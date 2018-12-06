Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Pick of the Week—Thursday, Dec. 6 to Sunday, Dec. 9: You know it’s that time—that time when we get to combine good times with doing good. The Toy Drive for Pine Ridge Winter Benefit has a long history of doing that. This year they are taking the show on the road to the Zoo Bar in Lincoln on Thursday night. On Saturday, you have the chance to see two shows, one at Reverb Lounge and/or one at Waiting Room (it’s up to you). If you can’t make it out that night, you can still help out on Sunday. In the morning, you can catch the Pacific Street Blues & Americana 28th anniversary celebration at Reverb as they host the toy drive’s radio show on 89.7 The River. This event is free, but donations are encouraged. Make it an all-day Sunday funday by heading to Chrome Lounge that afternoon, where you can see five different bands play throughout the evening, including toy drive founder Larry Dunn’s band, Lash LaRue & The Hired Guns (also playing on Saturday). Head here for more information and to donate if you are a hermit who doesn’t want to leave the house.

Thursday, Dec. 6 to Sunday, Dec. 9: Ever since the U.S men won their first gold medal in curling, a “curling craze” has swept the country, including right here in Omaha. Are you one of those people who can’t get enough of this ancient Scottish sport? Head to Ralston Arena to watch the Curling World Cup. Omaha is the second stop in the four leg series. Get your tickets here now.

Saturday, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 14 to Saturday, Dec. 15: It’s a family affair at the at the Union for Contemporary Art this weekend and next, where you can see Nested, a gentle and non-verbal play specifically for children 6 and younger with their families. This play explores family, love, and separation and includes live music, audience participation, and a 10-foot nest the audience is encouraged to experience. This weekend’s Friday performance sold out, so get your tickets here soon! Not sure what all the kerfuffle is about? Check out our story on the artistic director of Kerfuffle, Ashley Laverty here.

Saturday, Dec. 8: We know how hard it is to get a good picture of your pet, so no promises—but you will no doubt get some fun pictures at the Selfies with Santa event at the Nebraska Humane Society this Saturday. Bring your own camera or smartphone to capture that (potentially hilarious) moment. NHS volunteers will be available to assist with your pets and to take your pictures if you’re not so good at the selfie thing. Donations will be accepted onsite. Please remember, it might sound fun to adopt a pet for the holidays, but it’s also a responsibility—think and plan accordingly. Human babes are also welcome at this event, btw. Learn more about it here, and make a donation here.

Sunday, Dec. 9: Were you afraid you missed it? Don’t worry. The German-American Society’s Christmas in Germany was postponed last week due to weather, so you can still head out to celebrate the best of German traditions. Singing, dancing, live music, and of course, a visit from St. Nikolaus are all on the schedule. Mid-America Woodcarvers & M.I. Hummel Club is displaying their wares, and Christkindlmarkt will be on hand, selling Christmas decorations, gifts, and tasty treats. Of course, it wouldn’t be a celebration without food! Waltz on over here for more information.