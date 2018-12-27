Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Monday, Dec. 31: Well, I think we all know this weekend is really all about New Year’s Eve. Here are our top picks for this year’s NYE celebrations.

—Don’t miss your chance this year to attend the second annual To The Nynes party at Omaha Design Center. Get your tickets now. Besides the food, drinks, and dancing to East Coast DJ Alex Nepa, guests may enjoy red carpet pictures and GIFs from their photographers, available immediately so you can share the experience. Click here for more info.

—Looking for some fun for the kiddos? Head to one of your local libraries, as there are several in Omaha and surrounding areas planning some Noon Year’s Eve events. There is also a Noon Year’s Eve celebration going on at The Durham Museum, and you can have a fun night out with the little ones at the Bubbly New Year’s Eve celebration at Omaha Children’s Museum. Check your closest library’s website (here for Omaha Public Library) for event times and details. For more information on the Durham celebration, go here. To learn what’s popping at the Bubbly New Year’s Eve party, click here.

—If fireworks are as big a part of your NYE celebration as the countdown, head downtown to catch the annual fireworks show at Gene Leahy Mall. It’s the closing event of the Holiday Lights Festival and one of the largest displays in the region. This is also a free event, so if you’re on a budget, the price is perfect. Learn more here.

—Perhaps you’re looking for a more low-key New Year’s Eve celebration? Check out the Chicken & Champagne (of beers) New Year’s Eve at Nite Owl here. Or just head to your favorite local dive bar and skip all the pomp and circumstance. They’re bound to have something special going on and you’ll get to see your favorite fellow patrons, servers, and bartenders.

However you like to celebrate, remember to do so safely to ensure a happy new year!

Friday, Dec. 28: We know. Christmas is over. But that doesn’t mean we can’t keep the spirit going. The Shadow Ridge Christmas Dinner and Dance at the Eagles Club #38 will do just that. While there is no cover for the food, donations are accepted. Dinner is from 6-7 p.m., and the band will play from 7:30 to 10:30. Learn more about this event here, and more about the band here.

Saturday, Dec. 29: With the new year coming up, now is as good a time as any to clean out your closet. Sort through your wardrobe for the perfect dancing outfit, get rid of items you don’t need anymore, and head to The Max for their Clothing Drive for Youth Emergency Services (YES), happening from 5-9 p.m. Make your drop-off, have a cocktail, and stick around to hit the dance floor starting at 9. The mission of YES is to serve homeless and at-risk youth by providing critical resources, one of which is clothing. And you know you have some stuff you don’t need! To find out more about the event, head here. To learn more about Youth Emergency Services and how you can help, click here.

Sunday, Dec. 30: If you’ve been away from church for a while, it may be that you just need a little ukulele in your life. Catch the Wesley Covenant Service’s Ukulele Mass at Urban Abbey this Sunday. There’s a service at 9 a.m. and another at 11 a.m. Think that’s too early? Maybe you need to get your coffee and a little nosh in beforehand? No problem. Urban Abbey is also a nonprofit, fair trade coffee shop, and bookstore. Find out more about them here, and more about this special mass here.

NEXT WEEK:

