Pick of the Week—Friday, June 22 to Sunday, June 24: This year’s Junkstock is going to be a little different. And a lot cooler. Junkstock: Underneath the Stars puts a new spin on the Junkstock you know and love. You can take a hot air balloon ride or, if you prefer to stay closer to the ground, hop on the authentic 1950s Ferris wheel they’ll have running throughout the day. Of course, the fun you’ve grown fond of will still be happening. The shopping, the food trucks, the live music, and a classic VW car show. To find the full list of all the happenings, head over here.

Friday, June 22: Are you Hip or Are you Square? Either way, you’re still welcome to head to Scriptown Brewing Company this Friday night to listen to The Sound Foundation. And if you are a square, listening to Shaba and Grover’s grooves will likely make you at least a little hipper. Shoot, just looking at them will probably help you out. That’s just how cool they are. Click here to get the 411.

Friday, June 22 to Sunday, June 24: If camping, live music, swimming, and grilling out with your friends in the woods sounds like your ideal getaway, Intents Fest II at Riverwest Park is the perfect weekend trip for you. With two stages and an art tent for those who want to get creative in nature, this music festival goes above and beyond to make sure everyone is having a great time. Whether you’re into jazz, techno, or folk, you’ll be sure to enjoy yourself at this celebration of all things music. For a full list of who’s playing, trek on over here.

Saturday, June 23: Celebrate all things N’Awlins at the Zydeco Festival at Turner Park. This free, Southern-style festival is now in its fourth year and going strong. Zydeco music blends blues, R&B, and elements of Cajun music. It largely features the accordion as the driving force to create the incredibly danceable beats. March yourself down to Midtown to enjoy the tunes and munch on some creative takes on classic Cajun and creole dishes. Lord willing and the creek don’t rise, this festival is going to a surefire hit for all. If you have a mind to check it out, learn more here.

Sunday, June 24: It’s an all-ages music event everyone is sure to enjoy. The BluesEd Showcase at Forte Music Hall is free and promises fun for the whole family. BluesEd is a program created to keep blues alive by passing it on to the next generations. Students learn how to play a variety of blues music and the historical significance of the genre. They also learn improvisation, jamming techniques, and how to work together as a band. Seven groups will be playing throughout the day, and there will be tasty pizza and barbecue on hand for those dancing up an appetite. Jam on here for more info.