Pick of the Week—Saturday, August 25: Like quick road trips? Like books? Maybe even enough that you would like to write one? Then you won’t want to miss the Nebraska Book Festival this weekend in Lincoln. You can catch appearances by authors, workshops, book signings, exhibitors, poetry readings, and family activities. Best of all, you can commiserate with like-minded, book-loving fools about the loss of appreciation for physical, paper books and the enticing smell they emit. Plus, you can swing by the Omaha Publications booth to pick up our latest issues. Read more about it here. (You know you want to.)

Thursday, August 23rd to Saturday, August 25: Fashionistas, unite! Omaha Fashion Week started on Monday, but things really get rolling tonight with the Harmony: Featured Designer Showcase. On Friday, you can catch the Movement: Featured Designer Showcase, with the VIP Runway Finale blowing things up on Saturday night. Be sure to arrive fashionably early to these events for the Pretty in Patina pre-parties. Be sure to check out this Encounter story on tonight’s ethereal headliner, AD Delgado. Learn more about this weekend’s schedule and get your tickets for Omaha’s most fashionable affair here.

Saturday, August 25: Wondering what to do with that six-pack of Natty Ice your friend left in your fridge? Don’t wait for desperate times. Instead, bring it in for Brickway’s Fourth Annual Beer Amnesty Week. Bring in your swill, and they will replace it with a six-pack of their own flavorful brews for only $1. The week culminates in a fourth annual Slip & Slide Celebration at Sumtur Amphitheater where there will also be giant Jenga, live music, food, and of course, beer. A showing of Back to the Future Part III will happen once the sun goes down on the DeLorean. (And yes, there will be a DeLorean. No, you can’t drive it.) Learn more here.

Saturday, August 25: Tired of the usual brunch regime? Check out theAugust Cars & Caffeine show this Saturday at Countryside Village. This is a monthly event from April through October, put on by Countryside Cars and Caffeine on the last Saturday of the month from 8-10 a.m. It’s a good reason to knock the dust off that classic beauty or to show off your new, high-end honey. Find out more here.

Sunday, August 26: Get to HutchFEST’s third annual Maker’s Fair this Sunday for all the handmade goods you could want. With over 250 vendors showing off their wares in NoDo, you are sure to find that one thing to tie that room together—or that one thing you didn’t even know you needed until you saw it. Worried this will interfere with your Sunday funday plans? Don’t. There will be beer gardens and bloody mary/mimosa stations throughout, plus brunch-style food trucks on hand to feed your cravings. Throw in live music, lawn games, some swag, and the fact that this event benefits local non-profit New North Makerhood, and there’s really no better way to spend your last day of the weekend. Purchase your tickets (for only $5) here.