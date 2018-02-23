Stage Performances

Comedy shows

Recurring Thursdays-Saturdays at The Backline Comedy Theatre, 1618 Harney St. Primarily long-form improv, the Backline also hosts standup shows, short-form improv shows, and occasionally sketch shows. INTERROGATED, the Backline’s premiere show, recurs every Friday. Times vary. Admission: $3-5 Thursday, $5-10 Friday and Saturday. 402-720-7670.

—backlinecomedy.com

The Revolutionists

March 1-3 at the Weber Fine Arts Building, 6505 University Drive S. Go inside the mind of a feminist during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. This “testament to solidarity” explores what could happen if four powerful women got together to oust a tyrant. Times vary. Tickets: $6-$16, free to UNO students. 402-554-3857.

—unomaha.edu

Wynken, Blynken, and Nod

Through March 4 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Performed by The Rose Theater and told through nonverbal, creative movement, the words of Eugene Field’s poem come alive as children sail through the stars while on a fishing trip. Times vary. Tickets: $12. 402-345-4849.

—rosetheater.org

Parade

Through March 11 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. This Tony Award-winning musical is based on the trial of a Jewish man wrongfully accused of murder in Marietta, Georgia, in 1913. Times vary. Tickets: $42+ adults, $25+ students. 402-553-0800.

—omahaplayhouse.com

Seedfolks

Through March 11 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. This production features a community brought together by the work of one girl as she tries to turn the lot next to her house into a garden. Times vary. Tickets: $20. 402-345-4849.

—rosetheater.org

Musical Thrones: a Parody of Ice and Fire

March 2 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This musical brings the most beloved and hated characters to life as it journeys through all six seasons of the Game of Thrones TV series. Tickets: $20-$45. 8 p.m. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

MOVEMENT:​ ​When​ ​Visible

March 2-3 at KANEKO, 1111 Jones St. An​ ​original​ ​dance​ ​performance, When Visible ​explores​ ​the​ ​presence​ ​and​ ​absence​ ​of​ ​light​ ​and the​ ​power​ ​it​ ​has​ ​to​ ​illuminate​ ​and​ ​absorb​ ​perceptions​ ​of​ ​feelings​ ​and​ ​reality. 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 students, free to members and children. 402-341-3800.

—thekaneko.org

Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach

March 2-25 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. James and the Giant Peach is a brand-new musical telling the story of a young orphan who accidentally drops magic crystals by an old peach tree. Times vary. Tickets: $24-$50. 402-553-0800.

—omahaplayhouse.com

Centered:​ ​Reiki​ ​Light​ ​&​ ​Vibrational​ ​Sound​ ​Healing

March 3 at KANEKO, 1111 Jones St. Join reiki healers under the immersive light installation, “TRIPH.”​ ​Get​ ​ready​ ​for​ ​spring​ and​ ​emerge​ ​with​ ​a wholeness​ ​in​ ​body,​ ​mind, ​and​ ​spirit. 11:30 a.m. Tickets: $20. 402-341-3800.

—thekaneko.org

Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Missing Music

March 4 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The game is afoot and Sherlock Holmes is on the case when the orchestra’s melody goes missing. All are suspect as Sherlock investigates great music, including Gershwin’s An American in Paris, Mancini’s The Pink Panther, and Shostakovich’s Festive Overture. Can he solve the mystery in time to save the concert? 2 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Siro-A The Techno Circus

March 8 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Experience a mesmerizing mix of technology and theater. The company fuses mime, dance, visual effects, and a techno soundtrack. 7 p.m. Tickets: $20-$42. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Elegies for Angels, Punks, and Raging Queens

March 8-April 1 at SNAP! Productions, 3225 California St. This celebration of lives lost to AIDS is told in free verse monologues with a blues, jazz, and rock score. This popular show was performed in Omaha in 1999 and is back by popular demand. 8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday. 6 p.m., Sunday. Tickets: $20 general, $15 for seniors, students and TAG members, $12 on Thursdays. 402-341-2757.

—snapproductions.com

Celtic Journey: The Return

March 10-11 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Authentic Irish music, dance, and storytelling join forces with the orchestra to revive the majesty and charm of Celtic culture. “Danny Boy,” “Galway Bay,” and “The Last Rose of Summer” never sounded so moving and magnificent. Times vary. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Riverdance

March 14-15 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. The international Irish dance phenomenon is back by popular demand on their 20th Anniversary World Tour. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $41-$61. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

The Word

March 15 at the Opollo, 6052 Maple St. This jazz-inspired, spoken word poetry open mic night runs until 9:30 p.m. and is hosted by Withlove, Felicia. 7:30 p.m. Admission: $10. 402-210-3386.

—withlovefelicia.weebly.com

Bonnie and Clyde

March 21-25 at the Lied Education Center for the Arts, 2500 California Plaza, No. 101. Creighton’s theater department will host a musical reimagining the criminal duo Bonnie and Clyde and their crime spree. They have been immortalized in folk stories since the Great Depression when they tore across the country. Times vary. Tickets: $18 adults, $15 senior citizens, $5 students and Creighton staff. 402-280-1448.

—creighton.edu

Che Malambo

March 22 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. An Argentinian troupe brings malambo dance to Omaha. Through fast-paced footwork and explosive drumming, the company celebrates the South American cowboy tradition of the gaucho. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$40. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Nureyev’s Eyes

March 22-April 15 at Bluebarn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St. During the ’70s, painter Jamie Wyeth did a series of studies and paintings of Rudolf Nureyev, the legendary ballet dancer who defected from Russia and revitalized Western ballet. This play imagines what their relationship may have been like. Times vary. Tickets: $30 general, $25 students, seniors age 65+, TAG members. 402-345-1576.

—bluebarn.org

Wonderland: Alice’s Rock & Roll Adventure

March 23-April 8 at the Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Get ready to look down a different rock ’n’ roll rabbit hole in this contemporary, reimagining of the classic Lewis Carroll tale. Times vary. Tickets: $25. 402-345-4849.

—rosetheater.org

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day

March 31 at Orpheum Theatre, 409 S. 16th St. Based on the PBS Kids TV series, this hugely popular musical is back for little tigers and grown-ups alike to enjoy. 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets: $30.25-$80.25. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Jeff Dunham

April 7 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St. This comedy and ventriloquist act comes to Omaha after previously appearing on shows such as The Late Show with David Letterman, Comedy Central Presents, and The Tonight Show. Tickets: $49.50 and up. 5 p.m. 800-745-3000.

—centurylinkcenteromaha.com

Shakespeare in Love

April 13-May 6 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. While the government threatens to close all theaters, young Will Shakespeare suffers from writer’s block, as his muse Viola disguises herself as a man to pursue her dreams of being an actor. Based on the film of the same title. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $24-$50 402-553-0800.

—omahaplayhouse.com

Proving Up

April 13-22 at KANEKO, 1111 Jones St. Opera Omaha presents this show, set in the brutal early years of post-Civil War Nebraska. A mother is pushed to the brink as her family is pulled apart by loss and isolation. Performed in English. Times vary. Tickets: $60. 402-341-3800.

—thekaneko.org

Medea

April 20, 22 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Opera Omaha joins Ireland’s Wexford Festival Opera for a striking new production of this dark chapter of Greek mythology. Performed in Italian with English supertitles. Tickets: $19-$99. Times vary. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Three to Beam Up

April 20-May 13 at Shelterbelt Theatre, 3225 California St. John Wisher believes it is the 23rd century, and he is the captain of the USS Valkyries starship. He goes missing again when he hears an alien voice calling him elsewhere. His children, Sam and Jules, go looking for their missing father and try to keep his mind back on Earth. 8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday. 6 p.m., Sunday. Tickets: $20 general, $15 students, seniors age 65+, and TAG members; $12 special on Thursdays. 402-341-2757.

—shelterbelt.org

This article appears in the March/April 2018 edition of Omaha Magazine.