Real Estate, Nov. 1 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Real Estate’s fourth album, In Mind, retains much of their mellifluous, yet melodic, indie-rock sound. Fans will note that founding guitarist Matt Mondanile has left, and the band has undergone some big lineup changes. 8 p.m. $20 in advance, $23 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

The Wrecks, Nov. 1 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Heavily influenced by Weezer, The Pixies, The Strokes, and Vampire Weekend, this five-piece ensemble from Los Angeles is known for catchy choruses with bitingly honest lyrics. 8 p.m. Tickets: $13 in advance, $15 day of show. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Breaking Benjamin Unplugged, Nov. 2 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. Founded in Pennsylvania in 1999, this hard-rock band has since released five studio albums and are currently touring the United States. Tickets: sold-out. 8 p.m. 402-346-9802.

—facebook.com/sokolauditoriumandunderground

The Urge w/ Clever and Mandown, Nov. 4 at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. Formed in 1987, The Urge spans multiple genres and generations with their hard-rock and metal music. Tickets: $25. 8 p.m. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

The Drums, Nov. 7 at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. Indie-pop darling The Drums is on tour again to celebrate a fourth album, Abysmal Thoughts. This one-man band consisting of Johnny Pierce delivers a catchy sad- surfer sound. 8 p.m. $15. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Cold Specks, Nov. 10 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Toronto-based singer-songwriter Cold Specks (Ladan Hussein) is on tour for the release of her latest album, Fool’s Paradise. Her music has been described as doom-soul. 9 p.m. $10. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Hollywood Undead w/ Butcher Babies and Demrick, Nov. 10 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. On tour promoting their newest album, FIVE, this rap-rock band will be in Omaha one night only. Tickets: $35 advance, $40 day of show. 7 p.m. 402-346-9802.

—facebook.com/sokolauditoriumandunderground

New Found Glory w/ the Ataris, Nov. 15 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. On tour celebrating “20 Years of Pop-Punk,” the band founded in 1997 is promoting their newest album, Makes Me Sick. Tickets: $24 advance, $27 day of show. 7:30 p.m. 402-346-9802.

—facebook.com/sokolauditoriumandunderground

Jack Broadbent, Nov. 16 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. The English singer-songwriter was deemed “the new master of the slide guitar” by the Montreux Jazz Festival. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Chris Stapleton, Nov. 18 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St. This Grammy-winning artist brings his “All American Road Show” to Omaha to celebrate the release of his latest album From A Room: Volume 1. 7 p.m. Tickets: $35.75-$70.75. 402-341-1500.

—centurylinkcenteromaha.com

The Deslondes, Nov. 20 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. The Deslondes are coming to Omaha to promote their new album, Hurry Home. The band’s sophomore release departs from the country-folk sound of their first release into one of psychedelic soul, with a stronger emphasis on organ and electric guitar. 8 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Grieves, Nov. 20 at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. Better know by his stage name, Grieves just released his latest album, Running Wild. Tickets: $14 in advance, $16 day of show. 8 p.m. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

The English Beat, Nov. 24 at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. Founded back in 1979 in Birmingham, England, The English Beat continues with vocalist/guitarist Dave Wakeling keeping the beat going after almost 30 years. Tickets: $25. 9 p.m. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Katy Perry, Nov. 28 at CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St. One of the biggest stars of the twenty-tweens comes to Omaha on tour to celebrate her fifth studio album, Witness. 7 p.m. Tickets: $30.50-$135.50. 402-341-1500.

—centurylinkcenteromaha.com

Mogwai, Nov. 30 at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. This Scottish post-rock band will be in Omaha one night only. 8 p.m. Tickets: $23 in advance, $26 day of show. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Whitney, Dec. 1 at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. Indie-rock newbies Whitney are making waves with their debut album Light Upon The Lake. The band’s songs vary from somber love songs to get-up-and- dance jams. 9 p.m. Tickets: $15. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Lindsey Stirling, Dec. 4 at Orpheum Theater, 409. S. 16th St. Lindsey Stirling dreams big. Since the release of her 2012 self-titled debut, the electronic music impresario (also a classically trained violinist, dancer, and artist) has become one of the 21st century’s most innovative stars by clinging to her groundbreaking vision of cinematic, violin-driven, electronic music. 8 p.m. Tickets: $39.50-$269. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Straight No Chaser, Dec. 6 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Straight No Chaser is the captivating sound of nine voices coming together to make extraordinary music. Formed while attending Indiana University, the group has emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fan base and numerous TV appearances. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $29-$74. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Aqueous, Dec. 6 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. This groove-rock band has built a name for themselves touring and performing high-profile sets at major festivals. Aqueous mixes original songs like “Kitty Chaser” with covers of songs like Pearl Jam’s “Jeremy.” 9 p.m. Tickets: $10 in advance. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Dec. 22-23 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Mannheim Steamroller Christmas has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for the past 30 years. Grammy-award-winner Chip Davis has created a show that features the beloved Christmas music along with dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $38.25-$78.25. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

String Theory: NYE 2018, Dec. 31 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. String Theory will be on hand to ring in the new year with performances from other local bands (TBA). 9 p.m. $7 in advance, $10 day of show. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

This calendar was printed in the November/December edition of Omaha Magazine.