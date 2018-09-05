The Aksarben Ball is a fundraiser held each fall to assist the organization’s college scholarship programs.

The Aksarben Ball helps raise funds to support the Aksarben Horatio Alger State Scholarships, the Aksarben Ag Leaders and Purple Ribbon Scholarships, and the Aksarben Career Scholars.

The ball recognizes families who make significant contributions to the community. Pictured here are the pages, all second- and third-grade students, who were selected based their parents’ volunteer involvement throughout the metro.

The 122nd Aksarben Ball is scheduled for Oct. 13 at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Pages with last names starting with the letters A-D:

Molly Ann Addison daughter of Megan and Tim Addison

Marley Quinn Atlas daughter of Stacey and Brett Atlas

Peter George Ayoub son of Nancy Falk and Dr. Joseph Ayoub

Carson Nicholas Bartelt son of Jennifer and Duane Bartelt

Anna Marie Bartholomew daughter of Jennie and Carl Bartholomew

Elizabeth Anne Benson daughter of Jennifer Patten Benson and Timothy Benson

Harper Grace Bickford daughter of Allison and Davin Bickford

Andrew Thomas Blair son of Abby and Mark Blair

Olivia Anne Bryant daughter of Erica and Aaron Bryant

Aven Renee Buda daughter of Jennifer and Tony Buda

Cloie Ann Clark daughter of Kerry and Timothy Clark

Collin Michael Degan son of Jaime and Michael Degan

Louise Elizabeth Dietrich daughter of Jill and Dr. Mark Dietrich

Grant Michael Dombrowski son of Shannon and James Dombrowsk

Charlotte Grace Dugger daughter of Emily and Steven Dugger

Pages with last names starting with the letters E-J:

Olivia Claire Enenbach daughter of Dr. Laura and Matthew Enenbach

Emilia Ann Espejo daughter of Laura and Tony Espejo

Maura Marsh Fay daughter of Adrienne and Patrick Fay

Jacob Michael Feilmeier son of Jessica and Dr. Michael Feilmeier

Soren Charles Frahm son of Lexie and Shane Frahm

Lauren Elizabeth Hagstrom daughter of Lisa Frey Hagstrom and Michael Hagstrom

Graham Floyd Harry son of Kellie and William Harry

Lily Ann Hefflinger daughter of Kim and Joe Hefflinger

Charlotte Rose Hegarty daughter of Melissa and Doug Hegarty

Duncan Graham Henning son of Paige Duncan and Dr. Jonathan Henning

Harrison Wesley Hite son of Shannon and Dr. Joshua Hite

Molly Adare Horgan daughter of Ashley and Clark Horgan

Barrett Sophia Houghton daughter of Kelly and Dan Houghton

Charles Ramsay Jeffreys son of Kelly and Jason Jeffreys

Henry Laughlin Jeffreys son of Kelly and Jason Jeffreys

Pages with last names starting with the letters K-R:

Katharine Grace Karnes daughter of Kristine and Senator David Karnes

Nicholas Andrew Krehbiel son of Kara and Dr. Kyle Krehbiel

Anthony James LaPuzza son of Amanda and Mark LaPuzza

Chase Nelson Lewis son of Kristin and Charles Lewis

William John Marshall son of Andrea and John Marshall III

Ella Claire McMahon daughter of Ashley and Dr. Matthew McMahon

Charles Bixby Oakes son of Dr. Meghan and Thomas Oakes

Caroline Elizabeth Petsick daughter of Adrienne and Joe Petsick

Charles Michael Potthoff son of Dr. Meghan and Mike Potthoff

Reese Margaret Redding daughter of Brittni and Chad Redding

Charlotte Kay Regan daughter of Melissa and Patrick Regan

Thomas John-Lewis Rogers son of Jill Thomsen and Michael Rogers

Pages with last names starting with the letters S-Z:

Davis Edward Schulte son of Christine and Dr. Thomas Schulte

Camden Phillip Siner son of Colette and Quinn Siner

Gavin Donald Siner son of Colette and Quinn Siner

Clara Jean Stalnaker daughter Debra and John Stalnaker

Taylor Marcus Tauber son of Kari and Brandon Tauber

Joseph Maximillian Vasko son of Jennifer and Joseph Vasko

Charles Alexander Walenz son of Dr. Elizabeth and Steven Walenz

Beau McCulloch Walker son of Haley and Jamie Walker

Evelynne Rose Ward daughter of Janelle and Dr. Brian Ward

Cicely Nadine Willis daughter of Kristie and Sherman Willis

Alexander Lawrence Yale son of Sarah and Adam Yale

Sidney Lynn Ziemba daughter of Jamie and Jeff Ziemba

