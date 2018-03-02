March 1 (5:30-9 p.m.)
Celebrity Chef 2018
Benefiting: Food Bank for the Heartland
Location: Embassy Suites La Vista
—foodbankheartland.org
March 2 (7-10:30 p.m.)
I-80 Cosmopolitan Club’s Gala: An Evening on the Italian Riviera
Benefiting: Diabetes-related causes
Location: il Palazzo
—business.facebook.com/I80cosmos
March 3 (7 a.m.)
Heat the Streets Run & Walk for Warmth
Benefiting: Common Fund of the Heartland
Location: Midtown Crossing
—heatthestreetsomaha.org
March 3 (6-10 p.m.)
Irish Fest
Benefiting: Catholic Charities
Location: Marriott Capitol District
—ccomaha.org
March 3 (noon-4 p.m.)
Omaha Barstool Open
Benefiting: United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska
Location: the Old Market
—ucpnebraska.org
March 3 (6 p.m.)
Cruise Away to Hollywood
Benefiting: Stephen Center
Location: Champions Run
—stephencenter.org
March 4 (9-11:30 a.m.)
14th Annual Walk & Roll for Disabilities
Benefiting: Meyer Foundation for Disabilities
Location: Oak View Mall
—mfdisabilities.org
March 4 (noon-6 p.m.)
Hooley! Hooley! Hooley!
Benefiting: Ladies Ancient Order of the Hibernians
Location: Firefighters Union Hall
—aohomaha.org
March 8 (11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.)
American Red Cross Heroes in the Heartland Luncheon
Benefiting: American Red Cross
Location: Hilton Omaha
—redcross.org/neia
March 8 (6:30-9 p.m.)
Assure Banquet with Franklin Graham
Benefiting: Assure Women’s Center
Location: Embassy Suites La Vista
—assureomaha.com
March 10 (5:30-11 p.m.)
HOLT International Gala: A Benefit for Mongolia
Benefiting: Holt International
Location: Hotel RL
—holtinternational.org
March 10 (6 p.m.)
Silver Ribbon Event: The Heart and Art of Caring
Benefiting: CRCC (Children’s Respite Care Center)
Location: Scoular Ballroom
—crccomaha.org
March 17 (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
Ancient Order of the Hibernians’ St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon
Benefiting: St. Vincent de Paul Society
Location: Firefighters Union Hall
—aohomaha.org
March 18 (4 p.m.)
Celebration of Spirit Dinner
Benefiting: Notre Dame Sisters
Location: St. Robert Bellarmine Social Hall
—notredamesisters.org
March 19, April 16 (6 p.m.)
Breathe & Brew Yoga Series
Benefiting: American Lung Association
Location: Scriptown Brewing Co.
—lung.org
March 22 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Scholarship Luncheon
Benefiting: Phoenix Academy
Location: Hilton Omaha
—phoenixacademyomaha.org
March 24 (4 p.m.)
Basketball Bash
Benefiting: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands
Location: UNO Milo Bail Student Center
—bbbsomaha.org
March 24 (1-2:30 p.m. girl reception, 7-9:30 p.m. reception and silent auction)
artVenture Omaha
Benefiting: Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska
Location: UNO Mammel Hall
—girlscoutsnebraska.org
March 24 (5:30 p.m.)
The Gathering
Benefiting: CUES Supported Schools
Location: Embassy Suites La Vista
—cuesschools.org
March 24 (6-9:30 p.m.)
Celebrating Community
Benefiting: Omaha Together One Community
Location: KANEKO
—otoc.org
March 28 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Fusion Luncheon 2018 featuring Jeff Lewis
Benefiting: Nebraska Medicine Guild scholarships
Location: Mariott Downtown
—nebraskamed.com/giving/volunteer-services
March 31 (5-10 p.m.)
March Madnezz 2018
Benefiting: Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands
Location: The Grass Wagon
—bgcomaha.org
April 4-5 (8 a.m.-4 p.m.)
Speaking of Children Luncheon and Conference
Benefiting: Project Harmony
Location: Embassy Suites La Vista
—projectharmony.com
April 6 (6:30-10 p.m.)
Wine, Women & Shoes
Benefiting: Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Foundation
Location: Omaha Design Center
—winewomenandshoes.com/omaha
April 7-8 (noon-5 p.m.)
NARI Remodeled Home Tour
Benefiting: Healing Embrace
Locations: various
—omahanari.org
April 7 (5:30-10 p.m.)
Fourth Annual Pink Ribbon Affair
Benefiting: Susan G. Komen Nebraska
Location: Hilton Omaha
—komennebraska.org
April 8 (5:30-9:30 p.m.)
Rock the Nest Trivia Night
Benefiting: Central High School Foundation
Location: Omaha Design Center
—chsfomaha.org/events/rock-the-nest
April 10 (10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.)
Assistance League of Omaha Style Show
Benefiting: Assistance League of Omaha
Location: Champions Run
—alomaha.org
April 11 (noon-1:30 p.m.)
2018 Author Luncheon, featuring Dr. Michele Borba
Benefiting: Completely Kids
Location: Hilton Omaha
—completelykids.org
April 13 (6-9 p.m.)
Circle of Dreams
Benefiting: St. Augustine Mission School
Location: A View on State
—staugustinemission.org
April 13 (5-10 p.m.)
Kicks for a Cure Annual Dinner
Benefiting: Kicks for a Cure
Location: Embassy Suites La Vista
—kicksforacure.org
April 13-14 (times vary)
Big DREAM weekend with bowling, tailgating, and more
Benefiting: DREAM (Developing Relationships through Education, Athletics, and Mentoring)
Locations: various
—joindream.org
April 14 (9 a.m.-noon)
Autism Puzzle Walk
Benefiting: Autism Center of Nebraska
Location: Ralston Arena
—autismnebraska.org/autism-walks
April 14 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)
Seventh Annual Spring Luncheon
Benefiting: Santa Monica House
Location: DC Centre
—santamonicahouse.org
April 14 (7-10:30 a.m.)
Keep Kids Alive Drive 25 Live Forward! Run-Walk to Remember
Benefiting: Keep Kids Alive Drive 25
Location: Skutt High School
—kkad25.org
April 14 (4:30 p.m.-midnight)
Cathedral Comedy & Cuisine
Benefiting: St. Cecilia School
Location: St. Cecilia Parish Center
—stceciliacathedral.org
April 14 (5-9 p.m.)
vinNEBRASKA Public Wine Tasting and Grand Auction
Benefiting: Partnership 4 Kids
Location: Hotel RL
—vinnebraska.com
April 14 (5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.)
Festa del Leone
Benefiting: Roncalli High School
Location: Roncalli High School
—roncallicatholic.org
April 14 (6 p.m.)
Blue Jeans Ball: 35 Years of Wishes
Benefiting: Make-A-Wish Nebraska
Location: Hilton Omaha
—nebraska.wish.org
April 14 (6 p.m.-midnight)
14th Annual Barrister’s Ball—“Escapes to the Tropics”
Benefiting: various legal projects
Location: Embassy Suites La Vista
—nebar.com/nlfevents
April 14 (times vary)
Kicks for a Cure Soccer Exhibition
Benefiting: Kicks for a Cure
Location: Creighton Soccer Complex, UNO Caniglia Soccer Complex
—kicksforacure.org
April 14 (6-9 p.m.)
Feather Our Nest 2018
Benefiting: Fontenelle Forest
Location: Omaha Mariott Downtown
—fontenelleforest.org
April 15 (11 a.m.-4 p.m.)
Pork Dinner & Polka Fest
Benefiting: Notre Dame Sisters
Location: St. Philip Neri Activity Center
—notredamesisters.org
April 17 (6-9:30 p.m.)
Omaha Business Hall of Fame Gala
Benefiting: Greater Omaha Chamber
Location: Holland Performing Arts Center
—omahachamber.org
April 18 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)
At Ease USA Annual Luncheon
Benefiting: At Ease USA
Location: CenturyLink Center Omaha
—ateaseusa.org
April 19 (7-8:30 a.m.)
BPS Foundation Community Breakfast
Benefiting: Bellevue Public Schools Foundation
Location: BPS Lied Activity Center
—bellevuepublicschoolsfoundation.org
April 19 (6-9 p.m.)
A Night of Inspiring Hope
Benefiting: Fresh Hope
Location: Embassy Suites Omaha
—nightofinspiringhope.com
April 20 (7-10 p.m.)
RivALZ—Blondes vs. Brunettes
Benefiting: Alzheimer’s Association
Location: Omaha Sports Complex
—act.alz.org
April 20 (5:30-8 p.m.)
13th Annual Men of Honor “Igniting Our Youth” Awards Dinner
Benefiting: 100 Black Men of Omaha
Location: Hilton Omaha
—100blackmenomaha.org
April 20, 21, 27, and 28 (times vary)
Bowl for Kids’ Sake
Benefiting: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands
Location: Maplewood Lanes
—bbbsomaha.org
April 21 (9-11 a.m.)
Claussen-Leahy Maverick Run
Benefiting: UNO Athletics
Location: Baxter Arena
—omavs.com
April 21 (noon-3 p.m.)
Women Defining History Luncheon and Runway Show
Benefiting: Douglas County Historical Society
Location: Institute of the Culinary Arts
—douglascohistory.org
April 21 (5-8 p.m.)
Bowtie BASH
Benefiting: Creighton Prep
Location: Creighton Prep High School
—creightonprep.creighton.edu
April 21 (5:30-9 p.m.)
Black Tie and Tails
Benefiting: Nebraska Humane Society
Location: Omaha Marriott Downtown
—nehumanesociety.org
April 22 (2-4 p.m.)
Walk for Awareness
Benefiting: Conceive Nebraska
Location: Turner Park
—conceivenebraska.org
April 23 (noon-1 p.m.)
Boy Scouts Citizen of the Year Luncheon, honoring Chris Murphy
Benefiting: Boy Scouts of America
Location: Scott Conference Center
—mac-bsa.org
April 24 (6:30-9:30 p.m.)
Celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood
Benefiting: Omaha Community Foundation
Location: Omaha Community Playhouse
—omahaplayhouse.com
April 28 (9 a.m.)
March for Babies
Benefiting: March of Dimes
Location: Lewis & Clark Landing
—marchforbabies.org
April 28 (5-11 p.m.)
Blue Jeans & Dreams
Benefiting: Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy
Location: HETRA Barn
—hetra.org
April 28 (9 a.m.)
Third Annual Brunch 5K
Benefiting: Junior League of Omaha
Location: Midtown Crossing, brunch at CRAVE
—jlomaha.org
April 29 (noon registration, 1 p.m. start)
Omaha Area Walk
Benefiting: ALS in the Heartland
Location: Baxter Arena
—alsintheheartland.org
Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.