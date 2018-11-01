Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, Nov. 1: Don’t miss the ninth annual celebration of straight-out-of-Nebraska talent at the Premiere: 2018 Film Streams Local Filmmakers Showcase at Film Streams’ Dundee Theater. With 12 different (mostly) short films to watch, chances are you will find at least one that intrigues you. Learn about a piece of dark, Irish folklore from an animation short or an outstanding young pianist from Russia in a brief biographical film. You can also catch a video from the local music virtuosos behind Closeness. With topics that run the gamut, be prepared to laugh, cry, and think. Click here for a preview.

Friday, Nov. 2: Coming to Omaha from Portland, Oregon, and just over the Colorado border (technically, Boulder), Gregory Alan Isakov and Haley Heynderickx are bringing their folksy, roots-based music to Sokol. If there’s a theme to this show, it’s definitely “earthy.” From Isakov’s farming connection to the land, ever-present in his songs, to Heynderickx’s new album titled I Need to Start a Garden, the desire to feel connected is evident. So get out and connect. Get your tickets here now.

Saturday, Nov. 3: You know you haven’t had enough of the costumes yet, so head to Omaha Masquerade Ball 2018 at Nuri Event Studio. Brought to you by the Omaha Diversity Experience, this magical masquerade will feature pop, Afrobeat, and hip hop music from DJ AK. VIP and bottle service packages are available, but you’d better dress the part. This is your chance to pretend, and who doesn’t love that? Get your tickets right here.

Saturday, Nov. 3: Still in the mood for some costume fun, but don’t want to go through the hassle of having to dress up yourself? Head to Suicide Girls: Blackheart Burlesque at Slowdown. Watch the women-of-the-weird perform choreographed dances that pay tribute to a wide range of pop-culture classics, from Star Wars to Sailor Moon. Pit-side seats are already sold out, so you’d better get your tickets here asap.

Sunday, Nov. 4: It’s the time of year for the well-known, yet mystifying Midwest combination of chili and cinnamon rolls. Not for you? The Chili Crawl & Cookoff in Midtown Crossing at Turner Park is the perfect opportunity to find the best chili for whatever you like to pair with it—even drinks. With over eight restaurants participating, there will be plenty to choose from. Be sure to try them all, so you can vote for the best! Get all the details here.