Family & More

Omaha Beef 2018 Preseason Game

March 2 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Missing football? Arena football starts with this preseason exhibition game, which promises to be lots of fun. 7 p.m. Tickets: $10. 402-934-9966.

—ralstonarena.com

Benson First Friday

March 2 and April 6 in Benson (Maple and 59th to 63rd streets). Art galleries, bars, music venues, and cultural institutions of Benson collaborate on the first Friday of every month with a showcase of local arts and culture. 4 p.m. Recurring the first Friday of each month.

—bensonfirstfriday.com

First Friday Old Market

March 2 and April 6 at the Old Market. Walk the distinctive brick streets of the Old Market to live music, ride Ollie the Trolley for free between venues, and ignite your imagination with art at this free event. 6-9 p.m. Recurring the first Friday of each month.

—firstfridayoldmarket.com

2018 Chinese New Year Gala

March 3 at Burke High School, 12200 Burke St. Ring in the Year of the Dog at this annual event put on by the Nebraska Chinese Association. The Chinese New Year’s Gala showcases the Chinese culture and heritage through cuisine, traditional performances, a lion dance, and other cultural activities. 4 p.m.-9 p.m. $20 members, $30 non-members.

—omahachinese.net

Omaha Film Festival

March 6-11 at Village Pointe Cinema, 304 N. 174th St. This film festival celebrates motion pictures big and small. Local filmmakers will showcase their work alongside special previews and releases that are coming to Omaha just for this event. Festival parties after screenings allow film aficionados to mingle with filmmakers. Times vary. Tickets: $100 all-access pass, $70 all-films pass, $70 weekend pass. Tickets to individual films available at the box office. 402-203-8173.

—omahafilmfestival.org/

Signs of Spring Hike

March 17 at Fontenelle Forest Nature Center, 1111 Bellevue Blvd. N. Search for signs of spring, such as new growth and animal activity, with this spring hike. 9:45-11 a.m. Admission: $9.50 adults, $8.50 seniors (62+), $7.50 youths (2-17), and free for children under age 2 and members. 402-731-2403.

—fontenelleforest.org

Omaha Rollergirls Green Out/Military Appreciation Night

March 17 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Come support Omaha’s all-female roller derby league. Wear green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and show your appreciation for those in uniform. 6 p.m. Admission: $12 adults, $6 children ages 4-10, free for kids under 3. Buy one get one free adult ticket for any military person with a valid ID. 402-934-9966.

—ralstonarena.com

Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous

March 20 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Travel back in time with paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim as he explains how he rediscovered spinosaurus before it was lost to science. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $11-$26. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, midwest regional

March 23 and 25 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St. Watch March Madness in Omaha as Creighton University hosts the Midwest Regional. 6 p.m. Tickets: $125-$150 single session, $250-$300 all sessions. 800-745-3000.

—centurylinkcenteromaha.com

Fairy Faire

March 24 at Fontenelle Forest Nature Center, 1111 Bellevue Blvd. N. Dress up and meet some forest fairies while building fairy houses, making crafts, blowing bubbles, having your face painted, and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission: $15 for non-members, $5 for members. 402-731-3140.

—fontenelleforest.org

31st Annual Orchid Show and Sale

March 24-25 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. View orchid displays from local and international growers, and return home with a plant of your own as an array of orchids will be available for purchase. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children (6-12), free to children under 6 and members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Junkstock

April 6-8 at Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive. This Omaha-grown vintage festival features more than 200 “junk” vendors from across the country, accompanied by live music, food, and activities for younger kids. 8 a.m. early birds, 10 a.m. general admission. Admission: $10 one-day pass, $20 three-day pass, $30 three-day early bird pass, $50 early bird season pass. 402-765-8651.

—junkstock.com

Harlem Globetrotters

April 6 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St. This iconic, internationally recognized group bring their entertainment and basketball skills to Omaha. 7 p.m. Tickets: $20-$111. 800-745-3000.

—centurylinkcenteromaha.com

Spring Festival

April 6-8 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Hundreds of the nation’s finest artists and crafters display and sell their handcrafted works. Live entertainment, family fun, food, and drink accompany the shoppers. Times vary. Admission: $8 adults, $7 seniors (62+), free to children under 10. 402-934-9966.

—ralstonarena.com

The International Omaha Horse Competition

April 12-15 at CenturyLink Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Come watch the speed, execution, and the competitive spirit of both rider and horse at this world-class indoor horse jumping and dressage competition. Free expo events will feature interactive displays and activities for all ages—including opportunities to meet eight different breeds of horses, a treasure hunt, and hands-on exhibits. Tickets: all-session passes for three dressage contests cost $75 (April 12-14); all-session passes for three jumping contests cost $75 (April 13-15). Individual session tickets cost $12.50-$30. VIP tickets cost $400-$600. 402-930-3079.

—internationalomaha.com/

Omaha Zine Fest 2018

April 14 at The Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. Omaha’s third annual zine festival features creators from across the country. Whether you like poetry, comics, art, or all of the above, this is a fun, free event for the whole family. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: Free. 402-933-3161.

—omahazinefest.org

Earth Day Omaha

April 21 at Elmwood Park, 60th and Dodge streets. This event combines science, education, music, food, and fun. Spend a relaxing day outside learning and enjoying the atmosphere. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission: free.

—earthdayomaha.org

Jurassic Park

April 28 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Return to Isla Nublar for Steven Spielberg’s original dinosaur epic. John Williams’ heart-pumping score amplifies the action to thrilling new heights. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$79. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

TREEmendous Arbor Day Celebration

April 28 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Celebrate Nebraska’s homegrown holiday at Lauritzen Gardens. Children who dress like a tree will get in free. The first 100 households will receive a free tree seedling. 9 a.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 for children 6-12, free for garden members and children under 6. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

This article appears in the March/April 2018 edition of Omaha Magazine.