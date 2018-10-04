Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Pick of the Week—Saturday, Oct. 6: Wondering where can you go this weekend to play dress up and contribute to a good cause? The Vampire Masquerade at The Pella in Blackstone has you covered. It doesn’t matter whether you’re style is more Blade than Dracula, just remember to dress up or there will be hell to pay (not really—they probably just won’t let you in). Join The Conjure Shop and Omaha Witches Ball as they raise money to help fight children’s leukemia by clicking here.

Friday, Oct. 5: While her name sounds like a toy left over from days gone by, make no mistake—Trixie Mattel is no one’s plaything. She and cohort Katya Zamolodchikova hit it big after getting nixed from (twice, in Trixie’s case) Rupaul’s Drag Race. The two filmed themselves having a lively conversation, put it on Youtube, and ended up with their own show on Viceland. But this show at Sokol Auditorium is all Trixie’s—her first, solo North American tour featuring music from her new album One Stone. Naturally (kind of?) there will be plenty of drag and comedy happening as well. Get your tickets to this once-in-a-lifetime experience now. Find them here.

Friday, Oct 5: Thor or Captain Marvel? Storm or Wonder Woman? No matter who you cheer for, you will find many of your favorite superheroes at the DC vs. Marvel Family Date Night at the Omaha Children’s Museum. Superhero themed activities and crafts will run from 5 to 8 p.m. and are included with regular museum admission (while supplies last). Feel free to dress up and be sure to bring your camera so you can snap pics of your tiny heroes with some of theirs. To find more events at the museum, punch here.

Saturday, Oct. 6: Empower and celebrate rape and sexual assault survivors at the Petshop Gallery in Benson. The No Means No Fest 2018 will feature readings by local poets, a poetry book release from Daphne Calhoun, and more music than you can shake a chainsaw at. Profits from this benefit show will go to The Nebraska Sexual Assault and Abuse Prevention Organization. It’s a full night of music, poetry, art, and tabling of zines and literature. For a full list of who’s playing, go here.

Sunday, Oct. 7: Oh, the music you will hear this weekend! The Second Annual Porchfest OMA in the Gifford Park neighborhood. These free, all-ages shows will take place throughout the neighborhood and will feature so many local favorites we just have to direct you to head here to see them all. Addresses and times for each performance can also be found there.