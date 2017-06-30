Free Concert series

Enjoy an eclectic array of live music, including rock, R&B, blues, jazz, and county from local and national musicians. Located in some of Omaha’s most vibrant metro areas, these summer concert series are sure to get the whole family grooving.

• Bridge Beats (The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge Plaza, 705 Riverfront Dr.): 6-9:30 p.m. Fridays, July 14 and 28.

• Jazz on the Green (Turner Park in Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam St.): starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through July and Aug. 3, 10.

• Music in the Park (Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St. Council Bluffs, IA): 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays through July and Aug. 3.

• Playing with Fire Festival (Turner Park in Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam St.): 5:30 p.m. July 14 and 4:30 p.m. July 15.

• Rockbrook Village (2800 S. 110th Court): 7-8 p.m. Fridays, except July 7.

• Sounds of Summer (Nebraska Medicine Amphitheater, Shadow Lake Town Center, 72nd St. and Highway 370): 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 18.

• Stinson Concert Series (Aksarben Village, 2285 S. 67th St.): 7-10 p.m. Saturdays July 8, 22, 29; and Aug. 5, 12.

• Vibes (Village Pointe, 17305 Davenport St.): 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 19.

Awolnation: July 7 at Stir Cove, 1 Harrah’s Blvd., Council Bluffs. Alt-rock band Awolnation comes to Council Bluffs as part of Stir Cove’s summer concert series. 8 p.m. Tickets: $35-$98. 712-329-6000.

Queen + Adam Lambert: July 8 at CenturyLink Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Queen and Lambert’s collaboration began in 2009 on American Idol followed by many joint performances. Next up is this highly-anticipated 25-city summer arena tour. 8 p.m. Tickets: $27.50-$137.50. 402-341-1500.

Conor Oberst: July 13 at The Waiting Room Outdoors, 6212 Maple St. The Waiting Room Lounge will move outdoors for a unique concert experience in the heart of Benson. Conor Oberst has partnered with Plus1 and will donate $1 to Planned Parenthood for every ticket sold. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $30. 402-884-5353.

AJR: July 16 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Three brothers, born and raised in New York City, make up AJR–the independent band who writes, records, and produces all content in their living room. Their electro-pop single “I’m Ready,” has over 1 million YouTube views. 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 in advance, $18 at the door. 402-345-7569.

Blondie and Garbage: July 19 at Stir Cove, 1 Harrah’s Blvd, Council Bluffs. New-wave/punk band Blondie and alt-rock band Garbage come together for their “Rage and Rapture Tour.” 7 p.m. Tickets: $50-$178. 712-329-6000.

Cody Johnson: July 20 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. A country singer from Texas, Cody Johnson has self-released six albums–the sixth, Gotta Be Me, debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s country album chart. 8 p.m. Tickets: $18 in advance, $20 at the door. 402-345-7569.

Goo Goo Dolls: July 21 at Stir Cove, 1 Harrah’s Blvd, Council Bluffs. The grunge-rock icons behind “Iris” and “Give a Little Bit” are coming in promotion of the band’s latest album, Long Way Home. 8 p.m. Tickets: $45-$178. 712-329-6000.

Nickelback: July 21 at CenturyLink Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Join the Canadian multi-platinum rock band at their “Feed the Machine” tour with special guests Daughtry and Shaman’s Harvest. 7 p.m. Tickets: $27.50-$220. 402-341-1500.

Dashboard Confessional & The All American Rejects: July 22 at Stir Cove, 1 Harrah’s Blvd, Council Bluffs. Want to know a “Dirty Little Secret”? The All-American Rejects will let you in on one as they tour with Dashboard Confessional this summer. 8 p.m. Tickets: $39-$118. 712-329-6000.

RiverJam 17: July 21-23 at Riverwest Park, 23301 W. Maple Road. The fifth installment of the summertime classic will bring bands and DJ performances, with local headliners to include Linear Symmetry, Funk Trek, and Peach Truck (an Allman Brothers tribute). Friday: 2 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m. Admission (includes camping): $25 weekend pass, $15 day pass. 402-953-4731.

Paul McCartney: July 23 at CenturyLink Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. The “One on One” tour features dozens of classics from one of the most beloved catalogs in popular music, spanning McCartney’s entire career as a solo artist, member of Wings, and of course, as a Beatle. 8 p.m. Tickets: $97.50-$250. 402-341-1500.

Come Together: A Musical Celebration of the Beatles: July 29 at Village Pointe, 17305 Davenport St. Bring your lawn chair and arrive early to get a good seat. Come Together: A Musical Celebration of the Beatles plays non-stop to give the concertgoers as many of their favorite tunes from The Beatles as possible. Free. 6:30-8:30 p.m. 402-505-9773.

Tempo of Twilight Concert Series: Through Aug. 1 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. This outdoor concert series brings a spectacular lineup of local entertainment to the garden for a harmonious blend of music and nature. 6-8 p.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children (6-12), free for under 6 and members. 402-346-4002.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo: Aug 4. at Stir Cove, 1 Harrah’s Blvd, Council Bluffs. The “Love is a Battlefield” singer teams up with longtime collaborator Neil Giraldo for a summer tour. 8 p.m. Tickets: $40-$128. 712-329-6000.

Lady Antebellum: Aug. 4 at CenturyLink Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. The country music group is on the road again for their “You Look Good Tour 2017,” featuring special guests Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young. 7:30 p.m. $28.50-$119. 402-341-1500.

Shawn Mendes: Aug. 5 at CenturyLink Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. On his third concert tour, join the 18-year-old Canadian singer and songwriter in support of his second studio album, Illuminate, on his “Illuminate World Tour” with special guest Charlie Puth. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $18-$65.50. 402-341-1500.

Delta Rae: Aug. 8 at The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple St. From Durham, North Carolina, the six-piece American folk rock band has headlined more than 100 shows each year and are regulars on the festival circuit since forming in 2009. 8 p.m. Tickets: $16-$20. 402-884-5353.

Sylvan Esso: Aug. 8 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. Sylvan Esso formed in 2013. From Durham, North Carolina, the duo is made up of singer Amelia Meath and producer Nick Sanborn. Their sophomore album, What Now, was released April 28. 8 p.m. Tickets: $21 in advance, $23 day of show. 402-346-9802.

Young the Giant: Aug. 8 at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St. After breaking out with their 2010 self-titled debut album, the Los Angeles quintet continues to brave new terrain with their wildly eclectic arrangements. Special guests will include Cold War Kids and Joywave. 7 p.m. Tickets: $33. 402-597-2065.

Green Day: Aug. 12 at CenturyLink Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Grammy-winning rock band will kick off its summer tour in August, featuring their latest album Revolution Radio—which included the No. 1 single, “Bang Bang.” 7 p.m. Tickets: $27.50-$250. 402-341-1500.

Blues Cruise with Swampboy Blues Band: Aug. 13 at River City Star, 151 Freedom Park Road. Soak up the local scenery along the Missouri River at a fun, lively pace with a drink in hand and live blues music as a soundtrack. 3-5 p.m. Tickets: $20. 402-342-7827.

Coldplay: Aug. 14 at CenturyLink Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Join the seven-time Grammy-winning, British alternative rock band on their seventh concert tour, the “A Head Full of Dreams Tour.” 7 p.m. Tickets: $67.50-$223. 402-341-1500.

City and Colour: Aug. 16 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. City and Colour, aka world-renowned singer, songwriter, and performer Dallas Green, has traveled the globe on tour and has released numerous successful albums. Most recently, he released his acclaimed fifth studio record, If I Should Go Before You, which debuted at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 Chart. Tickets: $35 in advance, $40 at the door. 8 p.m. 345-7569.

Lady Gaga: Aug. 19 at CenturyLink Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Following her Super Bowl performance, the international superstar brings her world tour, “Joanne,” to Omaha. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $86-$250. 402-341-1500.

Maha Music Festival: Aug. 19 at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village, 2285 S. 67th St. Omaha’s one-of-a-kind, annual nonprofit indie music festival is back with headliners Run The Jewels and 10 other acts, including Belle and Sebastian, The Faint, Sleigh Bells, and more. Noon-midnight. Tickets: $55 general admission. 402-554-3689.

