This is sponsored content appeared in the November/December edition of Omaha Magazine. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/80623_omag_city/1?e=1413765/54191937

The Holidays are here! In keeping with the spirit of the season, Omaha Magazine is pleased to present its Holiday Gift Guide.

The Holiday Gift Guide is supported by local advertisers. Please consider these businesses and their services when shopping for friends, family, and business associates. Our best wishes to you for a happy holiday season!

Your Country Connection

Your One Stop Gift Shop

Be sure to stop in at Your Country Connection in downtown Papillon, located at 114 N. Washington. We have eight rooms filled with wonderful treasures. We are your one-stop gift shop with something for everyone on your shopping list. It is worth the drive.

402-592-2281

yourcountryconnections.com

Homer’s Music & Gifts

Thousands of CDs

Homer’s continues to build Nebraska and Iowa’s largest selection of new and used music. They stock thousands of CDs—from polka to metal, jazz to hip-hop. Check out the $7.99 new CDs. Omaha’s best destination for new releases and classic titles.

1210 Howard St.

402-346-0264

homersmusic.com

Hearthside Candles & Curios

Your Friendly Neighborhood Magic Shop

Located in downtown Ralston, Hearthside Candles & Curios is a one-stop shop for all your metaphysical and gift-giving needs. Featuring handcrafted candles and jewelry, plus a wide variety of gemstones, spiritual supplies, and other unique items.

5619 S. 77th St.

402-502-9928

hearth-side.com

The Simple Man

A Modern Day Mercantile Curating Well-Made, Quality Goods for Men

A focus on the unique items a gent seeks to display his distinct brand through personal & lifestyle goods, accessories, barware and casual clothing from makers with a passion for their craft and dedication to quality. Think English den meets old world pub with a rustic hardware store mixed in. A memorable store off the beaten path–aren’t all good finds usually that way? The Simple Man belief is: A true gentleman, one utilizing quality-made goods, never goes out of style. It’s simple.

5115 NW Radial Hwy.

TheSimpleManStore.com

GC Incentives

Holiday Gifting Made Easy

Easily give employees and customers high-value gift card rewards via the GC GiftPass. Delivered with your branding, personalization and engaging multimedia, it allows them to choose gift cards from over 200 brands that best suits their style.

1-877-737-0200

gcincentives.com

The Next Millennium

Treasures for the Soul

The Next Millennium is a special heaven with treasures for the soul. For 25 years, we have been a place to relax, de-stress and help you on your spiritual journey. We have meaningful jewelry, intention candles, crystals, incense, Goddess clothing, soulful books, tarot, herbs, aromatherapy oils and jewelry, angels, dragons, fairies and so much more. Let our knowledgeable staff help you find the perfect crystal or pendant that speaks to you.

3141 N. 93rd St.

Omaha, NE 68134

402-393-1121

magicalomaha.com

Get Out Omaha

Find the clues. Crack the codes. Save the world.

Don’t settle for just any gift this year. Give them something to remember! After all, the best part about memories is making them. So this holiday season, don’t just give them a gift; give them an experience! Grab one of our Gift Card Keys and experience Omaha’s top-rated escape room today!

402-915-1853

getoutomaha.com

The Tea Smith

Time-Honored Traditions

The perfect gift for clients, employees, family, or friends. Build a custom gift basket brimming with artisan-quality loose-leaf tea and accessories, or shop items separately. Serenity is just a cup away.

Tower Plaza:

345 N. 78th St.

402-393-7070

theteasmith.com

Frontier Home Medical

Our Family Helping Yours

Seat lift chairs can revolutionize home mobility. Find just the right durable, comfortable power recliner in just the right color and upholstery. We are experts in home medical equipment and customer care—stop in to our show room today!

8425 F Street

Omaha, NE 68127

402-614-2500

frontierhomemedical.com

Tannenbaum

Trimming the Tree

Explore Tannenbaum Christmas Shop in the Old Market for fun and fanciful additions to your ornament collection. Consider one of these from Old World Christmas (The Frog King, Magis’ Camel, or Swinging on a Star).

Starting under $10.

1007 Howard St.

Old Market

402-345-9627

oTannenbaum.com

Painting with a Twist

Uncork the Fun!

Come to Painting with a Twist, Omaha’s premier Paint and Sip located at 144th and Maple. For girls or date nights out, to bachelorette parties to kids birthdays to business events, voted No. 1 paint and sip 4 years in a row!

3525 N. 147th St. No. 101

Omaha, NE 68116

402-934-0909

paintingwithatwist.com/studio/omaha-grayhawk

Homer’s Music & Gifts

New & Used Vinyl

Jump-start your vinyl record collection at Homer’s, Nebraska and Iowa’s largest selection of new and used vinyl. Your go-to spot for new and used turntables, stereo equipment, cleaners, sleeves, storage crates—everything you need to get your records spinning.

1210 Howard St.

Omaha, NE 68102

402-346-0264

homersmusic.com

Gentleman’s Choice

Formal Wear

Gentleman’s Choice now has fine Italian suits available in multiple colors.

Great for holiday gifts, graduation gifts, wedding party gifts, and more.

8014 W. Dodge Road

Omaha, NE 68114

402-391-3200

omahatuxedos.com

LovelySkin Retail Store & Spa is your one-stop destination for holiday gifts everyone will love! The LovelySkin Store, under the direction of Dr. Joel Schlessinger, offers the best in skin care, makeup, hair care, at-home devices and so much more. Our highly trained staff and aestheticians can help you find the perfect products for your loved ones or yourself!

2929 Oak View Dr., Ste 100

Omaha, NE 68144

lovelyskin.com/retail