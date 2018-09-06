Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Pick of the Week—Saturday, September 8 to Sunday September 9: The Rockbrook Village Art Fair is happening this weekend. As one of the longest running art fairs in Nebraska, Rockbrook Village features over 100 independent artists from across the country, with a heavy concentration of Midwest creators. With all that talent in one place, you’re sure to find something to take home. There will also be a food court with live music and a “Mini Monets” tent where children will be able to create masterpieces of their own. Learn more about this unique event and the featured artists here.

Friday, September 7: Nostalgia abounds this weekend at the Shadow Ridge Music Festival where you can catch the local boys of Blue Moon Ghetto opening for everyone’s favorite band-with-a-long-name, Big Head Todd and the Monsters. There will be food, drinks, and obviously plenty of rocking music to enjoy. Proceeds from this first annual event will help benefit the Elkhorn Athletic Association’s future youth sports complex. So get out and relive your childhood while helping out those about to go through theirs. Get your tickets here.

Friday, September 7: Portraits: Wonder Women by Ricky Powell Jr. opens this Friday at The Little Gallery in Benson. This exhibit features portraits of strong women from Benson and North Omaha. Each woman portrayed in Powell’s paintings has worked to make a positive difference in the lives of others and their communities. The opening reception lasts from 6-9 p.m. Find out more about the event here, and learn more about The Little Gallery here.

Sunday, September 9: The Hanscom Park Neighborhood Association, along with the Field Club Homeowner’s League and Vis Major Brewing Co., are teaming up to bring the first annual Center Street Block Party to Omaha. This is a community effort to revitalize the area around the eastern end of Center Street. There will be information about the revitalization efforts, booths from sponsors and community organizations, and a beer garden (and pizza!) from Vis Major Brewery. Local vendors hustling their wares will also be on hand. And did we mention it’s pet-friendly? To volunteer or to learn more about this event, click here.

Sunday, September 9: It’s time for the fifth annual Midwest Conjurefest at The Conjure Shop (below Liquid Courage Tattoos). If you’re feeling a little more drained than usual and need a little spiritual pick-me-up, this is where you need to be. Have a reading done, get your energy healed, and shop the unique wares, all while listening to local blues music from Hector Anchondo. Plus, there will be tasty Cajun food and barbecue to feed your cravings. You can even find a little something for your pup. For a complete list of vendors, head here.