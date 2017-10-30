Svenja Deininger, Through Jan. 7 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. This exhibit features the work of Austrian artist Svenja Deininger. Her abstract paintings are an intense and intimate exploration of color, form, and feeling. Admission: free. 402-342-3300.

—joslyn.org This exhibit features the work of Austrian artist Svenja Deininger. Her abstract paintings are an intense and intimate exploration of color, form, and feeling. Admission: free. 402-342-3300.

Travels with Brian Floca, Through Jan. 14 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. See Caldecott Medal-winner Brian Floca’s numerous illustrations from more than 20 popular children’s books including Moonshot: The Flight of Apollo, Lightship, The Racecar Alphabet, and Locomotive. Admission: free. 402-342-3300.

—joslyn.org

Let’s go to town for Boys’ Town! 100 Years of saving children, healing families, Through Jan. 21 at The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. Founded in 1917 in Omaha by an Irish immigrant, the Rev. Edward J. Flanagan, Boys Town today is a worldwide leader in child care. This exhibition will explore the organization’s history from its inauspicious beginnings in a rundown mansion at 25th and Dodge streets to now, when it provides assistance to over 2 million children and families each year. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12), free for children under 3 and members. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Forever Forest, Through April 15 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. The national tour of Forever Forest begins right here in Omaha. Exploring the realities of forests through play, families will learn about sustainability, selective harvesting, transportation needs, and everyday products that are made from trees. Admission: $12 adults and children (2+), $11 seniors (60+), free for members and children under 2. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

Lori Elliott-Bartle, Marcia Joffe-Bouska, and Tom Quest Gallery Reception, Nov. 3 at Michael Phipps Gallery, W. Dale Clark Library, 215 S. 15th St. This exhibit, entitled Rivers, Roads, Remains, is a collaborative effort from three local artists. They use old maps of Omaha as well as the design of the Bob Kerrey bridge to explore the relationship between nature and manufactured structures. 4-6 p.m. Admission: free. 402-444-4800.

—omahapubliclibrary.org

Camille Hawbaker, Nov. 4-Dec. 29 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St. This exhibit features the work from local up-and-coming artist Camille Hawbaker. Her work is an eclectic blend of printmaking, weaving, dyeing, and bookmaking. Admission: free. 402-595-2122.

—artscouncil.nebraska.gov

Pushing Boundaries: HDR at 100, Nov. 24-Feb. 25 at The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. This exhibit is an homage to HDR founders and their innovations in engineering. Their work began in the Omaha area and has since developed a number of global projects that have impacted people around the world. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12), free for children under 3 and members. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Bridges: Sharing our Past to Enrich the Future, Nov. 24-Jan. 7 at The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. This exhibit is the outcome of a photo call asking amateur and professional photographers across Nebraska’s 93 counties to capture historical sites and other photos that help to tell the story of Nebraska. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12), free for children under 3 and members. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Light, Dec. 1, 2017-March 31, 2018, at KANEKO, 1111 Jones St. This exhibition will reinvigorate mystique and wonder into this ancient energy through conceptual explorations and creative endeavors. Artists will employ glass, sculpture, and light itself to showcase the beauty that light evokes aesthetically and thematically. Admission: free. 402-341-3800.

—thekaneko.org

Monarchs: Brown and Native Contemporary Artists in the Path of the Butterfly, Dec. 7, 2017–Feb. 24, 2018, at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th St. This exhibit uses the yearly migration path of the monarch butterfly as a metaphor for considering themes of place, home, immigration, and movement. The exhibition considers the aesthetic forms in which objects and images reveal their identities through mediums such as basket weaving, ceramics, dressmaking, plaster, and more. Admission: free. 402-341-7130.

—bemiscenter.org

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

This calendar was printed in the November/December edition of Omaha Magazine.