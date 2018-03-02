Nebraska

Marvelous Maples Through March 10 at Lied Lodge & Conference Center, 611 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City. Guests will learn how maple syrup is made and be able to sample sap straight from the tree as well as other popular syrups. The event will end with a campfire and fun tree crafts. Reservations should be made on the website prior to the event. 402-873-8717.

—liedlodge.org

Wings Over the Platte Through April 8 at Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer, 3133 W. Hwy 34, Grand Island. Tour the only art exhibit dedicated to life on the prairie. The exhibit will feature artwork from Sally Jurgensmier. 308-385-5316.

—stuhrmuseum.org

Rodeo Grand Island March 1-3 at Fonner Park, 700 E. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. This Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association event features team roping, barrel racing, and Xtreme Bull Riding (Saturday). 308-382-4515.

—heartlandeventscenter.com

Gene Coon: From Beatrice, Nebraska, to Star Trek and Beyond March 2-3 at Gage County Museum, 101 N. Second St., Beatrice. Honor the career and life of TV writer and Nebraska native Gene Coon (with featured speaker, author David Gerrold). 402-228-1679.

—gagecountymuseum.info

P!nk March 6 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive, Lincoln. Fans can hear P!nk perform songs from her new album, Beautiful Trauma. 402-904-4444.

—pinnaclebankarena.com

Kinky Boots March 9-11 at Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St., Lincoln. This musical features songs from award-winning artist Cyndi Lauper. The production celebrates the joys of friendship and the power of perspective. 402-472-4747.

—liedcenter.org

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. March 14-17 in downtown O’Neill. Celebrate “The World’s Largest Shamrock” with 7,000 friends in O’Neill. Festivities begin Wednesday with the Irish Walk of Fame and the painting of the town’s beloved shamrock. Other activities include “Getting the Horse Green,” a free concert, music in pubs, Irish dancers, and a Saturday parade. 402-336-2355.

—oneillchamber.com

The Irish Tenors March 16 at Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St., Lincoln. This trio has played at Carnegie and Radio City Music halls, and now they are coming to the Lied Center. The Irish Tenors will perform classic Irish tunes with a live orchestra. 402-472-4747.

—liedcenter.org

Roy and Rosemary March 16 at Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Roy and Rosemary have traveled the world playing the violin and piano, respectively. 308-627-2717.

—kearneyconcerts.org

Shamrock Shuffle 5k Walk/Run/Crawl March 17 at Chuckles Bar, 513 4th St., Fairbury. Come dressed up in leprechaun gear and sip on green adult beverages during the race. Stay for the post-race celebration and enjoy live music, giveaways, and food. 402-729-3000.

—fairburychamber.org

Let it Be March 20 at Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St., Lincoln. Relive some of the Beatles most iconic moments in this international Broadway production. 402-472-4747.

—liedcenter.org

Audubon’s Nebraska Crane Festival March 22-25. Multiple locations, Kearney. Join the festivities as thousands of Sandhill cranes migrate through Nebraska. Speakers include Richard Beilfuss, president and CEO of the International Crane Foundation. 308-468-5282.

—ne.audubon.org

The Grand Comic Con March 23-24 at The Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St., Grand Island. The opening ceremony for this event will be held at the historic Grand Theatre, with the majority of activities occurring at the Liederkranz Ballroom, located at 401 W. First St. in downtown Grand Island. 308-381-2667.

—grandmovietheatre.com

Lorde March 24 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive, Lincoln. Guests will hear Lorde perform songs from her new album, Melodrama. 402-904-4444.

—pinnaclebankarena.com

Foreigner March 31 at Heartland Events Center, 700 E. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Catch the ’80s band known for their timeless anthems and sing-along shows. 308-382-4515.

—heartlandeventscenter.com

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago April 3 at Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St., Lincoln. Hubbard Street Dance Chicago performances are infused with unparalleled creativity and innovation. The performance will feature dance inspired by jazz, modern, ballet, and theatrical styles. 402-472-4747.

—liedcenter.org

She Kills Monsters April 5-8 and 12-15 at Nebraska Wesleyan University’s Miller Theater, 2710 N. 48th St., Lincoln. After the death of her sister, Agnes must learn how to embrace her inner geek and warrior as she seeks refuge in Dungeons and Dragons. 402-465-2384.

—nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets

Easter Weekend March 26-27 at Arbor Day Farm, 2611 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City. Arbor Day Farm offers an Easter getaway that is sure to become a tradition for many families. The Easter Family Fun Package includes a stay at the Lied Lodge, a trip up the 50-foot tall tree house, and an Easter egg hunt. 402-873-8717.

—arbordayfarm.org

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series April 13-14 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive, Lincoln. Enjoy the thrill of watching monster truck drivers run over the dirt track at the arena and compete to win first prize. Meet the drivers and see the trucks up close on Saturday at the Pit Party. The Pit Party and main event require separate admission. 402-904-4444.

—pinnaclebankarena.com

Adams & Cooley Rat Pack Jazz April 15 at Wood River High School Theater 13800 W. Wood River Road, Wood River. Adams and Cooley will serenade audience members with classic jazz standards from Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Dean Martin, and more. 308-583-2606.

—wrcommunityfoundation.com

The Illusionists April 20-21 at Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St., Lincoln. Coming from Broadway, five of the world’s leading illusionists perform together in this exciting and suspenseful production. 402-472-4747.

—liedcenter.org

Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet April 21-22 at AG Park, 822 15th St., Columbus. Ride for a good cause. The Star City Bikers Against Child Abuse will be on hand collecting donations. 605-545-3602.

—columbusnebraskabikeshow.com

Brad Paisley April 26 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive, Lincoln. Enjoy Brad Paisley perform his new album as a part of his “Weekend Warrior Tour.” The concert will feature country music guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, and Lindsay Ell. 402-904-4444.

—pinnaclebankarena.com

Arbor Day Celebration April 27-29 at Arbor Day Farm, 2611 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City. Celebrate this holiday where it all began at Arbor Day Farm. All across this 260-acre campus, opportunities abound to play, learn, taste, and shop, all in celebration of trees. 402-873-8717.

—arbordayfarm.org

Iowa

Gridiron Glory: Pro Football Hall Of Fame Exhibit Through June at Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. The largest traveling exhibition in the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s history, the 6,000-square-foot exhibit features hundreds of artifacts—many exhibited for the first time—from the Hall of Fame’s collection, including a 500-square-foot area dedicated to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. 563-324-1933.

—putnam.org

Iowa Deer Classic March 2-4 at Iowa Events Center, 703 Third St., Des Moines. Hunters from far and wide are welcome to join the Iowa Deer Classic. This event features hunting seminars, exhibitors, archery tips, and much more. 319-232-0218.

—iowadeerclassic.com

Momix’s Opus Cactus March 3 at Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines. Guests will see iconic landscapes associated with the American Southwest reimagined by illusionistic style dance. 515-246-2300.

—desmoinesperformingarts.org

Riverdance March 4 at Orpheum Theatre, 528 S. Pierce St., Sioux City. Enjoy an evening of Irish dance and music in this high-energy performance. This event welcomes all age groups. 712-244-5000.

—tysoncenter.com

Chicago March 9-11 at Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines. See the award-winning musical Chicago brought to life. Guests will see this musical performed with everyone’s favorite songs and dance routines. 515-246-2300.

—desmoinesperformingarts.org

Miranda Lambert March 15 at Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St., Des Moines. See Miranda Lambert perform songs from her new album, The Weight Of These Wings, as a part of her “Livin’ Like Hippies Tour.” 515-564-8000.

—iowaeventscenter.com

Little Big Town March 24 at Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. Guests will get to experience Little Big Town perform live as a part of their “The Breakers Tour.” 800-593-2228.

—tysoncenter.com

ChildServe’s Bubble Ball April 7 at Iowa Events Center 703 Third St., Des Moines. See models walk the runway in Bubble Wrap fashion created by designers, artists, and creative professionals. Guests are welcome to enjoy a meal, music, and other surprises. 515-564-8000.

—iowaeventscenter.com

Freestyle Wrestling World Cup April 7-8 at Carver Hawkeye Arena, 1 Elliott Drive, Iowa City. Cheer on the best wrestling talent in the world as the top eight qualifying international dual teams step foot into Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Team USA will take on Georgia, Azerbaijan, Japan, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Iran. 319-335-9431.

—worldcupiowacity.com

Les Miserables April 17-22 at Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines. Guests will see the classic story of Les Miserables performed with the musical’s most popular songs. The production will feature a new set inspired by Victor Hugo’s paintings. 515-246-2300.

—desmoinesperformingarts.org

Take a Bite April 20-22 at the Amana Colonies, I-80 Exit 225, Amana. This three-day food fest includes cooking education, hands-on instruction, samplings, and special menu items and dinners at Amana Colonies food businesses. 319-622-7622.

—amanacolonies.com

Festival of Cheese April 21 at Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale. A festival of all things cheese. Sign up for a 30-minute class exploring fondue or cheese boards. Advance ticket purchase suggested. 515-278-5286.

—lhf.org

West Side Story April 21-22 at Orpheum Theatre, 528 S. Pierce St., Sioux City. The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will perform music from West Side Story. The performance will feature choreography with a digitally designed set. 712-244-5000.

—orpheumlive.com

Kansas

Arlo Guthrie, featuring Abe and Sarah Lee Guthrie. March 10 at Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park. Folk legend Arlo Guthrie is coming to Kansas with his children to present the “Re: Generations” tour. 913-469-4445.

—jccc.edu

2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, First and Second Rounds March 15 and 17 at Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman St, Wichita. Host Wichita State University welcomes teams competing in the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament. 855-755-7328.

Kegs ’n’ Eggs April 7 at Kansas City Renaissance Festival, 633 N. 130th St. Bonner Springs. While sipping on craft beers at this adult-only event, guests can hunt for eggs and win prizes at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival grounds. 913-721-2110.

—kegsneggskc.comMissouri

Rigoletto March 3, 7, 9, and 11 at Kauffman Center for Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City. Be prepared to shed a tear at Verdi’s masterpiece tale. Sung in Italian with English subtitles. 816-994-7222.

—kauffmancenter.org

National Geographic Live—Christina Mittermeier: Standing at the Water’s Edge. March 6 at Kauffman Center for Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City. Christina Mittermeier, National Geographic photographer, will show photos illustrating the connection between bodies of water and indigenous people groups. 816-994-7222.

—kauffmancenter.org

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament March 7-10 at Sprint Center, 1407 Grand Blvd., Kansas City. March Madness comes to the Midwest. Watch the best of the Big 12 face off as the race to the Final Four begins. 816-949-7100.

—sprintcenterboxoffice.com

Lady Be Good—Celebrating Women in Jazz March 9 at Kauffman Center for Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City. The program will highlight great female practitioners of jazz, with special guests. 816-994-7222.

—kauffmancenter.org

The Eagles March 19 at Sprint Center, 1407 Grand Blvd., Kansas City. Spend An Evening With the Eagles with this classic rock group on their latest tour. 816-949-7100.

—sprintcenterboxoffice.com

2018 NCAA Women’s Basketball Regional March 23 and 25 at Sprint Center, 1407 Grand Blvd., Kansas City. Cheer on your preferred team during March Madness. The winner of this tournament will advance to the Final Four. 816-949-7100.

—sprintcenterboxoffice.com

Disney on Ice: Dare to Dream March 28-April 1 at Sprint Center, 1407 Grand Blvd., Kansas City. Celebrate what’s possible as the adventures of five daring Disney heroines spark the courage inside everyone. Moana, Anna, Elsa, Rapunzel, Belle, and Cinderella make their wishes come true, with some help from their friends. 816-949-7100.

—sprintcenterboxoffice.com

Screenland at the Symphony: Back to the Future April 20 and 21 at Kauffman Center for Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City. See this ’80s classic film projected on a large screen and the score performed with a live symphony. 816-994-7222.

—kauffmancenter.org

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.