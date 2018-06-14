Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Father’s Day Weekend: We know there’s a lot you can do with your dad (or mom) this weekend, so we’re just going to give you some ideas and let you take it from there.

Most obviously, it’s opening weekend of the CWS, and Friday kicks things off with a bang. Literally. It’s a full day of free fun, with entertainment culminating in an epic fireworks display. Or if you want to make sure dad knows you’re willing to spend some cash on him, sign him up for the Omaha Baseball History Tour.

Maybe your dad just isn’t that into baseball, though. In that case, Fontenelle Forest is offering a little relief from the heat with a Constellation Walk in Neale Woods on Friday, starting at 8:30 p.m.

If your dad’s more of a horror buff than a baseball fanatic, take him on a creepy, Paranormal Tour of Omaha. There are several to choose from.

For brainy dads, The Compassion Experience at St. Andrew’s UMC is an interactive experience that’s going on all weekend. Take some time to learn about how children live in underdeveloped countries. It’s educational, free, and family-friendly.

Besides giving your dad a relief from grilling and maybe taking him out to eat this Sunday, you can also take him to Father’s Day at the Museum at SAC, where dads get in free all day.

As usual, remember to make a reservation ahead of time. It may not be Mother’s Day brunch, but your favorite restaurant can still fill up quickly.

Hope we’ve given you some ideas to make your Father’s Day the best yet! Keep reading for even more ideas.

Pick of the Week: Friday, June 15 to Sunday, June 17 (Father’s Day): Continuing that Father’s Day theme, we give you yet another incredible option. But there’s so much going on at the North Omaha Block Party we can’t possibly put it all in here. So here’s a condensed rundown: a three-on-three basketball tournament, a mini music festival, a burlesque Josephine Baker Tribute, and the Juneteenth Youth Art Festival. Not to mention the pop-ups, fashion, performances, workshops, and of course a farmers market, that will be happening throughout the weekend. To get the full preview, just click here.

Thursday, June 14: Revel in the darkness at Beautiful Decay tonight at the Lookout Lounge. This dark dance party will bring you all the music you need to truly get your freak on. The songs featured this round will be ones that capture the implicit beauty of eventual degeneration, deterioration, and decay—the three Ds necessary for a genuine Goth dance party. Read more here. If you want. I don’t really care. (Please read more.)

Saturday, June 16: Are you having dog problems? If you started nodding your head or immediately looked in the general direction of your beloved as they sit there chewing on your sock, get to Can You Hear Me Now? Free Dog Behavior Workshop. Let David Codr share his knowledge of dog behavior and psychology with you. For free! A 30-minute workshop will be followed by a Q&A session where you can ask your own dog-related question. Please feel free to bring the children, as there will also be a workshop for young ones on proper doggie etiquette. Learn more and RSVP here.

Sunday, June 17: If you are at all into vintage or just fashion in general, you need to head to Babe Camp Vintage Fashion Market at Scout in Dundee. Well, technically to the enclosed parking lot behind Scout. This fashion-fest starts at noon and lasts until 6 p.m., but you can get first dibs if you pay for the early entry at 10 a.m. However, if you’re a gambler and feel like taking a risk, just head there when the mood strikes. Entrance is free after noon. Stomp on over here for more deets.