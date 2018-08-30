Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Pick of the Week—Saturday, September 1: We know you can choose to watch the Husker game at any number of locations around Omaha, but where else can you celebrate Oktoberfest at the same time? Head to Jerry’s Bar in Benson to enjoy their beer garden, bratwurst, and drink specials all day. Of course, Jerry’s can’t fit you all. If you’re out west, Oscar’s has several essentials for football viewing—booze, wings, and pizza. If you’re looking for something extra, the Caddy Shack Sports Bar and Grill is a longtime favorite among those in the service industry. Lastly, with several locations, DJ’s Dugout is always a safe bet. Regardless of where your favorite place is, be sure to enjoy the kickoff game responsibly. And if you think you’re a superfan, check out our story on actor and comedian Adam Devine here. He drank alllll the Big Red Kool-Aid.

Thursday, August 30: What better way to start the long, Labor Day weekend than with a (free) night of local music at the tavern? Catch The Shineys with Jessica Errett at Harney Street Tavern tonight, starting at 9 p.m. Both acts are former OEAA nominees, so don’t miss the chance to see them play for free. The Shineys’ music showcases their big voices, poignant lyrics, and unique personalities. Errett performs with several local bands and the seasoned singer/songwriter always puts on a good show. Don’t miss your chance to see these lovelies play tonight. Click here for more info.

Friday, August 31: We know what you’re thinking—enough with the Benson already! But why not block party while you still can?! Get to Jake’s Just Because We Can Block Party for some good music, good food, and of course, booze and cigars. You’ll get to hear music from Lincoln and Omaha bands, including long-time favorites Little Brazil. You get all this fun for a mere $5, so there’s no excuse not to go. It all starts at 5 p.m., so maybe you should leave work a little early so you don’t experience FOMO. Plus, you can get a jump on this whole long weekend thing. Learn more here.

Friday, August 31: In case you’ve been too busy chanting to hear, Midnight Movies at the Dundee Theater are back, thanks to Film Streams. The movies will play the last Friday of each month at the Dundee, beginning at 11:55 p.m. This round they’re showing ‘90s cult classic, The Craft. Now is the time. This is the hour. Don’t worry about looking out for weirdos, though. Just embrace them as one of your own. Relax…it’s only magic. Get your tickets for this MTV-era flick here. You’ll be sorry if you don’t!

Sunday, September 2: Neighborfest presents Black Votes Matter Concert for Change this Sunday at The Study. The music will be provided by local acts Dolores Diaz and the Standby Club, Mesonjixx, BXTH, Dana Murray, The Dilla Kids, and more. Workshops, pop-up demos, and vendors will be on hand. There will also be Get Out the Vote speakers on site to raise awareness about election dates and to register voters. Make a pitch for your idea for a community-based project and become eligible to apply for a mini-grant through One Omaha, or just come out and hear what others have to offer. Learn more about this collaborative event here.