Concerts

Gaelic Storm

March 1 at Iowa Western Community College, 2700 College Road, Council Bluffs. After nearly two decades and more than 3,000 live shows, this chart-topping Celtic band is looking sharper than ever. They are coming to promote their latest release, Matching Sweaters. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $30 and $35 adults, $27 and $32 seniors 65+, $15 youths (18 and under). 712-388-7140.

—artscenter.iwcc.edu

TobyMac Concert

March 2 at Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St. This Christian hip-hop recording artist has charted 20 solo singles on Billboard’s Christian Songs list. TobyMac is also a music producer, songwriter, and author. 7 p.m. Tickets: $15-$69.75. 402-554-6200.

—omavs.com

Beethoven and Mozart

March 2-3 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Roderick Cox will conduct the Omaha Symphony in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 and Mozart’s Symphony No. 40, with Stewart Goodyear as pianist. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$72. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

March 3 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This funk band’s existence is rooted in the unyielding quest for joy and positive energy. 9 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $17 day of show. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Broadway and Film Brass Concert

March 3 at First Central Congregational Church, 421 S. 36th St. Join the MasterSingers of Omaha and the Nebraska Brass Band with music taken from Broadway and film. The program promises to be entertaining and enjoyable. 7 p.m. Tickets: $10. 402-704-6322.

—nebraskabrassband.com

Miranda Lambert

March 8 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St. The Grammy-winning country singer embarks on her North American tour with other up-and-coming artists. Her Omaha performance includes guests Jon Pardi and Sunny Sweeney. 7 p.m. Tickets: $39.75 and up. 800-745-3000.

—centurylinkcenteromaha.com

Jack Ingram

March 8 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. In 2008, Ingram won the Academy of Country Music award for “Best New Male Vocalist” and is on tour for his latest album, Big Dreams & High Hopes. 7 p.m. Tickets: $20. 402-884-5353.

— waitingroomlounge.com

The Hot Sardines

March 8 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This New York-based group blends a fusion of 1920s jazz with New Orleans-style brass. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $17-$42. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Zodiac Trio

March 8 at Strauss Performing Arts Center, 6305 University Drive N. This small ensemble spans three continents and is recognized by many to be one of the foremost clarinet-violin-piano ensembles performing today. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $8-$15. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Sam Riggs

March 9 at The Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Inspired by Garth Brooks, Foo Fighters, George Jones, and Blink-182, this artist infuses rock elements into his unique brand of country music. 9 p.m. Tickets: $10 advance, $12 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Joanne Shaw Taylor

March 10 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Joanne Shaw Taylor is bringing her world-renowned blues-rock performances to the Reverb Lounge. She’s taking her tour worldwide after establishing herself in the United Kingdom. This latest tour features music from her latest album, Wild. 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $20. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Come Together Band: A Musical Celebration of the Beatles

March 10 at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. No glitz, glamour, or huge stage production. These down-to-earth lads celebrate the music of The Beatles, up front, close and alive. 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $10. 402-884-5353

—waitingroomlounge.com

Conan, the Ditch and the Delta, and Rifflord

March 12 at Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. This doom metal trio from the U.K. is coming to Omaha. Expect to hear lots of hard-hitting music with gloomy themes. 9 p.m. Tickets: $8 in advance, $10 day of show. 402-391-2554.

—lookoutomaha.com

They Might Be Giants

March 14 at The Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This alternative, indie-rock band formed back in 1982 are on tour celebrating their newest album, I Like Fun. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

René Marie

March 15 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Guided by deep jazz traditions, this show—Experiment In Truth—Marie uses elements of folk, R&B, classical, and country music. Tickets: $30. 7:30 p.m. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

The Belles

March 15 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Enjoy The Belles at the Side Room of Ralston Arena. The Belles is an award-winning group comprised of a mother and daughter from Omaha. The singer-songwriters play modern country music. 7-9 p.m. Admission: free. 402-934-9966.

—ralstonarena.com

Lights

March 16 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This Canadian pop singer has sold out tours around the world and earned $100 million in streams and $200,000 in album sales. 9 p.m. Tickets: $26 advance, $29 day of show. 402-884-5353.

— waitingroomlounge.com

Kid Rock: Greatest Show on Earth

March 17 at CenturyLink Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. In celebration of his new album Sweet Southern Sugar, Kid Rock is hitting the road on his “Greatest Show On Earth Tour 2018.” The new album includes country and classic rock, highlighting Kid Rock’s versatility as a musician. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $37-$127. 800-745-3000.

—centurylinkcenteromaha.com

Mendelssohn’s Reformation Symphony

March 18 at Joslyn Museum, 2200 Dodge St. This symphony evokes the world of night with muted horns and strings while the tenor offers English poetry, exploring dreamscapes both beautiful and haunting. 2 p.m. Tickets: $33 general admission, $27 Joslyn members. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Pennywise

March 23 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. Touring in support of their newest album, Yesterdays, Pennywise welcomes back original vocalist Jim Lindberg. Fellow California punk band Strung Out is also performing. 8 p.m. Tickets: $24 advance, $29 day of show. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

Tribute to David Bowie

March 24 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Celebrate the legendary David Bowie as a full rock band, powerful singers, and the Omaha Symphony perform all his hits, from “Space Oddity” and “Ziggy Stardust” to “Let’s Dance” and other iconic songs from his illustrious career (including “Fame,” “Under Pressure,” “Young Americans,” and more). 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Radney Foster

March 25 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. This country music singer-songwriter just released his 11th album, For You To See The Star, and is now on tour in celebration. 5 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 day of show. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Nightwish

April 2 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. This Finnish metal band will be in Omaha one night only while on their “Decades World Tour.” 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $43-$185.50. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

Reggie and the Full Effect

April 3 at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. This solo project of keyboardist James Dewees from The Get Up Kids has gained an almost cult-like following, thanks in large part to its mythical origin story. Tickets: $15 advance, $17 day of show. 7:30 p.m. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Built To Spill

April 6 at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. Following their appearance at the 2017 Maha Music Festival, Built to Spill returns to Omaha with their iconic indie-rock tunes. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 day of show. 8 p.m. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

James Tormé Celebrates the Greats

April 6 at IWCC, 2700 College Road Council Bluffs. This jazz vocalist, the son of Mel Torme, infuses classic with contemporary for a unique style. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $26-$36 adults, $23-$33 seniors (age 65+). 712-388-7140.

—artscenter.iwcc.edu

Bernstein’s Broadway

April 7-8 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Part of Omaha Symphony’s tribute to Leonard Bernstein’s centennial, this concert includes hits from West Side Story, Candide, and On the Town; favorites from his collaborators Stephen Sondheim and Stephen Schwartz, and standards by songwriters who inspired Bernstein. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $19-$89. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Liza Ferschtman

April 9 at Strauss Performing Arts Center, 6305 University Drive N. This Dutch violinist is known for her passionate performances, interesting programs, and communicative qualities on stage. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $8, students, seniors, military members, $15 adults. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

AJR

April 10 at The Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This DIY band from NYC is composed of three brothers who come together to create, write, and produce unique electronic indie-pop music. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 day of show. 7:15 p.m. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Bernstein & Mahler’s 4th Symphony

April 13-14 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Presented by the Omaha Symphony, their Bernstein centennial celebration continues with Bernstein’s expressive showpiece for violin and orchestra and Mahler’s Symphony No. 4. Tickets: $19-$72. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Symphony in Space!

April 15 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Enlist in Symphonic Starfleet, board the Sonic Spaceship, and engage in intergalactic adventure. Set a course for maximum fun with music from Star Wars, The Planets, and more. 2 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Cigarettes After Sex

April 17 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This ambient pop band aims to project their worldview on a bigger canvas while sustaining a mood that reels you in. 8 p.m. Tickets: $20. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

April 19 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This band, comprised of the sons of jazz legend Phil Cohran, mixes brass band tradition with generous doses of hip-hop, soul, and funk. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Tech N9ne

April 19 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Kansas City’s Tech N9ne is one of underground rap’s most respected and well-known artists. Krizz Kaliko, Just Juice, Joey Cool, and King Iso will also be performing. 8 p.m. Tickets: $37 advance, $40 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Jack White

April 23 at Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St. The 12-time Grammy-wining artist is coming to Omaha to promote his third solo album, Boarding House Reach. White has been named one of the greatest guitarists of all time by Rolling Stone, founded the White Stripes, and has performed with The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather. 7 p.m. Tickets: $36.25 to $66.25. 402-554-6200.

—omavs.com

SFJAZZ Collective

April 26 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Paying tribute to Miles Davis, this ensemble brings together today’s finest performers and composers in one of the most exciting and acclaimed groups on the jazz scene. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$40. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Kenny G

April 28 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Combining elements of R&B, pop, Latin, and jazz, this Grammy-award-winning icon has solidified his reputation as a premier artist in contemporary jazz. 8 p.m. Tickets: $45-$65. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Suicidegirls: Blackheart Burlesque

April 28 at The Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Smart, geeky, and sexy, the SuicideGirls are on tour again with their burlesque show. This pop-culture-inspired performance has been on tour since 2003. 9 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

This article appears in the March/April 2018 edition of Omaha Magazine.