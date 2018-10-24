Every year, the Nebraska/Iowa Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers recognizes the best of regional design at its ASID impactFULL Awards.

Judged by an outside panel of designers, the 2018 impactFULL Awards recognized a record 51 projects (including gold, silver, and bronze winners) during a Sept. 27 awards ceremony at Tiburon Golf Club.

Here are the 14 gold-winning residential projects. Stacie Muhle’s design of a local wine cellar received special recognition as the year’s Design Impact Winner.

Design Impact Award Winner

Designer: Stacie Muhle, Allied ASID

Company: Artistico

Photographer: Thomas Grady

The circular design of the room, with LED-lit wood panels, provides a sophisticated environment for displaying an extensive wine collection. Bespoke finishes infuse Old World charm into the modern wine cellar, forming the perfect union of domestic utility and alluring elegance.

Designer: Shawn Falcone, Allied ASID

Company: Falcone Hybner Design Inc.

Photographer: Amoura Productions

This home took shape as an ideal place for entertaining large groups of family and friends from the early stages of planning. The entry offers an expansive view of the covered deck with an outdoor fireplace. The master suite wing was designed on one side of the home as a private retreat with a sports car garage (accessible by the owners only). The great room’s fireplace detail was designed for dramatic impact as well as the tile specification for the kitchen backsplash pattern. The owners’ entry on the kitchen wing offers a morning kitchen with oven, sink, and refrigerator, along with a pantry, pocket office, large mudroom, and sunglass station concealed by a custom metal sliding door. The family also wanted an open-concept area for the kitchen, dining room, and great room. In the kitchen, one island houses the stainless steel farmhouse sink, dishwasher, and double trash rollout; another island is large enough to house six counter stools and a beverage refrigerator. The open stairwell, with glass rail system, spans three stories with large windows, abstract geometric art, and a gold jack chandelier.

Designer: Stacie Muhle, Allied ASID

Company: Artistico

Photographer: Thomas Grady

Upon entering the room, one’s attention drops to the floor where porcelain tile (mimicking New Zealand ancient kauri) is laid in a reverse turn pattern, giving a vibrant and exotic feel. The blending of materials creates a visually stimulating experience while the color palette calms the senses, creating a brilliant juxtaposition in a small space.

Designer: Beth Settles, Allied ASID

Company: Interiors Joan and Associates

Photographer: Tom Kessler

The clients wished to transform this space—which was originally an office—into a wine room. They desired their new wine room to feature a dramatic design emulating a high-end lounge or resort.

Designer: Shawn Falcone, Allied ASID

Company: Falcone Hybner Design Inc.

Photographer: Amoura Productions

As avid travelers, these owners wanted to build a place to call home that was designed to feel like a respite from the hectic pace of their daily work schedules and travels. In planning the space’s design, form and function were considered to maximize the available area. Both owners are fashion-forward and wanted a home that reflected their cool, contemporary, urban sensibility; therefore, style was a key factor in designing this home.

Designer: Michele Hybner, Allied ASID

Company: Falcone Hybner Design Inc.

Photographer: Amoura Productions

This vacation home was designed with entertaining in mind. The modern 1 ½ story plan includes four en suite bedrooms, a powder room, and a combined locker room/drop zone/laundry space conveniently located near the lake entry/exit door. Just outside the door is an outdoor shower to rinse off sandy bare feet. The couple wanted their guests to feel at liberty to grab a cup of espresso without having to come downstairs to the main kitchen, so a breakfast bar was included in the second level (servicing all three of the upstairs bedrooms). Two of the four bedrooms have walk-in closets. The second level master has a full en suite bath with a relaxing free-standing tub, walk-in shower, toilet closet, and a built-in dresser for ample storage space.

Designers: Gwen Ahrens, ASID, NCIDQ, and Brittany Majestic, Allied ASID

Company: Interior Design Firm

Photographer: Kayla Wilmarth with Michels Digital Solutions

The homeowners desired a cheerful and efficient lake home. Their ranch-style floor plan now accommodates a large family that spans many ages.

Designer: Stacie Muhle, Allied ASID

Company: Artistico

Photographer: Thomas Grady

The wood shelves layered on the grand fireplace makes this functional architectural design element the focal point of the room.

Designer: Stacie Muhle, Allied ASID

Company: Artistico

Photographer: Thomas Grady

A well-lit, fresh, and airy atmosphere welcomes entrants to the room. LED lighting (on top of the basket-weave accent tile) draws attention upward, accentuating the faux-metallic painted ceiling. The overall mood of the space is warm and exciting.

Designer: Stacie Muhle, Allied ASID

Company: Artistico

Photographer: Thomas Grady

The open floor plan with two-story ceiling gives the main level an inviting and airy feel. In the kitchen, a very large Cambria top island overlooks the living room where custom cornices and drapes, a sleek fireplace, and handmade wall coverings on the back of the TV niche are focal points.

Designer: Julie Odermatt, ASID

Company: D3 Interiors

Photographer: Amoura Productions

Nature was the inspiration for using naturalistic elements: granite countertops, a faux-wood accent wall, and tiles that resemble the variation and characteristics of natural stone. The rich walnut cabinets add warmth in the space while contrasting the soft sand tones of floors and walls, creating a calming oasis.

Designer: Stacie Muhle, Allied ASID

Company: Artistico

Photographer: Thomas Grady

The warm and calming color palette used in this basement project offers an immediate sense of Zen, inspiring guests and homeowners to stay in and share cocktails with friends and family. The one-of-a-kind Galapagos granite countertop on the oversized island adds an exotic flare, accentuated by lush greenery and architectural floral touches that visually link the bar to the adjacent living space.

Designers: Diane Luxford, ASID, and Dagmar Benson, student member ASID

Company: D Lux Interiors

Photographer: Tom Kessler

The owners desired a modern, contemporary home. The designers were able to fulfill that requirement with custom design elements: the fireplace, stair railing, great room ceiling detail, custom cabinets, master headboard wall, custom theater fabric panels, and comfortable modern furniture. Both homeowners work from home, so functional offices on the main floor were needed. The design of the beachfront lake residence flows to the exterior with a series of large doors, exiting to an outdoor fireplace and fire pit with custom seating that drops below the vision line.

Designer: Marian Holden, ASID

Company: Designer Touch Inc.

Photographer: Amoura Productions

The homeowners awoke the morning after Christmas to devastating water damage throughout the entire main floor of their home. The dishwasher malfunctioned as they slept; escaping water destroyed their main living space. A mitigation crew arrived within hours and announced the entire kitchen had to be demolished. All flooring and anything set on the floor had to be removed (including all moldings, some drywall, and even the fireplace). Since everything had to go, the homeowners decided they might as well update the early-2000s home. This was an opportunity to move away from dark earth tones to create a light and bright space.

