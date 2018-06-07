Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Pick of the Week—Friday, June 8 to Sunday June 10: The 44th Annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival keeps getting better. This year, they have expanded hours for the market and added “OSAF After Dark,” an energetic dance party under the big top of the World Music Pavilion on Friday. That’s not the only music, though. Everything from indie pop to Latin to country rock will be the soundtrack to this year’s celebration of artists and art lovers. But obviously, the art’s the thing. Head down to check out the original work of 135 creators from across the country. Don’t miss out! Head here for more info.

Thursday, June 7 to Sunday, June 10: The four-day-long Santa Lucia Festival celebrates all things Italian, but specifically the Sicilian saint of sight, Santa Lucia. Originally created as a way to help Italian immigrants keep their culture and traditions alive, the popularity of this 94-year-old festival now attracts people of all ethnicities. Held at Lewis & Clark Landing again this year, there will be the requisite lighting ceremony, bocce ball tournament, cannoli-eating contest, and of course plenty of music and dancing. Learn more about the festival and its origin here.

Friday, June 8: You may remember our Encounter story on Virginia Kathryn, or perhaps you read our piece in Omaha Magazine on Kate Dussault and Hi-Fi House. Well, this week they combine their considerable music powers for First Listen: Vintage Sepia by Virginia Kathryn at Hi-Fi House. This is not a rock-out event, though. Kathryn’s saving that for her official release at Reverb Lounge next week. This is more of an “intimate conversational experience,” so come prepared to relax, have a drink, enjoy some discussion, and some sweet, sweet tunes. Click here for more information on this free event.

Saturday, June 9: You know you love a good pop-up. This Saturday you can pop over to Saddle Creek to experience O’Leaver’s Patio Pop Up! It’s free, there’s a patio, there’s drinks, and it’s kid friendly. Plus, you can shop for jewelry, artwork, and vintage items from local vendors and creators. So head on down to shop some of your favorites while checking out O’Leaver’s new(ish) patio. Pop on over here to see what’s up.

Saturday, June 9: Drawing inspiration from a program started in Portland, Oregon, Inspirations of Water: A Floating Artist Program asks artists to draw from their float experience, using it to create new work in their established areas of expertise. The final show is this Saturday at Hot Shops Art Center. The exhibit is free, though donations are welcome and purchase of work is encouraged. Float down here to find out more.