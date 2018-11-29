Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Pick of the Week—Sunday, Dec. 2: Need some good holiday hair and makeup ideas? Head to Christmas at Capitol 2018. This student-produced hair, makeup, and fashion show will have a little of everything. From Gatsby to Glamazon, you’ll be sure to find some inspiration for your next event that will make you the number-one stunner. It’s the 30th anniversary of the Christmas at Capitol Fashion Show, so trust that it will be a big one, and be sure not to miss the hair battle. See the full list of themes here, and get your tickets here.

Thursday, Nov. 29: Get in the Christmas spirit by checking out the nearly 300 gingerbread houses on display at the 33rd Annual Gingerbread Festival. During the entire month of December, you can head to the Mormon Trail Center at Historic Winter Quarters in Florence to check out these non-witch-inhabited candy homes. The Mormon Trail Center is also hosting scavenger hunts, providing live music, and playing Christmas movies. These tasty creations were made by more than 250 people, including some families, and are on display until Dec. 31. Learn more here.

Friday, Nov. 30: Ever wonder how cultures around the world celebrate this time of year? The Holiday Cultural Festival at Durham Museum is ready to show you. More than 40 local cultural organizations will display their crafts and traditional dress this Friday evening. Musicians and dancers representing different countries from around the world will perform throughout the evening, and difficult-to-find foods and gifts from far-reaching regions will be available for purchase. Check out the full list of what groups will be represented here.

Friday, Nov. 30: Dark winters need bright lights—the Lights of Aksarben celebration has that covered. It’s already in full swing, so check it out soon. This Friday’s activities include face painting, food, drinks, and free horse and carriage rides, with a heated tent to keep you warm. Christmas tunes will be playing to keep you in the mood. This year, the folks at Aksarben are supporting the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots Program, so be sure to bring a toy for a child in need. Can’t make it this Friday? Put next week’s “Cocoa with a Cop” event in your calendar now. You can learn about all their upcoming holiday events here.

Sunday, Dec. 2: Experience more free, family fun at the KETV Family Festival, part of the series of events comprising the annual Holiday Lights Festival. You can help “Shine the Light on Hunger” by donating nonperishable foods and household goods to be distributed to families in need through Food Bank for the Heartland. Attendees will be able to visit attractions and special programs taking place at a number of downtown locations, thanks to free heated trolley service provided by Ollie the Trolley, connecting the sites. Find out what’s in store for the afternoon here.