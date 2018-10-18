

Poster by John-Paul Gurnett

Pick of the Week—Saturday, Oct. 20: Gay AF: A Comedy Show, featuring Daniel Franzese from Mean Girls is happening this weekend at Flixx Lounge & Cabaret Show Bar, and we have a lot of feelings about it. David Burdge will be the host for this special show, which will also feature several other local comedians. But you don’t need ESPN to know why we’re extra excited—there will be a meet and greet with Franzese after the show, with photos and merchandise available. Miss this one and you won’t ever be the cool mom. It’s going to be fetch, so you go, Glen Coco, and go early! Because at only $5, you can’t sit with us if you’re late. So get in, loser. We’re getting tickets here.

Thursday, Oct. 18: Israeli-born Jewish rapper from New Jersey Kosha Dillz has been dubbed “the world’s most interesting rapper.” And that title certainly seems well-deserved. He’s worked with everyone from Macklemore to RZA to Snoop Dogg. (You might recognize one of his songs from a Super Bowl commercial.) While his skin color, quick lyrics, and freestyle skills likely draw comparisons to Eminem, it’s his unique worldview that makes him stand out. Plus, his renowned rapport with the audience guarantees you’ll have a great time. Check him out tonight at Reverb Lounge. Chances are, you won’t be able to see him live in an intimate venue like this for much longer. Get your tickets here now.

Friday, Oct. 19: It’s the first Rocksteady, Reggae & Soul Night at Dundee’s Place this Friday, so get your jammin’ shoes on. The DJ will spin actual records featuring Soul, Ska, Reggae, Motown, and Rocksteady music you can free your mind to while sipping on a nice cold Red Stripe or a tasty Appleton Estate rum drink. Click here to keep up with the details.

Friday, Oct. 19 to Saturday, Oct. 20: Think you need some survival practice for the upcoming zombie apocalypse (or other world-ending event)? Haunted Zombie Shoot House at 88 Tactical has you covered—literally. They will provide the airsoft guns and protective gear for you and your team to conquer the “live” zombies. Want to save yourself in the end? Better practice now. All that running and zombie hunting can really work up an appetite, so Halloween treats will be available in the Ammo Box Cafe. Don’t ask for the brains, though. That’s a dead giveaway you’ve been infected. Learn more here (while you can).

Sunday, Oct. 21: Growl-O-Ween 2018 is here! Head to Woof & Whiskers with your pet in tow (as long as they’re friendly) and take your doggo child trick or treating. Best of all, your dollars will be going to local charities. For a $10 donation, you and your dog can enjoy games, treats and tricks, and visit the vendors. Caricature drawings of your babe are an additional $10, and professional pet groomers will be doing Nail Trims ($10) & Grinds ($12). If your pup is feeling it, dress them up and enter them in the costume contest to win big prizes. Happening from noon until 3 p.m. Having some training/behavior issues? No problem. You can still participate in the fun. Find out how by putting your paw down here.