Patriotic Perches: Through July 16 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. In honor of the Fourth of July holiday, Richard Yost of Bellevue created 51 one-of-a-kind birdhouses, each decorated with various knick-knacks that represent each state. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children (6-12), free for members and children under 6. 402-346-4002.

Fairytale Land: Through Aug. 7 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Enjoy a sing-along, dancing knights, and the all-new show Spellbound. Three different programs are offered daily. The exhibit will be closed Saturday Aug. 5. Admission: $12 adults and children (2+), $11 seniors (60+), free for members and children under age 2. 402-342-6164.

David Brooks: Continuous Service Altered Daily: Through Aug. 26 at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th St. Brooks presents every single part of a used 1976 John Deere 3300 combine harvester laid out in varying degrees of disassembly. Admission: free. 402-341-7130.

History of Latinos in Omaha: 1890 through Present: Through Aug. 31 at El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25th St. Discover the history of Omaha’s Latino community, highlighted in this photography exhibit. Admission: $5 adults, $4 for college students with ID, $3.50 students (K-12) and seniors (55+), free for children under 5 with adult admission. 402-731-1137.

Dinosaur Safari: Through Sept. 3 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Families can explore natural history through hands-on activities with authentic fossils and live reptiles, as well as life-like animatronic dinosaurs. Admission: $12 adults and children (2+), $11 seniors (60+), free for members and children under age 2. 402-342-6164.

Glorious Flights: Illustration Art of Alice and Martin Provensen: Through Sept. 3 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. The Provensens worked on military training films before creating children’s book illustrations. The exhibit was created by Leonard Marcus, one of the world’s leading writers about children’s books and the people who create them. It features original art from 21 books. General admission: free. 402-342-3300.

Bijoux Parisiens: French Jewelry from the Petit Palais, Paris: Through Sept. 10 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. This exhibition portrays the intersection of French fashion, art, and history while touching on social and political concerns. About 70 works of jewelry and more than 100 original paintings, fashion prints, and photographs will be on display. Tickets: $10 adults. Free for children (17 and under), college students with ID, and Joslyn members. General admission: free. 402-342-3300.

Janet Biggs: Through Sept. 10 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Janet Biggs creates videos, photographs, and performances that study the capacity of the human body to withstand intense physical demands. Her recent work has taken her to some of the most extreme environments in the world, including the Arctic Circle, a desert in China, and northern Ethiopia. General admission: free. 402-342-3300.

Top Secret: License to Spy: Through Sept. 17 at The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. Families and children are encouraged to collaborate by piecing together clues throughout more than 20 displays. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12), free for children under 3. 402-444-5071.

Omaha Police: Answering the Call Since 1857: Through Sept. 24 at The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. This exhibit, curated through a community partnership, tells the story of Omaha’s police force in artifacts and photos. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12), free for children under 3. 402-444-5071.

KINETIC: Through Oct. 14 at KANEKO, 1111 Jones St. KINETIC at KANEKO explores the art and science of movement, and the perception of motion. This collaborative exhibition season will feature stunning visual art, interactive sculpture, and experiential learning opportunities developed to strengthen the understanding of kinetics in everyday life. Admission: free. 402-341-3800.

