exhibit features artifacts, photographs, and oral histories to highlight some of the extraordinary achievements and challenges of African-Americans during World War II, both overseas and at home. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12), and free to children age 2 and under and members. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Women in Omaha: A Biographical Sketch of Persistence through History

Through July 29 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. The Durham Museum is partnering with the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s History Department and Service Learning Academy to produce an immersive, interdisciplinary experience focused on Nebraska women and their experience in the Midwest. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12), and free to children age 2 and under and members. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Omaha in the Anthropocene

Starting March 10 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. This collaborative exhibit centers on the material history of the Anthropocene using objects from the collection of The Durham Museum in partnership with Creighton University’s History Department. The Anthropocene is the Earth’s most recent geologic time period as influenced by humans. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12), and free to children age 2 and under and members. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

American Adventure

March 17-July 29 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. This exhibit takes visitors on an immersive, educational role-play that asks them to conquer one great challenge: survive the year as one of the original Jamestown colonists. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12), and free to children age 2 and under and members. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Bemis arttalk, reception, and series

March 22-June 2 at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, 724 South 12th St. Sick Time, Sleepy Time, Crip Time: Against Capitalism’s Temporal Bullying focuses on how the body is articulated in various discourses oriented around health. Additionally, an associated program series entitled The Warp and Weft of Care will occur as a dialogue between many of the artists in the exhibition and local communities of care, with some events open to the public taking place at Bemis and other closed-door collaborations occurring off-site at partner organizations. Admission: free. 402-341-7130.

—bemiscenter.org

Dia del Niño / Day of the Child

April 28 at El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25th St. This day is to celebrate and recognize children. The museum will have special activities and exhibits just for children. 12 p.m. Admission: Free. 402-731-1137.

—elmuseolatino.org

Stage Performances

Comedy shows

Recurring Thursdays-Saturdays at The Backline Comedy Theatre, 1618 Harney St. Primarily long-form improv, the Backline also hosts standup shows, short-form improv shows, and occasionally sketch shows. INTERROGATED, the Backline’s premiere show, recurs every Friday. Times vary. Admission: $3-5 Thursday, $5-10 Friday and Saturday. 402-720-7670.

—backlinecomedy.com

The Revolutionists

March 1-3 at the Weber Fine Arts Building, 6505 University Drive S. Go inside the mind of a feminist during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. This “testament to solidarity” explores what could happen if four powerful women got together to oust a tyrant. Times vary. Tickets: $6-$16, free to UNO students. 402-554-3857.

—unomaha.edu

Wynken, Blynken, and Nod

Through March 4 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Performed by The Rose Theater and told through nonverbal, creative movement, the words of Eugene Field’s poem come alive as children sail through the stars while on a fishing trip. Times vary. Tickets: $12. 402-345-4849.

—rosetheater.org

Parade

Through March 11 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. This Tony Award-winning musical is based on the trial of a Jewish man wrongfully accused of murder in Marietta, Georgia, in 1913. Times vary. Tickets: $42+ adults, $25+ students. 402-553-0800.

—omahaplayhouse.com

Seedfolks

Through March 11 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. This production features a community brought together by the work of one girl as she tries to turn the lot next to her house into a garden. Times vary. Tickets: $20. 402-345-4849.

—rosetheater.org

Musical Thrones: a Parody of Ice and Fire

March 2 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This musical brings the most beloved and hated characters to life as it journeys through all six seasons of the Game of Thrones TV series. Tickets: $20-$45. 8 p.m. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

MOVEMENT:​ ​When​ ​Visible

March 2-3 at KANEKO, 1111 Jones St. An​ ​original​ ​dance​ ​performance, When Visible ​explores​ ​the​ ​presence​ ​and​ ​absence​ ​of​ ​light​ ​and the​ ​power​ ​it​ ​has​ ​to​ ​illuminate​ ​and​ ​absorb​ ​perceptions​ ​of​ ​feelings​ ​and​ ​reality. 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 students, free to members and children. 402-341-3800.

—thekaneko.org

Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach

March 2-25 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. James and the Giant Peach is a brand-new musical telling the story of a young orphan who accidentally drops magic crystals by an old peach tree. Times vary. Tickets: $24-$50. 402-553-0800.

—omahaplayhouse.com

Centered:​ ​Reiki​ ​Light​ ​&​ ​Vibrational​ ​Sound​ ​Healing

March 3 at KANEKO, 1111 Jones St. Join reiki healers under the immersive light installation, “TRIPH.”​ ​Get​ ​ready​ ​for​ ​spring​ and​ ​emerge​ ​with​ ​a wholeness​ ​in​ ​body,​ ​mind, ​and​ ​spirit. 11:30 a.m. Tickets: $20. 402-341-3800.

—thekaneko.org

Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Missing Music

March 4 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The game is afoot and Sherlock Holmes is on the case when the orchestra’s melody goes missing. All are suspect as Sherlock investigates great music, including Gershwin’s An American in Paris, Mancini’s The Pink Panther, and Shostakovich’s Festive Overture. Can he solve the mystery in time to save the concert? 2 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Siro-A The Techno Circus

March 8 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Experience a mesmerizing mix of technology and theater. The company fuses mime, dance, visual effects, and a techno soundtrack. 7 p.m. Tickets: $20-$42. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Elegies for Angels, Punks, and Raging Queens

March 8-April 1 at SNAP! Productions, 3225 California St. This celebration of lives lost to AIDS is told in free verse monologues with a blues, jazz, and rock score. This popular show was performed in Omaha in 1999 and is back by popular demand. 8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday. 6 p.m., Sunday. Tickets: $20 general, $15 for seniors, students and TAG members, $12 on Thursdays. 402-341-2757.

—snapproductions.com

Celtic Journey: The Return

March 10-11 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Authentic Irish music, dance, and storytelling join forces with the orchestra to revive the majesty and charm of Celtic culture. “Danny Boy,” “Galway Bay,” and “The Last Rose of Summer” never sounded so moving and magnificent. Times vary. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Riverdance

March 14-15 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. The international Irish dance phenomenon is back by popular demand on their 20th Anniversary World Tour. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $41-$61. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

The Word

March 15 at the Opollo, 6052 Maple St. This jazz-inspired, spoken word poetry open mic night runs until 9:30 p.m. and is hosted by Withlove, Felicia. 7:30 p.m. Admission: $10. 402-210-3386.

—withlovefelicia.weebly.com

Bonnie and Clyde

March 21-25 at the Lied Education Center for the Arts, 2500 California Plaza, No. 101. Creighton’s theater department will host a musical reimagining the criminal duo Bonnie and Clyde and their crime spree. They have been immortalized in folk stories since the Great Depression when they tore across the country. Times vary. Tickets: $18 adults, $15 senior citizens, $5 students and Creighton staff. 402-280-1448.

—creighton.edu

Che Malambo

March 22 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. An Argentinian troupe brings malambo dance to Omaha. Through fast-paced footwork and explosive drumming, the company celebrates the South American cowboy tradition of the gaucho. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$40. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Nureyev’s Eyes

March 22-April 15 at Bluebarn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St. During the ’70s, painter Jamie Wyeth did a series of studies and paintings of Rudolf Nureyev, the legendary ballet dancer who defected from Russia and revitalized Western ballet. This play imagines what their relationship may have been like. Times vary. Tickets: $30 general, $25 students, seniors age 65+, TAG members. 402-345-1576.

—bluebarn.org

Wonderland: Alice’s Rock & Roll Adventure

March 23-April 8 at the Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Get ready to look down a different rock ’n’ roll rabbit hole in this contemporary, reimagining of the classic Lewis Carroll tale. Times vary. Tickets: $25. 402-345-4849.

—rosetheater.org

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day

March 31 at Orpheum Theatre, 409 S. 16th St. Based on the PBS Kids TV series, this hugely popular musical is back for little tigers and grown-ups alike to enjoy. 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets: $30.25-$80.25. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Jeff Dunham

April 7 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St. This comedy and ventriloquist act comes to Omaha after previously appearing on shows such as The Late Show with David Letterman, Comedy Central Presents, and The Tonight Show. Tickets: $49.50 and up. 5 p.m. 800-745-3000.

—centurylinkcenteromaha.com

Shakespeare in Love

April 13-May 6 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. While the government threatens to close all theaters, young Will Shakespeare suffers from writer’s block, as his muse Viola disguises herself as a man to pursue her dreams of being an actor. Based on the film of the same title. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $24-$50 402-553-0800.

—omahaplayhouse.com

Proving Up

April 13-22 at KANEKO, 1111 Jones St. Opera Omaha presents this show, set in the brutal early years of post-Civil War Nebraska. A mother is pushed to the brink as her family is pulled apart by loss and isolation. Performed in English. Times vary. Tickets: $60. 402-341-3800.

—thekaneko.org

Medea

April 20, 22 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Opera Omaha joins Ireland’s Wexford Festival Opera for a striking new production of this dark chapter of Greek mythology. Performed in Italian with English supertitles. Tickets: $19-$99. Times vary. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Three to Beam Up

April 20-May 13 at Shelterbelt Theatre, 3225 California St. John Wisher believes it is the 23rd century, and he is the captain of the USS Valkyries starship. He goes missing again when he hears an alien voice calling him elsewhere. His children, Sam and Jules, go looking for their missing father and try to keep his mind back on Earth. 8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday. 6 p.m., Sunday. Tickets: $20 general, $15 students, seniors age 65+, and TAG members; $12 special on Thursdays. 402-341-2757.

—shelterbelt.org

Concerts

Gaelic Storm

March 1 at Iowa Western Community College, 2700 College Road, Council Bluffs. After nearly two decades and more than 3,000 live shows, this chart-topping Celtic band is looking sharper than ever. They are coming to promote their latest release, Matching Sweaters. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $30 and $35 adults, $27 and $32 seniors 65+, $15 youths (18 and under). 712-388-7140.

—artscenter.iwcc.edu

TobyMac Concert

March 2 at Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St. This Christian hip-hop recording artist has charted 20 solo singles on Billboard’s Christian Songs list. TobyMac is also a music producer, songwriter, and author. 7 p.m. Tickets: $15-$69.75. 402-554-6200.

—omavs.com

Beethoven and Mozart

March 2-3 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Roderick Cox will conduct the Omaha Symphony in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 and Mozart’s Symphony No. 40, with Stewart Goodyear as pianist. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$72. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

March 3 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This funk band’s existence is rooted in the unyielding quest for joy and positive energy. 9 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $17 day of show. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Broadway and Film Brass Concert

March 3 at First Central Congregational Church, 421 S. 36th St. Join the MasterSingers of Omaha and the Nebraska Brass Band with music taken from Broadway and film. The program promises to be entertaining and enjoyable. 7 p.m. Tickets: $10. 402-704-6322.

—nebraskabrassband.com

Miranda Lambert

March 8 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St. The Grammy-winning country singer embarks on her North American tour with other up-and-coming artists. Her Omaha performance includes guests Jon Pardi and Sunny Sweeney. 7 p.m. Tickets: $39.75 and up. 800-745-3000.

—centurylinkcenteromaha.com

Jack Ingram

March 8 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. In 2008, Ingram won the Academy of Country Music award for “Best New Male Vocalist” and is on tour for his latest album, Big Dreams & High Hopes. 7 p.m. Tickets: $20. 402-884-5353.

— waitingroomlounge.com

The Hot Sardines

March 8 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This New York-based group blends a fusion of 1920s jazz with New Orleans-style brass. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $17-$42. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Zodiac Trio

March 8 at Strauss Performing Arts Center, 6305 University Drive N. This small ensemble spans three continents and is recognized by many to be one of the foremost clarinet-violin-piano ensembles performing today. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $8-$15. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Sam Riggs

March 9 at The Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Inspired by Garth Brooks, Foo Fighters, George Jones, and Blink-182, this artist infuses rock elements into his unique brand of country music. 9 p.m. Tickets: $10 advance, $12 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Joanne Shaw Taylor

March 10 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Joanne Shaw Taylor is bringing her world-renowned blues-rock performances to the Reverb Lounge. She’s taking her tour worldwide after establishing herself in the United Kingdom. This latest tour features music from her latest album, Wild. 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $20. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Come Together Band: A Musical Celebration of the Beatles

March 10 at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. No glitz, glamour, or huge stage production. These down-to-earth lads celebrate the music of The Beatles, up front, close and alive. 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $10. 402-884-5353

—waitingroomlounge.com

Conan, the Ditch and the Delta, and Rifflord

March 12 at Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. This doom metal trio from the U.K. is coming to Omaha. Expect to hear lots of hard-hitting music with gloomy themes. 9 p.m. Tickets: $8 in advance, $10 day of show. 402-391-2554.

—lookoutomaha.com

They Might Be Giants

March 14 at The Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This alternative, indie-rock band formed back in 1982 are on tour celebrating their newest album, I Like Fun. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

René Marie

March 15 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Guided by deep jazz traditions, this show—Experiment In Truth—Marie uses elements of folk, R&B, classical, and country music. Tickets: $30. 7:30 p.m. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

The Belles

March 15 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Enjoy The Belles at the Side Room of Ralston Arena. The Belles is an award-winning group comprised of a mother and daughter from Omaha. The singer-songwriters play modern country music. 7-9 p.m. Admission: free. 402-934-9966.

—ralstonarena.com

Lights

March 16 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This Canadian pop singer has sold out tours around the world and earned $100 million in streams and $200,000 in album sales. 9 p.m. Tickets: $26 advance, $29 day of show. 402-884-5353.

— waitingroomlounge.com

Kid Rock: Greatest Show on Earth

March 17 at CenturyLink Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. In celebration of his new album Sweet Southern Sugar, Kid Rock is hitting the road on his “Greatest Show On Earth Tour 2018.” The new album includes country and classic rock, highlighting Kid Rock’s versatility as a musician. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $37-$127. 800-745-3000.

—centurylinkcenteromaha.com

Mendelssohn’s Reformation Symphony

March 18 at Joslyn Museum, 2200 Dodge St. This symphony evokes the world of night with muted horns and strings while the tenor offers English poetry, exploring dreamscapes both beautiful and haunting. 2 p.m. Tickets: $33 general admission, $27 Joslyn members. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Pennywise

March 23 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. Touring in support of their newest album, Yesterdays, Pennywise welcomes back original vocalist Jim Lindberg. Fellow California punk band Strung Out is also performing. 8 p.m. Tickets: $24 advance, $29 day of show. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

Tribute to David Bowie

March 24 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Celebrate the legendary David Bowie as a full rock band, powerful singers, and the Omaha Symphony perform all his hits, from “Space Oddity” and “Ziggy Stardust” to “Let’s Dance” and other iconic songs from his illustrious career (including “Fame,” “Under Pressure,” “Young Americans,” and more). 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Radney Foster

March 25 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. This country music singer-songwriter just released his 11th album, For You To See The Star, and is now on tour in celebration. 5 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 day of show. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Nightwish

April 2 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. This Finnish metal band will be in Omaha one night only while on their “Decades World Tour.” 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $43-$185.50. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

Reggie and the Full Effect

April 3 at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. This solo project of keyboardist James Dewees from The Get Up Kids has gained an almost cult-like following, thanks in large part to its mythical origin story. Tickets: $15 advance, $17 day of show. 7:30 p.m. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Built To Spill

April 6 at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. Following their appearance at the 2017 Maha Music Festival, Built to Spill returns to Omaha with their iconic indie-rock tunes. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 day of show. 8 p.m. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

James Tormé Celebrates the Greats

April 6 at IWCC, 2700 College Road Council Bluffs. This jazz vocalist, the son of Mel Torme, infuses classic with contemporary for a unique style. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $26-$36 adults, $23-$33 seniors (age 65+). 712-388-7140.

—artscenter.iwcc.edu

Bernstein’s Broadway

April 7-8 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Part of Omaha Symphony’s tribute to Leonard Bernstein’s centennial, this concert includes hits from West Side Story, Candide, and On the Town; favorites from his collaborators Stephen Sondheim and Stephen Schwartz, and standards by songwriters who inspired Bernstein. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Liza Ferschtman

April 9 at Strauss Performing Arts Center, 6305 University Drive N. This Dutch violinist is known for her passionate performances, interesting programs, and communicative qualities on stage. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $8, students, seniors, military members, $15 adults. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

AJR

April 10 at The Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This DIY band from NYC is composed of three brothers who come together to create, write, and produce unique electronic indie-pop music. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 day of show. 7:15 p.m. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Bernstein & Mahler’s 4th Symphony

April 13-14 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Presented by the Omaha Symphony, their Bernstein centennial celebration continues with Bernstein’s expressive showpiece for violin and orchestra and Mahler’s Symphony No. 4. Tickets: $19-$72. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Symphony in Space!

April 15 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Enlist in Symphonic Starfleet, board the Sonic Spaceship, and engage in intergalactic adventure. Set a course for maximum fun with music from Star Wars, The Planets, and more. 2 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Cigarettes After Sex

April 17 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This ambient pop band aims to project their worldview on a bigger canvas while sustaining a mood that reels you in. 8 p.m. Tickets: $20. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

April 19 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This band, comprised of the sons of jazz legend Phil Cohran, mixes brass band tradition with generous doses of hip-hop, soul, and funk. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Tech N9ne

April 19 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Kansas City’s Tech N9ne is one of underground rap’s most respected and well-known artists. Krizz Kaliko, Just Juice, Joey Cool, and King Iso will also be performing. 8 p.m. Tickets: $37 advance, $40 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Jack White

April 23 at Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St. The 12-time Grammy-wining artist is coming to Omaha to promote his third solo album, Boarding House Reach. White has been named one of the greatest guitarists of all time by Rolling Stone, founded the White Stripes, and has performed with The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather. 7 p.m. Tickets: $36.25 to $66.25. 402-554-6200.

—omavs.com

SFJAZZ Collective

April 26 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Paying tribute to Miles Davis, this ensemble brings together today’s finest performers and composers in one of the most exciting and acclaimed groups on the jazz scene. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$40. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Kenny G

April 28 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Combining elements of R&B, pop, Latin, and jazz, this Grammy-award-winning icon has solidified his reputation as a premier artist in contemporary jazz. 8 p.m. Tickets: $45-$65. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Suicidegirls: Blackheart Burlesque

April 28 at The Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Smart, geeky, and sexy, the SuicideGirls are on tour again with their burlesque show. This pop-culture-inspired performance has been on tour since 2003. 9 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Family & More

Omaha Beef 2018 Preseason Game

March 2 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Missing football? Arena football starts with this preseason exhibition game, which promises to be lots of fun. 7 p.m. Tickets: $10. 402-934-9966.

—ralstonarena.com

Benson First Friday

March 2 and April 6 in Benson (Maple and 59th to 63rd streets). Art galleries, bars, music venues, and cultural institutions of Benson collaborate on the first Friday of every month with a showcase of local arts and culture. 4 p.m. Recurring the first Friday of each month.

—bensonfirstfriday.com

First Friday Old Market

March 2 and April 6 at the Old Market. Walk the distinctive brick streets of the Old Market to live music, ride Ollie the Trolley for free between venues, and ignite your imagination with art at this free event. 6-9 p.m. Recurring the first Friday of each month.

—firstfridayoldmarket.com

2018 Chinese New Year Gala

March 3 at Burke High School, 12200 Burke St. Ring in the Year of the Dog at this annual event put on by the Nebraska Chinese Association. The Chinese New Year’s Gala showcases the Chinese culture and heritage through cuisine, traditional performances, a lion dance, and other cultural activities. 4 p.m.-9 p.m. $20 members, $30 non-members.

—omahachinese.net

Omaha Film Festival

March 6-11 at Village Pointe Cinema, 304 N. 174th St. This film festival celebrates motion pictures big and small. Local filmmakers will showcase their work alongside special previews and releases that are coming to Omaha just for this event. Festival parties after screenings allow film aficionados to mingle with filmmakers. Times vary. Tickets: $100 all-access pass, $70 all-films pass, $70 weekend pass. Tickets to individual films available at the box office. 402-203-8173.

—omahafilmfestival.org/

Signs of Spring Hike

March 17 at Fontenelle Forest Nature Center, 1111 Bellevue Blvd. N. Search for signs of spring, such as new growth and animal activity, with this spring hike. 9:45-11 a.m. Admission: $9.50 adults, $8.50 seniors (62+), $7.50 youths (2-17), and free for children under age 2 and members. 402-731-2403.

—fontenelleforest.org

Omaha Rollergirls Green Out/Military Appreciation Night

March 17 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Come support Omaha’s all-female roller derby league. Wear green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and show your appreciation for those in uniform. 6 p.m. Admission: $12 adults, $6 children ages 4-10, free for kids under 3. Buy one get one free adult ticket for any military person with a valid ID. 402-934-9966.

—ralstonarena.com

Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous

March 20 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Travel back in time with paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim as he explains how he rediscovered spinosaurus before it was lost to science. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $11-$26. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, midwest regional

March 23 and 25 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St. Watch March Madness in Omaha as Creighton University hosts the Midwest Regional. 6 p.m. Tickets: $125-$150 single session, $250-$300 all sessions. 800-745-3000.

—centurylinkcenteromaha.com

Fairy Faire

March 24 at Fontenelle Forest Nature Center, 1111 Bellevue Blvd. N. Dress up and meet some forest fairies while building fairy houses, making crafts, blowing bubbles, having your face painted, and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission: $15 for non-members, $5 for members. 402-731-3140.

—fontenelleforest.org

31st Annual Orchid Show and Sale

March 24-25 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. View orchid displays from local and international growers, and return home with a plant of your own as an array of orchids will be available for purchase. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children (6-12), free to children under 6 and members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Junkstock

April 6-8 at Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive. This Omaha-grown vintage festival features more than 200 “junk” vendors from across the country, accompanied by live music, food, and activities for younger kids. 8 a.m. early birds, 10 a.m. general admission. Admission: $10 one-day pass, $20 three-day pass, $30 three-day early bird pass, $50 early bird season pass. 402-765-8651.

—junkstock.com

Harlem Globetrotters

April 6 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St. This iconic, internationally recognized group bring their entertainment and basketball skills to Omaha. 7 p.m. Tickets: $20-$111. 800-745-3000.

—centurylinkcenteromaha.com

Spring Festival

April 6-8 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Hundreds of the nation’s finest artists and crafters display and sell their handcrafted works. Live entertainment, family fun, food, and drink accompany the shoppers. Times vary. Admission: $8 adults, $7 seniors (62+), free to children under 10. 402-934-9966.

—ralstonarena.com

The International Omaha Horse Competition

April 12-15 at CenturyLink Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Come watch the speed, execution, and the competitive spirit of both rider and horse at this world-class indoor horse jumping and dressage competition. Free expo events will feature interactive displays and activities for all ages—including opportunities to meet eight different breeds of horses, a treasure hunt, and hands-on exhibits. Tickets: all-session passes for three dressage contests cost $75 (April 12-14); all-session passes for three jumping contests cost $75 (April 13-15). Individual session tickets cost $12.50-$30. VIP tickets cost $400-$600. 402-930-3079.

—internationalomaha.com/

Omaha Zine Fest 2018

April 14 at The Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. Omaha’s third annual zine festival features creators from across the country. Whether you like poetry, comics, art, or all of the above, this is a fun, free event for the whole family. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: Free. 402-933-3161.

—omahazinefest.org

Earth Day Omaha

April 21 at Elmwood Park, 60th and Dodge streets. This event combines science, education, music, food, and fun. Spend a relaxing day outside learning and enjoying the atmosphere. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission: free.

—earthdayomaha.org

Jurassic Park

April 28 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Return to Isla Nublar for Steven Spielberg’s original dinosaur epic. John Williams’ heart-pumping score amplifies the action to thrilling new heights. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$79. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

TREEmendous Arbor Day Celebration

April 28 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Celebrate Nebraska’s homegrown holiday at Lauritzen Gardens. Children who dress like a tree will get in free. The first 100 households will receive a free tree seedling. 9 a.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 for children 6-12, free for garden members and children under 6. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

This article appears in the March/April 2018 edition of Omaha Magazine.