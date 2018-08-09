Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Pick of the Week—Saturday, August 11: It’s that time again! Time for the Nebraska Balloon and Wine Festival, and this year is bigger and better than ever. The expanded event has a new location at Leo Royal Park, just south of 204th Street and Cornhusker Road. Need a reminder of what to expect? Well, there’s hot air balloons, live music, good food and drink, shopping, paragliders, skydivers, and a KidZone area—with pony rides! If you’re lucky, on Saturday you can take a helicopter ride around the area. And of course, there’s the wine. And beer. And if you make it to the end, the beautiful, glowing hot air balloons. Get your tickets from Local Stubs here.

Friday, August 10: You know how we love partying for a good reason, and the Holy Smokes BBQ 2018 is giving us one this weekend. This annual celebration has been going strong for 13 years. This year is no different, as they will have everyone’s favorite local cover band, Secret Weapon, serving up tunes. North Omaha’s famous icy treat station, The Cooler, will be slinging sno-balls to help beat the heat alongside that sweet barbecue buffet. It all goes down at the Diamond Room in NoDo. For more information or to support the Heart Ministry Center click here. If you would like to purchase tickets to the event please email Angeles Llanas here.

Saturday, August 11: There are so many talented artists and makers in Omaha, it’s hard to take them all in. But this weekend there’s just one art show you need to get to. North Omaha Summer Arts presents An Arts Crawl 7 this Friday evening from 6-9 p.m. Started by local artist Pamela Jo Berry because she thought her neighborhood needed more art options, the event is now on its seventh year (hence the “7”). Get out and experience the arts, music, and yes, food, Berry’s neighbors have to offer. Check it out here.

Saturday, August 11 to Sunday, August 12: Thinking about teaching your old (or new) dog some tricks? You may want to check out DogstockOmaha this weekend for some pointers. If you don’t already have a dog, don’t fret. Rescue groups will be out in full force promoting adoptions of their adorable pooches. Did we mention Canines in the Clouds will have three separate performances each day? Those dogs will be diving off docks, chasing frisbees, and even climbing walls. Plus you can pick up a new collar for your favorite doggo. Sniff out more info here.

Sunday, August 12: Hosted by Omaha’s Tri-Faith Initiative, the Tri-Faith Picnic will provide an afternoon of food, fun, and fellowship. It kicks off at 12:30 p.m. and goes until 3 p.m. With face-painting, balloon artists, games, and a bounce house, the kiddos are sure to find something to keep them entertained while the big kids commune. Halal burgers and kosher hot dogs will be provided. Please bring a side dish or dessert to share (but no pork, shellfish or gelatin please!), and a jar or two of peanut butter to donate to the Countryside Community Cupboard. The Tri-Faith Initiative is made up of individuals who practice one of three Abrahamic faiths (Judaism, Christianity, and Islam) and strive to promote acceptance in trust in the community. Learn more about the organization and its upcoming events here.