Benson First Friday Femme Fest, Sept. 1 and 2 in Benson. Up to 80 female-fronted bands will take over the Benson strip during this two-night event. The headliner Friday night is Freakabout; the Saturday night headliner is Pleiades and the Bear. Tickets: $10 per night. 402-953-8849.

—bensonfirstfriday.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sept. 3 at Stir Cove, 1 Harrah’s Blvd., Council Bluffs. These iconic Southern rockers will play fan favorites from “Sweet Home Alabama” to “Saturday Night Special,” but the band also announced they will play some of their forgotten jams from the past four decades. 8 p.m. Tickets: $54-$295. 712-329-6000.

—ticketmaster.com

Spoon, Sept. 11 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. Longtime indie rockers Spoon embark on a world tour for the release of their ninth album, Hot Thoughts, lauded by New York Magazine as “another knockout.” 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 in advance, $35 day of show. 402-346-9802.

–ticketmaster.com

Ed Sheeran, Sept. 12 at the CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter comes to Omaha to promote his latest album, Divide. The setlist may include such favorites as “Photograph,” “Thinking Out Loud,” and “Castle on the Hill.” 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $87-$280. 402-341-1500.

—centurylinkcenteromaha.org

Get the Led Out, Sept. 15 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St., Ralston. Get the Led Out is a Philadelphia-based group deemed “The American Led Zeppelin.” The group is dedicated to recreating the music of Led Zeppelin. Fans can expect favorites and some Zeppelin songs rarely played live. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25-$35. 402-934-6291.

—ralstonarena.com

Thundercat, Sept. 16 at The Slowdown, 728 N. 14th St. Bassist Stephen Bruner is making waves with his third studio album, Drunk. The star-studded album features Kenny Loggins, Kendrick Lamar, Wiz Khalifa, and Pharrell Williams. 9 p.m. Tickets: $18 in advance, $20 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

FARNAM FEST, Sept. 16 at The Blackstone District, 40th Street between Farnam and Dodge. This year’s musical lineup features Tennis, Shannon and the Clams, and White Mystery. Essentially a block party, the events’ purpose is to celebrate the Blackstone District, it’s business’s, and all of the people that make this unique neighborhood what it is. Festival also features local craft breweries and food vendors. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Music starts at 4 p.m.

—farnamfestival.com

New Generation Music Festival, Sept. 16 at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village, 2285 S. 67th St. This music festival, which began last year, features legendary rappers Rakim and Talib Kweli, along with lots of local musicians and artists. 1-11 p.m. 402-496-1616.

—newgenerationmusicfestival.com

NEEDTOBREATHE with Gavin DeGraw, Sept. 21 at Stir Cove, 1 Harrah’s Blvd., Council Bluffs. Christian rockers NEEDTOBREATHE and special guest Gavin DeGraw bring their “All the Feels” tour to Omaha. The performance will include songs from their latest album, Hard Love, and other fan favorites. 7 p.m. Tickets: $34-$113. 712-329-6000.

—ticketmaster.com

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Sept. 22 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St. Country music’s famous couple is touring together for the first time since 2006. Expect to hear fan favorites, radio hits, and some new songs from their debut album as a couple. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $87.50-$117.50. 402-341-1500.

—ticketmaster.com

J Balvin, Sept. 24 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. This Colombian artist is one of the top Latin pop stars of today. His most recent album, Energia, was listed on Rolling Stone’s “10 Best Latin Albums of 2016.” His musical style is described as “reggaeton”—a combination of hip-hop, Latin American, and Caribbean music. 7 p.m. Tickets: $49-$99. 402-934-6291.

—ralstonarena.com

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall, Sept. 28 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Iconic trumpeter, composer, and record label executive Herb Alpert joins forces with his partner in music and life, Lani Hall, to bring 50 years of hits like “Tijuana Taxi” and “A Taste of Honey” to Omaha. Tickets: $29-$85. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Fleet Foxes, Sept. 29 at The Waiting Room Outdoors, Military Avenue and Maple Street. The Waiting Room will move outdoors for Fleet Foxes’ first performance in Omaha. After a six-year hiatus, the indie-folk band is back with the release of their new album Crack-Up. 7 p.m. Tickets: $36. 402-884-5353.

–waitingroomlounge.com

Future Islands with Explosions in the Sky, Sept. 30 at The Waiting Room Outdoors, Military Avenue and Maple Street. The Baltimore-based band is on tour to promote their latest album, The Far Field. Future Islands entertains audiences with an energetic, furious, and bare-boned performance from frontman Samuel T. Herring. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $35. 402-884-5353.

–waitingroomlounge.com

Omaha Symphony: Oh, What a Night! with the Doo Wop Project, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Holland Performing Art Center, 1200 Douglas St. The stars of Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical electrify audiences with their tight harmonies and dance moves singing hits from the Temptations and Four Seasons through Michael Jackson and beyond. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $19-$79. 402-345-0606.

—omahasymphony.org

The Avett Brothers, Oct. 5 at Stir Cove, 1 Harrah’s Blvd., Council Bluffs. This will be The Avett Brothers’ fourth performance at Stir Cove. The Grammy-nominated ensemble will bring their alternative folk sound that merges musical genres from bluegrass to EDM. 8 p.m. Tickets: $40-$153. 712-329-6000.

—ticketmaster.com

Wynonna and Big Noise Dubbed, Oct. 12 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Dubbed “the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline” by Rolling Stone, Wynonna Judd, with her band The Big Noise, delivers a show that’s part nostalgia, part comedy, and all rich, soulful music. 7:30 pm. Tickets: $35 and up. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Symphony Spooktacular: Superheroes, Oct. 22 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Dress up as a superhero and enjoy an afternoon of music, spooky fun, trick-or-treating, and other surprises. 2 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Deer Tick, Oct. 25 at The Slowdown, 728 N. 14th St. Deer Tick will release two albums Sept. 15. The albums, titled Deer Tick Vol. 1 and Deer Tick Vol. 2, will showcase the band’s diverging sounds. From gritty garage-punk to folky jams, their live show is sure to be an unexpected culmination of the two genres. 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 in advance, $23 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Thomas Rhett, Oct. 28 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N 10th St. Thomas Rhett comes to Omaha for his “Home Team Tour” with World Dominion and Walker Hayes. Rhett will perform new songs along with fan favorites. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25-$54-$75. 402-341-1500.

—centurylinkcenteromaha.com

The British Invasion with Billy McGuigan, Oct. 28 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Relive the mania in an all-new show when Billy McGuigan and his band perform the music of the Beatles, the Dave Clark Five, the Animals, the Rolling Stones, the Kinks, the Who, and more. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19-$79. 402-345-0606.

—omahasymphony.org

