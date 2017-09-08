The Aksarben Coronation and Scholarship Ball is one of Omaha’s premier events. The ball recognizes families who make significant contributions to our community. Pictured here are the pages, all second and third-grade students, who were selected based on their parents’ volunteer involvement throughout the metro.

The ball is a fundraising event for two Aksarben Foundation scholarships: the long-standing Aksarben/Horatio Alger State Scholarship and the new Aksarben/Horatio Alger Career Scholarship in partnership with Aksarben, Avenue Scholars, and Metro Community College.

The 121st Aksarben Coronation and Scholarship Ball will be held Oct. 28 at Baxter Arena. To view all the children at once, click here: 2017 Pages.

Pages with last names starting with the letters A-E:

Jonathan Mitchell Alloway, son of Jennifer and Mitch Alloway

Amelia Mae Arnold, daughter of Tara and Dr. Ryan Arnold

Cole Thompson Barrall, son of Cindy and Matt Barrall

Emily Elizabeth Boyd, daughter of Sara and Matt Boyd

Lucas Michael Boyer, son of Holly and Mike Boyer

Layla Kay Burmood, daughter of Karen and Brent Burmood

Elizabeth Ann Buscher, daughter of Kelly and Kevin Buscher

Blaire Kay Christensen, daughter of Stefanie and Erik Christensen

Lauren Hannah Copple, daughter of Traci and Dr. Bradley Copple

Grace Olivia Demulling, daughter of Aimee and Trent Demulling

Charles Blake Dencklau, son of Tiffany and Corey Dencklau

Arianna Simone Detisch, daughter of Hillary Nather-Detisch and John Detisch

Helena Corinne Detisch, daughter of Hillary Nather-Detisch and John Detisch

Pages with last names starting with the letters F-J:

Meyer David Feinstein, son of Jessie and Jamie Feinstein

Owen Matthew Fogarty, son of Suzie and Bennett Fogarty

Parker Lathrop Gibson, son of Brady and Ryan Gibson

Augusta Peterson Harr, daughter of Jennifer and Judge Burke Harr

Leo Smithberger Harr, son of Sarah and Sen. Brian Harr

Addison Vernelle Hawkins, daughter of Amy and Kenneth Hawkins Jr.

Colin Michael Monson Hawkins, son of Kayla and Christopher Hawkins

Jolie Claire Hefflinger, daughter of Kim and Joseph Hefflinger

Marley James Helvey, daughter of Sarah and Dr. Jason Helvey

Robert Casey Hockney, son of Julie and Robert Hockney

Anna Cassidy Jetter, daughter of Cassie and Matthew Jetter

Pages with last names starting with the letters K-L:

John Marshall Kelley, son of Kara and Thomas Kelley

Thomas John Klemke, son of Shelli and John Klemke

Parker James Henderson Kosse, son of Amy Henderson and Jeff Kosse

Emery Catherine Kroeger, daughter of Wendi and Scott Kroeger

Conor Andrew Langan, son of Elizabeth and Tim Langan

Kendall McKay Lauritzen, daughter of Emily and Clark Lauritzen

Santino Lorenzo Lerda, son of Shannon and Emiliano Lerda

Mallory Ann Liakos, daughter of Trisha and Andrew Liakos

William John Lindsay, son of Amy and Steve Lindsay

Sullivan Thomas Livingston, son of Sarah and Joshua Livingston

Pages with last names starting with the letters M-R:

Sloan Leona Mackintosh, daughter of Regan and Mike Mackintosh

Lucille Elizabeth McDevitt, daughter of Gina and Michael McDevitt

Audrey Isabelle Meyerson, daughter of Jamie and Troy Meyerson

Maddux James Mosser, son of Samantha and Mitchell Mosser

Kathleen Catherine Muhs, daughter of Regan and Gary Muhs

Avery Kathryn Nogg, daughter of Kelly and Jeff Nogg

Charlotte Madeleine Oberto, daughter of Christie and Gustavo Oberto

Harrison Jack Ochsner, son of Bethany and William Ochsner

Dylan Arthur Pogge, son of Erin and Joseph Pogge

Anne Elizabeth Reed, daughter of Torey and John Reed

Clayton Maxwell Ruback, son of Teresa and Andrew Ruback

James Eugene Russell, son of Lisa and Gregory Russell

Pages with last names starting with the letters S-Z: