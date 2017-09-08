September 8, 2017 by
Photography by Gail Dwyer

The Aksarben Coronation and Scholarship Ball is one of Omaha’s premier events. The ball recognizes families who make significant contributions to our community. Pictured here are the pages, all second and third-grade students, who were selected based on their parents’ volunteer involvement throughout the metro.

The ball is a fundraising event for two Aksarben Foundation scholarships: the long-standing Aksarben/Horatio Alger State Scholarship and the new Aksarben/Horatio Alger Career Scholarship in partnership with Aksarben, Avenue Scholars, and Metro Community College. 

The 121st Aksarben Coronation and Scholarship Ball will be held Oct. 28 at Baxter Arena. To view all the children at once, click here: 2017 Pages.

Pages with last names starting with the letters A-E:

 

Pages with last names starting with the letters F-J:

 

Pages with last names starting with the letters K-L:

Pages with last names starting with the letters M-R:

 

Pages with last names starting with the letters S-Z:

