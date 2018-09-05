The Aksarben Ball is a fundraiser held each fall to assist the organization’s college scholarship programs.
The Aksarben Ball helps raise funds to support the Aksarben Horatio Alger State Scholarships, the Aksarben Ag Leaders and Purple Ribbon Scholarships, and the Aksarben Career Scholars.
The ball recognizes families who make significant contributions to the community. Pictured here are the pages, all second- and third-grade students, who were selected based their parents’ volunteer involvement throughout the metro.
The 122nd Aksarben Ball is scheduled for Oct. 13 at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Pages with last names starting with the letters A-D:
Molly Ann Addison
daughter of Megan and Tim Addison
Marley Quinn Atlas
daughter of Stacey and Brett Atlas
Peter George Ayoub
son of Nancy Falk and Dr. Joseph Ayoub
Carson Nicholas Bartelt
son of Jennifer and Duane Bartelt
Anna Marie Bartholomew
daughter of Jennie and Carl Bartholomew
Elizabeth Anne Benson
daughter of Jennifer Patten Benson and Timothy Benson
Harper Grace Bickford
daughter of Allison and Davin Bickford
Andrew Thomas Blair
son of Abby and Mark Blair
Olivia Anne Bryant
daughter of Erica and Aaron Bryant
Aven Renee Buda
daughter of Jennifer and Tony Buda
Cloie Ann Clark
daughter of Kerry and Timothy Clark
Collin Michael Degan
son of Jaime and Michael Degan
Louise Elizabeth Dietrich
daughter of Jill and Dr. Mark Dietrich
Grant Michael Dombrowski
son of Shannon and James Dombrowsk
Charlotte Grace Dugger
daughter of Emily and Steven Dugger
Pages with last names starting with the letters E-J:
Olivia Claire Enenbach
daughter of Dr. Laura and Matthew Enenbach
Emilia Ann Espejo
daughter of Laura and Tony Espejo
Maura Marsh Fay
daughter of Adrienne and Patrick Fay
Jacob Michael Feilmeier
son of Jessica and Dr. Michael Feilmeier
Soren Charles Frahm
son of Lexie and Shane Frahm
Lauren Elizabeth Hagstrom
daughter of Lisa Frey Hagstrom and Michael Hagstrom
Graham Floyd Harry
son of Kellie and William Harry
Lily Ann Hefflinger
daughter of Kim and Joe Hefflinger
Charlotte Rose Hegarty
daughter of Melissa and Doug Hegarty
Duncan Graham Henning
son of Paige Duncan and Dr. Jonathan Henning
Harrison Wesley Hite
son of Shannon and Dr. Joshua Hite
Molly Adare Horgan
daughter of Ashley and Clark Horgan
Barrett Sophia Houghton
daughter of Kelly and Dan Houghton
Charles Ramsay Jeffreys
son of Kelly and Jason Jeffreys
Henry Laughlin Jeffreys
son of Kelly and Jason Jeffreys
Pages with last names starting with the letters K-R:
Katharine Grace Karnes
daughter of Kristine and Senator David Karnes
Nicholas Andrew Krehbiel
son of Kara and Dr. Kyle Krehbiel
Anthony James LaPuzza
son of Amanda and Mark LaPuzza
Chase Nelson Lewis
son of Kristin and Charles Lewis
William John Marshall
son of Andrea and John Marshall III
Ella Claire McMahon
daughter of Ashley and Dr. Matthew McMahon
Charles Bixby Oakes
son of Dr. Meghan and Thomas Oakes
Caroline Elizabeth Petsick
daughter of Adrienne and Joe Petsick
Charles Michael Potthoff
son of Dr. Meghan and Mike Potthoff
Reese Margaret Redding
daughter of Brittni and Chad Redding
Charlotte Kay Regan
daughter of Melissa and Patrick Regan
Thomas John-Lewis Rogers
son of Jill Thomsen and Michael Rogers
Pages with last names starting with the letters S-Z:
Davis Edward Schulte
son of Christine and Dr. Thomas Schulte
Camden Phillip Siner
son of Colette and Quinn Siner
Gavin Donald Siner
son of Colette and Quinn Siner
Clara Jean Stalnaker
daughter Debra and John Stalnaker
Taylor Marcus Tauber
son of Kari and Brandon Tauber
Joseph Maximillian Vasko
son of Jennifer and Joseph Vasko
Charles Alexander Walenz
son of Dr. Elizabeth and Steven Walenz
Beau McCulloch Walker
son of Haley and Jamie Walker
Evelynne Rose Ward
daughter of Janelle and Dr. Brian Ward
Cicely Nadine Willis
daughter of Kristie and Sherman Willis
Alexander Lawrence Yale
son of Sarah and Adam Yale
Sidney Lynn Ziemba
daughter of Jamie and Jeff Ziemba
