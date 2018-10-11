Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Pick of the Week—Friday, Oct. 12 to Sunday, Oct. 14: Road trip to Grand Island for the Prairie Lights Film Festival. This is a three-day showcase of filmmaking featuring 38 films with six filmmaker Q&A sessions. Most importantly, all the films were shot in Nebraska or produced by Nebraskans. You will see short and feature-length films and will include a special Nebraska Women Filmmakers panel on Saturday afternoon, featuring a discussion with five filmmakers. Weekend passes are only $10 and will allow you access to all 38 films, Q&A sessions, mixers, and after-parties, plus discounts on food and drinks. Get your ticket to this blockbuster event here.

Friday, Oct. 12 to Sunday, Nov. 4: She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans, a young woman who is grieving the loss of her sister. After discovering her sister’s secret world in a notebook, she enlists the help of a dungeon master to help her learn more. We won’t ruin it for you, but suffice to say this unique play is a “high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies” and many other fantastic, fantasy characters. Jaunt on over to the Omaha Community Playhouse to catch it before it’s gone! Tickets can be found here.

Friday, Oct. 12: Monster Jam Wanna see 12,000 pound monster trucks spin donuts and race each other? Head on over to the Mid-America Center this Friday and check out some real monsters going head-to-head to see who’s best. The coolest part about it? You’re the judges! All you need is a smartphone. Just be sure not to get too caught up in the show and forget to vote. Get your tickets here now.

Saturday, Oct. 13: Still haven’t been to the B Side of Benson Theatre? Verse Inc. An Evening with Marcey Yates is the perfect excuse to make this your weekend to check it out. Rapper, spoken word artist, and music producer Marcey Yates will be making an appearance along with cellist Maurisa Mansaray and violinist Heather Horste in this installment of “An Evening With…”. Tickets are only $10 and you can purchase them here now. Learn more about Yates in this 2017 article in Omaha Magazine.

Saturday, Oct. 13: It’s the first ever La Vista Fall Festival this weekend. There will be fire pits, s’mores, and outdoor games, not to mention live music from Omaha’s favorite dance band, Eckophonic. End the night with snuggles while you watch Cars 3 with the whole family. The music and the movie will take place outside, so be sure to dress warm. Learn more here.

Countdown to Soirée: Mark your calendars! The Best of Omaha Soirée is coming up faster than you might realize. We have just four weeks left for you to say yes to success, and VIP tickets are going faster than you can say “Soirée.” Still undecided? Let us persuade you. Circus-style performers will be entertaining throughout the evening, with DJ Shor-T setting the mood. Delectable appetizers from several Best of Omaha winners will be making the rounds, including: Granite City Food & Brewery; Le Bouillon; Attitude on Food; Noli’s Pizzeria; Pettit’s Pastry; Jason’s Deli; Smitty’s Garage Burgers and Beer; B&B Hot Dogs; Scooter’s Coffee; and Futuramic’s Clean Water Center. Spirits will be flowing thanks to Granite City Food & Brewery and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. And if you luck out and get one of those VIP tickets, you will get to enjoy music from one of Omaha’s favorite local bands, eNVy. Don’t wait. Get your tickets here now.

Ticket sales for the event below have ended, but you have the chance to win two tickets if you’re the first to message us on Facebook.