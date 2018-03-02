March 1 (5:30-9 p.m.)

Celebrity Chef 2018

Benefiting: Food Bank for the Heartland

Location: Embassy Suites La Vista

—foodbankheartland.org

March 2 (7-10:30 p.m.)

I-80 Cosmopolitan Club’s Gala: An Evening on the Italian Riviera

Benefiting: Diabetes-related causes

Location: il Palazzo

—business.facebook.com/I80cosmos

March 3 (7 a.m.)

Heat the Streets Run & Walk for Warmth

Benefiting: Common Fund of the Heartland

Location: Midtown Crossing

—heatthestreetsomaha.org

March 3 (6-10 p.m.)

Irish Fest

Benefiting: Catholic Charities

Location: Marriott Capitol District

—ccomaha.org

March 3 (noon-4 p.m.)

Omaha Barstool Open

Benefiting: United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska

Location: the Old Market

—ucpnebraska.org

March 3 (6 p.m.)

Cruise Away to Hollywood

Benefiting: Stephen Center

Location: Champions Run

—stephencenter.org

March 4 (9-11:30 a.m.)

14th Annual Walk & Roll for Disabilities

Benefiting: Meyer Foundation for Disabilities

Location: Oak View Mall

—mfdisabilities.org

March 4 (noon-6 p.m.)

Hooley! Hooley! Hooley!

Benefiting: Ladies Ancient Order of the Hibernians

Location: Firefighters Union Hall

—aohomaha.org

March 8 (11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.)

American Red Cross Heroes in the Heartland Luncheon

Benefiting: American Red Cross

Location: Hilton Omaha

—redcross.org/neia

March 8 (6:30-9 p.m.)

Assure Banquet with Franklin Graham

Benefiting: Assure Women’s Center

Location: Embassy Suites La Vista

—assureomaha.com

March 10 (5:30-11 p.m.)

HOLT International Gala: A Benefit for Mongolia

Benefiting: Holt International

Location: Hotel RL

—holtinternational.org

March 10 (6 p.m.)

Silver Ribbon Event: The Heart and Art of Caring

Benefiting: CRCC (Children’s Respite Care Center)

Location: Scoular Ballroom

—crccomaha.org

March 17 (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Ancient Order of the Hibernians’ St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon

Benefiting: St. Vincent de Paul Society

Location: Firefighters Union Hall

—aohomaha.org

March 18 (4 p.m.)

Celebration of Spirit Dinner

Benefiting: Notre Dame Sisters

Location: St. Robert Bellarmine Social Hall

—notredamesisters.org

March 19, April 16 (6 p.m.)

Breathe & Brew Yoga Series

Benefiting: American Lung Association

Location: Scriptown Brewing Co.

—lung.org

March 22 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Scholarship Luncheon

Benefiting: Phoenix Academy

Location: Hilton Omaha

—phoenixacademyomaha.org

March 24 (4 p.m.)

Basketball Bash

Benefiting: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands

Location: UNO Milo Bail Student Center

—bbbsomaha.org

March 24 (1-2:30 p.m. girl reception, 7-9:30 p.m. reception and silent auction)

artVenture Omaha

Benefiting: Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska

Location: UNO Mammel Hall

—girlscoutsnebraska.org

March 24 (5:30 p.m.)

The Gathering

Benefiting: CUES Supported Schools

Location: Embassy Suites La Vista

—cuesschools.org

March 24 (6-9:30 p.m.)

Celebrating Community

Benefiting: Omaha Together One Community

Location: KANEKO

—otoc.org

March 28 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Fusion Luncheon 2018 featuring Jeff Lewis

Benefiting: Nebraska Medicine Guild scholarships

Location: Mariott Downtown

—nebraskamed.com/giving/volunteer-services

March 31 (5-10 p.m.)

March Madnezz 2018

Benefiting: Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands

Location: The Grass Wagon

—bgcomaha.org

April 4-5 (8 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Speaking of Children Luncheon and Conference

Benefiting: Project Harmony

Location: Embassy Suites La Vista

—projectharmony.com

April 6 (6:30-10 p.m.)

Wine, Women & Shoes

Benefiting: Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Foundation

Location: Omaha Design Center

—winewomenandshoes.com/omaha

April 7-8 (noon-5 p.m.)

NARI Remodeled Home Tour

Benefiting: Healing Embrace

Locations: various

—omahanari.org

April 7 (5:30-10 p.m.)

Fourth Annual Pink Ribbon Affair

Benefiting: Susan G. Komen Nebraska

Location: Hilton Omaha

—komennebraska.org

April 8 (5:30-9:30 p.m.)

Rock the Nest Trivia Night

Benefiting: Central High School Foundation

Location: Omaha Design Center

—chsfomaha.org/events/rock-the-nest

April 10 (10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Assistance League of Omaha Style Show

Benefiting: Assistance League of Omaha

Location: Champions Run

—alomaha.org

April 11 (noon-1:30 p.m.)

2018 Author Luncheon, featuring Dr. Michele Borba

Benefiting: Completely Kids

Location: Hilton Omaha

—completelykids.org

April 13 (6-9 p.m.)

Circle of Dreams

Benefiting: St. Augustine Mission School

Location: A View on State

—staugustinemission.org

April 13 (5-10 p.m.)

Kicks for a Cure Annual Dinner

Benefiting: Kicks for a Cure

Location: Embassy Suites La Vista

—kicksforacure.org

April 13-14 (times vary)

Big DREAM weekend with bowling, tailgating, and more

Benefiting: DREAM (Developing Relationships through Education, Athletics, and Mentoring)

Locations: various

—joindream.org

April 14 (9 a.m.-noon)

Autism Puzzle Walk

Benefiting: Autism Center of Nebraska

Location: Ralston Arena

—autismnebraska.org/autism-walks

April 14 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Seventh Annual Spring Luncheon

Benefiting: Santa Monica House

Location: DC Centre

—santamonicahouse.org

April 14 (7-10:30 a.m.)

Keep Kids Alive Drive 25 Live Forward! Run-Walk to Remember

Benefiting: Keep Kids Alive Drive 25

Location: Skutt High School

—kkad25.org

April 14 (4:30 p.m.-midnight)

Cathedral Comedy & Cuisine

Benefiting: St. Cecilia School

Location: St. Cecilia Parish Center

—stceciliacathedral.org

April 14 (5-9 p.m.)

vinNEBRASKA Public Wine Tasting and Grand Auction

Benefiting: Partnership 4 Kids

Location: Hotel RL

—vinnebraska.com

April 14 (5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Festa del Leone

Benefiting: Roncalli High School

Location: Roncalli High School

—roncallicatholic.org

April 14 (6 p.m.)

Blue Jeans Ball: 35 Years of Wishes

Benefiting: Make-A-Wish Nebraska

Location: Hilton Omaha

—nebraska.wish.org

April 14 (6 p.m.-midnight)

14th Annual Barrister’s Ball—“Escapes to the Tropics”

Benefiting: various legal projects

Location: Embassy Suites La Vista

—nebar.com/nlfevents

April 14 (times vary)

Kicks for a Cure Soccer Exhibition

Benefiting: Kicks for a Cure

Location: Creighton Soccer Complex, UNO Caniglia Soccer Complex

—kicksforacure.org

April 14 (6-9 p.m.)

Feather Our Nest 2018

Benefiting: Fontenelle Forest

Location: Omaha Mariott Downtown

—fontenelleforest.org

April 15 (11 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Pork Dinner & Polka Fest

Benefiting: Notre Dame Sisters

Location: St. Philip Neri Activity Center

—notredamesisters.org

April 17 (6-9:30 p.m.)

Omaha Business Hall of Fame Gala

Benefiting: Greater Omaha Chamber

Location: Holland Performing Arts Center

—omahachamber.org

April 18 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)

At Ease USA Annual Luncheon

Benefiting: At Ease USA

Location: CenturyLink Center Omaha

—ateaseusa.org

April 19 (7-8:30 a.m.)

BPS Foundation Community Breakfast

Benefiting: Bellevue Public Schools Foundation

Location: BPS Lied Activity Center

—bellevuepublicschoolsfoundation.org

April 19 (6-9 p.m.)

A Night of Inspiring Hope

Benefiting: Fresh Hope

Location: Embassy Suites Omaha

—nightofinspiringhope.com

April 20 (7-10 p.m.)

RivALZ—Blondes vs. Brunettes

Benefiting: Alzheimer’s Association

Location: Omaha Sports Complex

—act.alz.org

April 20 (5:30-8 p.m.)

13th Annual Men of Honor “Igniting Our Youth” Awards Dinner

Benefiting: 100 Black Men of Omaha

Location: Hilton Omaha

—100blackmenomaha.org

April 20, 21, 27, and 28 (times vary)

Bowl for Kids’ Sake

Benefiting: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands

Location: Maplewood Lanes

—bbbsomaha.org

April 21 (9-11 a.m.)

Claussen-Leahy Maverick Run

Benefiting: UNO Athletics

Location: Baxter Arena

—omavs.com

April 21 (noon-3 p.m.)

Women Defining History Luncheon and Runway Show

Benefiting: Douglas County Historical Society

Location: Institute of the Culinary Arts

—douglascohistory.org

April 21 (5-8 p.m.)

Bowtie BASH

Benefiting: Creighton Prep

Location: Creighton Prep High School

—creightonprep.creighton.edu

April 21 (5:30-9 p.m.)

Black Tie and Tails

Benefiting: Nebraska Humane Society

Location: Omaha Marriott Downtown

—nehumanesociety.org

April 22 (2-4 p.m.)

Walk for Awareness

Benefiting: Conceive Nebraska

Location: Turner Park

—conceivenebraska.org

April 23 (noon-1 p.m.)

Boy Scouts Citizen of the Year Luncheon, honoring Chris Murphy

Benefiting: Boy Scouts of America

Location: Scott Conference Center

—mac-bsa.org

April 24 (6:30-9:30 p.m.)

Celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood

Benefiting: Omaha Community Foundation

Location: Omaha Community Playhouse

—omahaplayhouse.com

April 28 (9 a.m.)

March for Babies

Benefiting: March of Dimes

Location: Lewis & Clark Landing

—marchforbabies.org

April 28 (5-11 p.m.)

Blue Jeans & Dreams

Benefiting: Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy

Location: HETRA Barn

—hetra.org

April 28 (9 a.m.)

Third Annual Brunch 5K

Benefiting: Junior League of Omaha

Location: Midtown Crossing, brunch at CRAVE

—jlomaha.org

April 29 (noon registration, 1 p.m. start)

Omaha Area Walk

Benefiting: ALS in the Heartland

Location: Baxter Arena

—alsintheheartland.org

