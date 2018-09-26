Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Pick of the Week—Saturday, Sept. 29: Banned Books Week (Sept. 23-29) is an annual celebration of our freedom to read what we like. Celebrate that freedom by attending the Banned Books Week Party at Brothers Lounge from 6-9 p.m. this Saturday evening. Play some trivia and win some things. Grab a drink and engage in a conversation about free speech. Find the banned book for you, with help from Dundee Book Company and Solid Jackson Books. Do it because you can. Learn more here.

Thursday, Sept. 27 to Sunday, Sept. 30: Cirque Italia is back for another thrilling show. This traveling circus is a creative mix of both entertainment and technology. You’ll see tricks done in midair, the human body twisted in unexpected ways, and the Wheel of Death. And maybe dinosaurs? There are seven showings available so no excuses will be accepted. Swing over here for tickets to this Vegas-style extravaganza.

Saturday, Sept. 29: Tired of the same old brunch places? Skip the patios and take favorite meal to the great outdoors. Pancakes in the Park is just the place for some quality nature time before it gets too cold to venture out. There will also be raffles and proceeds will go toward recreation equipment for the City of Omaha Parks Department. Get that sweet-tooth craving out of the way while supporting the city’s parks and saying goodbye to the old rock-climbing wall at Hanscom Park. Catch up on this and other upcoming Omaha Parks Foundation events here.

Saturday, Sept. 29: Be sure to check out the inaugural African Fashion Week Omaha main event at Hot Shops this Saturday. This occasion is an opportunity for local African designers to showcase their talents and experience. They will use rich, vibrant Ankara fabric to create both traditional and modern pieces. There will be a pre-show gathering and cocktail hour from 5-7 p.m. Show starts at 7. Music from special performing artists Manny Joe and Joeezy will be the soundtrack to this phenomenal addition to the Omaha fashion scene. Get your tickets here.

Saturday, Sept. 29 to Sunday, Sept. 30: Did you know about National Alpaca Farm Days? If you said yes, well why didn’t you tell us sooner?! If you didn’t, we’re telling you now. Fortunately, there’s an alpaca farm just a short drive from Omaha—and they’re having a free open house event for the occasion. Alpacas of the Heartland in Ft. Calhoun is inviting you to come out and roam the hills with these charming, quirky creatures. You can even get alpaca swag. Find out more here.