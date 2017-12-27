Featured Event:

Feb. 10 (7-9 p.m.)

Dancing With the Omaha Stars

Ralston Arena

dancingwiththeomahastars.com

It’s back! Omaha stars Tony Veland, Chinh Doan, Jared Robinson, Miss Omaha, and others will strut their stuff in front of a panel of judges that includes Tom Osbourne, Mayor Jean Stothert, and Todd Schmaderer. While the Mirror Ball goes to the dancer who scores the highest, the other revered trophy in this contest is the Bella Award, given to the star who raises the most money for TeamMates.

Jan. 10 (6-9 p.m.)

Outland Trophy Award Dinner

Benefiting: The Greater Omaha Sports Committee

Location: Downtown DoubleTree

—showofficeonline.com

Jan. 12 (6-9 p.m.)

Celebration of Life Dinner Fundraiser

Benefiting: Nebraskans United for Life

Location: DC Centre

—nebraskansunitedforlife.org

Jan. 19 (5-7 p.m.)

Victory Boxing Club Seventh Annual Banquet

Benefiting: Victory Boxing Club

Location: Bellevue Christian Center

—victoryboxingclub.org

Jan. 20 (6-10:30 p.m.)

Midlands Community Foundation Reflection Ball

Benefiting: Midlands Community Foundation

Location: Embassy Suites La Vista

—midlandscommunity.org

Jan. 25 (5-9 p.m.)

Girls Nite Out

Benefiting: Girls Inc.

Location: Hilton Downtown

—girlsincomaha.org

Jan. 27 (5:30-10 p.m.)

Rockin’ Rosie

Benefiting: The Rose Theater Guild

Location: Omaha Marriott Downtown

—rosetheater.org

Jan. 28 (5-9 p.m.)

GLOW

Benefiting: Essential Pregnancy Services

Location: Embassy Suites La Vista

—friendsofeps.org

Feb. 2 (5-10 p.m.)

MarianFEST 2018: Life is Sweet at Marian

Benefiting: Marian High School

Location: Omaha Hilton

—marianhighschool.net

Feb. 3 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Ultra Chic Boutique and The Dress Flip

Benefiting: The Alzheimer’s Association

Location: A View on State

—maxiwalker.com/ucb

Feb. 3 (5 p.m.-midnight)

Omaha Heart & Stroke Ball

Benefiting: American Heart Association

Location: Embassy Suites La Vista

—heart.org

Feb. 10 (6-9 p.m.)

Carnival of Love Gala

Benefiting: Heartland Family Service

Location: Embassy Suites La Vista

—heartlandfamilyservice.org

Feb. 10 (6-10 p.m.)

Curly Tails and Cocktails

Benefiting: Pug Partners of Nebraska

Location: Arbor Hall

—pugpartners.com

Feb. 10 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Heart Bombing

Benefiting: Restoration Exchange Omaha

Location: TBA

—restorationexchange.org

Feb. 10 (6-11 p.m.)

Swing Under the Wings

Benefiting: Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

Location: Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

—sacmuseum.org

Feb. 10 (6:30-10 p.m.)

Winter at the Beach

Benefiting: Wings of Hope

Location: Mid-America Center

—wingsofhope.org

Feb. 10 (11 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Polar Plunge

Benefiting: Special Olympics Nebraska

Location: Lake Cunningham

—sone.org

Feb. 10-11 (starts 10 a.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. Sunday)

Heartland Winter Games, Floor Hockey

Benefiting: Special Olympics Nebraska

Location: UNO Campus

—sone.org

Feb. 13 (6-9 p.m.)

Ten Outstanding Young Omahans Banquet

Benefiting: Omaha Jaycees

Location: Scoular Ballroom

—omahajaycees.org

Feb. 17 (7 a.m.-noon)

Trek Up the Tower

Benefiting: WELLCOM

Location: First National Bank Tower

—trekupthetower.org

Feb. 17 (4:30-10 p.m.)

Mercy: The Gold Standard (Fiesta 2018)

Benefiting: Mercy High School

Location: La Vista Conference Center

—mercyhigh.org

Feb. 22-24 (6:30-9 p.m.)

A Tasteful Murder

Benefiting: Joslyn Castle Trust

Location: Joslyn Castle

—joslyncastle.com

Feb. 17 (noon-4 p.m.)

Barstool Open

Benefiting: United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska

Location: The Old Market

—ucpnebraska.org

Feb. 24 (1-4 p.m.)

Uncorked

Benefiting: Angels Among Us

Location: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

—myangelsamongus.org

Feb. 24 (6 p.m.-midnight)

Country Side of a Cure

Benefiting: JDRF

Location: CenturyLink Center

—jdrf.org

Feb. 24 (7-11 p.m.)

Perfect Pour

Benefiting: Nebraska Children and Families Association

Location: Slowdown

—nebraskachildren.org

Feb. 25 (1-5 p.m.)

Art & Soup

Benefiting: Visiting Nurse Association

Location: Embassy Suites La Vista

—vnatoday.org

Times and dates subject to change. Check organization’s websites for updated details.

This article appears as part of the calendar of events in the January/February 2018 edition of Omaha Magazine.