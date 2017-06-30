Gabriel Iglesias: July 28 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias–an American comedian, actor, writer, producer, and voice actor–has been in the stand-up business for 20 years, and is celebrating with his global arena tour, “FluffyMania World Tour: 20 years of Comedy.” 8 p.m. Tickets: $40-$70. 402-934-9966.

