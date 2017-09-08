The Aksarben Coronation and Scholarship Ball is one of Omaha’s premier events. The ball recognizes families who make significant contributions to our community. Pictured here are the pages, all second and third-grade students, who were selected based on their parents’ volunteer involvement throughout the metro.
The ball is a fundraising event for two Aksarben Foundation scholarships: the long-standing Aksarben/Horatio Alger State Scholarship and the new Aksarben/Horatio Alger Career Scholarship in partnership with Aksarben, Avenue Scholars, and Metro Community College.
The 121st Aksarben Coronation and Scholarship Ball will be held Oct. 28 at Baxter Arena. To view all the children at once, click here: 2017 Pages.
Pages with last names starting with the letters A-E:
Jonathan Mitchell Alloway, son of Jennifer and Mitch Alloway
Amelia Mae Arnold, daughter of Tara and Dr. Ryan Arnold
Cole Thompson Barrall, son of Cindy and Matt Barrall
Emily Elizabeth Boyd, daughter of Sara and Matt Boyd
Lucas Michael Boyer, son of Holly and Mike Boyer
Layla Kay Burmood, daughter of Karen and Brent Burmood
Elizabeth Ann Buscher, daughter of Kelly and Kevin Buscher
Blaire Kay Christensen, daughter of Stefanie and Erik Christensen
Lauren Hannah Copple, daughter of Traci and Dr. Bradley Copple
Grace Olivia Demulling, daughter of Aimee and Trent Demulling
Charles Blake Dencklau, son of Tiffany and Corey Dencklau
Arianna Simone Detisch, daughter of Hillary Nather-Detisch and John Detisch
Helena Corinne Detisch, daughter of Hillary Nather-Detisch and John Detisch
Pages with last names starting with the letters F-J:
Meyer David Feinstein, son of Jessie and Jamie Feinstein
Owen Matthew Fogarty, son of Suzie and Bennett Fogarty
Parker Lathrop Gibson, son of Brady and Ryan Gibson
Augusta Peterson Harr, daughter of Jennifer and Judge Burke Harr
Leo Smithberger Harr, son of Sarah and Sen. Brian Harr
Addison Vernelle Hawkins, daughter of Amy and Kenneth Hawkins Jr.
Colin Michael Monson Hawkins, son of Kayla and Christopher Hawkins
Jolie Claire Hefflinger, daughter of Kim and Joseph Hefflinger
Marley James Helvey, daughter of Sarah and Dr. Jason Helvey
Robert Casey Hockney, son of Julie and Robert Hockney
Anna Cassidy Jetter, daughter of Cassie and Matthew Jetter
Pages with last names starting with the letters K-L:
John Marshall Kelley, son of Kara and Thomas Kelley
Thomas John Klemke, son of Shelli and John Klemke
Parker James Henderson Kosse, son of Amy Henderson and Jeff Kosse
Emery Catherine Kroeger, daughter of Wendi and Scott Kroeger
Conor Andrew Langan, son of Elizabeth and Tim Langan
Kendall McKay Lauritzen, daughter of Emily and Clark Lauritzen
Santino Lorenzo Lerda, son of Shannon and Emiliano Lerda
Mallory Ann Liakos, daughter of Trisha and Andrew Liakos
William John Lindsay, son of Amy and Steve Lindsay
Sullivan Thomas Livingston, son of Sarah and Joshua Livingston
Pages with last names starting with the letters M-R:
Sloan Leona Mackintosh, daughter of Regan and Mike Mackintosh
Lucille Elizabeth McDevitt, daughter of Gina and Michael McDevitt
Audrey Isabelle Meyerson, daughter of Jamie and Troy Meyerson
Maddux James Mosser, son of Samantha and Mitchell Mosser
Kathleen Catherine Muhs, daughter of Regan and Gary Muhs
Avery Kathryn Nogg, daughter of Kelly and Jeff Nogg
Charlotte Madeleine Oberto, daughter of Christie and Gustavo Oberto
Harrison Jack Ochsner, son of Bethany and William Ochsner
Dylan Arthur Pogge, son of Erin and Joseph Pogge
Anne Elizabeth Reed, daughter of Torey and John Reed
Clayton Maxwell Ruback, son of Teresa and Andrew Ruback
James Eugene Russell, son of Lisa and Gregory Russell
Pages with last names starting with the letters S-Z:
Giselle Grace Schneider, daughter of Heather and Bryan Schneider
Troy Mason Shefsky, son of Jessica and Andrew Shefsky
James Todd Smith, son of Carmen and Todd Smith
Paige Elizabeth Stalnaker, daughter Debra and John Stalnaker
Brody Thomas Sudbeck, son of Rebecca and Rory Sudbeck
Violet Sophia Sumner, daughter of Patsy and Dave Sumner
Evan Matthew Wahl, son of Drs. Samantha and Andrew Wahl
Andrew Douglas Webb, Jr., son of Laurie and Andrew Webb
David Lee Welch, Jr., son of Anna Lee and David Welch
Leyla Spethman Zier, daughter of Peggy and Larry Zier