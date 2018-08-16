Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Friday, August 17 to Saturday, August 18: It is the 10th year for Omaha’s MAHA Music Festival, and they’re not holding back. With both local and international acts from across the musical spectrum—from R&B to country to, of course, indie rock—fans are guaranteed a good time. Plus, this year Maha joins forces with the well-established Big Omaha tech conference as the two entities celebrate the culture and creativity found in Omaha for a combined three-day event. Don’t forget to visit the Community Village—a collaboration with The Kim Foundation—to connect with local nonprofits such as Defy Ventures and Aqua Africa. You may just get inspired and get involved. Learn all about this more-than-a-music festival here.

Friday, August 17th: What’s the best way to celebrate the fact that it’s still summer? With a block party, of course! The 33rd Friday Block Party: 30th Anniversary Edition is happening at Gifford Park. This is the 30th year for the event, so it is going to be big. Besides the regular Gifford Park Neighborhood Market, there will be live music, dancing, games and prizes, a bounce house, and so much more! Find out all about this event here. Learn more about the Gifford Park Neighborhood here.

Saturday, August 18: If MAHA doesn’t seem like your scene but you’d still like to get out and enjoy a day full of good music, head to the Jazz and R&B Festival at the Levi Carter Pavilion on Saturday. You can catch performances by saxophonist Walter Beasley, local musicians Ed Archibald & Friends, and Jazz In Pink, an all-star ensemble of musical women, as well as several other artists and entertainers. Gates open at 11 a.m. Get all the details here.

Saturday, August 18th: Yes, beer is still a thing. And you will find so much of it at the 2018 Great Nebraska Beer Fest this year. Taste brews from across the country—from Milton, Delaware, to Kailua Kona, Hawaii—including all your local favorites from small towns across Nebraska and Iowa. Celebrate all that makes craft beer great as you try the samples and learn from some of the best craft brewers around. Tap here to get the full rundown.

Sunday, August 19 and 26: Get your culture in this weekend at Worldfest at the Omaha Children’s Museum. Learn about the food, customs, and people of Omaha’s sister cities—Braunschweig, Germany; Siauliai, Lithuania; and Yantai, China, on the 19th and Naas, Ireland; Xalapa, Mexico; and Shizauka, Japan, on the 26th. Awesome activities will include making alpine hats and learning about Chinese knots. Of course, there will be food samples from each of the counties, including bratwurst and spätzle, butter cookies, and a variety of Asian food. Take a tour of all the upcoming fun the museum has to offer here.