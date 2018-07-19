Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Pick of the Week—Saturday, July 21: The Native Americans of Pine Ridge face many challenges and struggles every day. This Sunday, you can help them out and maybe learn a little more about what you can do to continue to help at the Propane fund benefit show/poker run at Chrome Lounge. This event is put on by The Toy Drive for Pine Ridge, a local nonprofit started 15 years ago by local musician Lash LaRue. You’ve probably seen him (and his events) around town. The Blues Society of Omaha is also a special sponsor this Saturday. The poker run starts at 10 a.m. and the music will start flowing at Chrome at 7 p.m. Did we mention Hawk’s BBQ will be there to feed your belly while the music (and the knowledge that you’re partying for a cause) feeds your soul? Well, now we have. For more info about the event, go here.

Thursday, July 19 to Sunday, August 5: Award-winning Nebraskan playwright Ellen Struve developed her new play, The Dairy Maid-Right, with help from the Creighton Theatre department. The play tells the story of what happens when two rural Nebraska teens of different cultural backgrounds discover a child migrant living in a cornfield. Directed by Creighton’s Amy Lane, this quick-moving story handles some heavy subject matter, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in humor. Head to the Shelterbelt Theatre to catch this local gem. Get your tickets here now.

Thursday, July 19 to Sunday, July 22: There is. So. Much. Music. Happening! At this year’s Hullabaloo 2018 Music & Camping Festival at Falconwood Park. If you get your weekend pass now, you can chill out under the stars for three full nights of music love. But if you’re a commitment-phobe, you can always just go for a one-night stand ticket for either Thursday, Friday, or Saturday. It’s not just about the music, though. You can play some frisbee golf, do some yoga, or make some pottery—even get a massage. Local vendors will also be on hand if you find yourself in need of a new shirt after a long day of dancing and playing in the dirt. Or if you want some grub that’s not cooked over a campfire. Find out all about the happenings here.

Saturday, July 21 to Sunday, July 22: Make no mistake, the Concourse Classic is a car show. But keep an eye on the sky, as there will be some fancy parachuting going on at a special outdoor event, including a flag presentation from the Lincoln Sport Parachute Club happening at noon on Saturday. The real draw, though, is the classic automobile show, with over 100 autos and motorcycles to check out. Highlights of the show include a 1910 Ford Model T and a 1954 Kaiser Darrin. Learn about more surprises here.

Sunday, July 22: Get your vintage toys, vinyl, tapes, and more at The Waiting Room this Sunday. Buy, sell, and trade your stuff at this summer’s Punk Rock Flea Market. The market features individuals and small businesses exercising their DIY muscle and celebrating the punk ethos. Best of all? There’s no cover for this four-hour “show.” Kickstart your Sunday Funday in the punkest of ways. Shop local, support local. Educate yourself here. .