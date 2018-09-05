September 5, 2018 by

The Aksarben Ball is a fundraiser held each fall to assist the organization’s college scholarship programs.

The Aksarben Ball helps raise funds to support the Aksarben Horatio Alger State Scholarships, the Aksarben Ag Leaders and Purple Ribbon Scholarships, and the Aksarben Career Scholars. 

The ball recognizes families who make significant contributions to the community. Pictured here are the pages, all second- and third-grade students, who were selected based their parents’ volunteer involvement throughout the metro.

The 122nd Aksarben Ball is scheduled for Oct. 13 at CHI Health Center Omaha.

