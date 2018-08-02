Friday, August 3: LFS (Lutheran Family Services) and BFF (Benson First Friday) are teaming up to bring you your new BFF, the New American Arts Festival 2018. A getaway to another country (or more accurately, countries) is just the break you need this weekend, and this festival is here to provide it. With artists from Mexico to the Sudan, you can take a tour of the world without ever leaving Omaha. This project is in its fifth year, and if you haven’t been yet, just go. There’s live music, dancing, and of course, art. Oh, the art! Whether you want to join a workshop or simply soak in all the culture, this is the place to be. Did we mention this mini-vacay is free and there will be food experiences to be had? Fly on over here for more details.

Thursday, August 2 to Sunday, August 5: Take a little road trip this weekend and head to Springfield to catch the last few days of the Sarpy County Fair. It has everything you’d expect from a good ol’ county fair: monster trucks, bull riding, and of course, a derby. Naturally, there will be live music, carnival rides, food, and the requisite beer garden. Get tickets for the special events and see the full schedule of happenings right here.

Saturday, August 4: Who doesn’t want to eat tacos all day long? This Saturday, you can make that happen by heading to River’s Edge Taco Fest at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park. And you may have heard by now that the man who appreciated substantial booties enough to write a song about them will be performing—Sir Mix-a-Lot takes the stage at 8:45! But what event would be complete without some wrestling and some puppies? (Don’t freak out, the puppies aren’t wrestling.) Figure out what we’re talking about by heading over here for more complete info.

Saturday, August 4: The food-stravaganza continues at the Omaha Beer & Bacon Festival at the Old Mattress Factory. After scarfing tacos all day, why not throw on a little beer and bacon? After all, it’s for a good cause and they both pair well with…everything really. This year’s proceeds will benefit the Micah House, which provides support services for families and individuals in unstable housing situations. Learn more about the event here and more about the cause here.

Saturday, August 4: More beer drinking for a good cause? Sign us up! Beer Nebraska—A Benefit For Rabble Mill is a unique event featuring local brews and local bands. This won’t just be any beer, though. This celebration will feature exclusive release beers brewed collaboratively by the featured breweries and bands, all for the cause. Wanna know what your favorite local musicians helped cook up? Better get yourself to the Slowdown to find out. Find out more here.