Thursday, Nov. 8: It’s here. The celebration everyone’s been talking about—the Best of Omaha Soirée: A Night of the Best. You’ve probably heard about it (especially if you subscribe to our newsletter), so we won’t bore you with a bunch of details. But rest assured, this is one soirée you don’t want to miss. Sadly, VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets are still available. And you will still get to taste the food, enjoy the performances from Flowtricks Entertainment, and mingle with the best. Oh! Plus you’ll get two drink tokens with your purchase, and there will be a cash bar once you’ve used those. It’s a celebration of the Best of Omaha contest winners you voted for, so come out and show your support! Simply click here for your chance to attend this elegant, inaugural event.

Thursday, Nov. to Saturday, Nov. 10: If you weren’t already aware, it’s Ruebenfest 2018 at the Crescent Moon this week. Weren’t able to make it out earlier this week? No worries. You still have three days left to head down and enjoy one a wide variety of specialty Rueben items from this Omaha institution, including Rueben deviled eggs and egg rolls. Vegetarians can also get in on the deliciousness, with a blackened tempeh Rueben. Items are limited, so be sure to get there early! Find out all the details here.

Saturday, Nov. 10: Some people will say it’s too early for Santa, but this is Fat Brain Toys. What better place to get an early start on your wishlist? Enjoy their Holiday Fun with Santa & His Reindeer event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Be sure to head next door for hot chocolate and raffles going on at UMB. Learn more about this Santa-rific event here.

Saturday, Nov. 10: Poetry is good for the soul—soothing,cleansing, transcendent poetry. Well, most of the time. The Clash Of The Poets at Opollo Music Hall may be a whole different kind of “poetry reading.” Think “Def Poetry Jam meets URL, meets WWE.” If that sounds like some rhyming that’s more your speed, head right over here for some more information.

Sunday, Nov. 11: Think you had your fill of chili last weekend? Better rethink that. The 3rd Annual Chili Cook-off is at Office West Lounge this Sunday, with 13 unique chilis to choose from. Most importantly, your $5 tasting fee goes to a good cause! This event is hosted by Hands, Hearts and Paws and money raised will go to help these perfectly good pups find their furever homes. Some of these adorable babes will be on hand to help you out with that chili eating (jk, don’t give them chili!). Find out more about the event here.