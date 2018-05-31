Pick of the Week—Friday, June 1-3: It’s a foodie’s dream weekend. Taste of Omaha is back at the Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing and it’s as good as you remember. Whether you’re craving ice cream, sweet corn, or sushi, you’ll find it this weekend on the river. Mix in some music, fun, and fireworks, and it’s a guaranteed good time for everyone. Check out all the ingredients here.

Thursday, May 31: Let the eating begin tonight at Foodstock 2 in Bellevue. Forget all the dinner prep and head down to B-Town to feast on yummy treats from over 20 food trucks. There will be other vendors onsite, and a food drive for the Bellevue Food Pantry. Bonus points for this one, as it’s also a free, zero waste event. Don’t forget to bring your donations (five items or more gets you a raffle ticket). Find out more here.

Saturday, June 2: Wanna get weird this weekend? Then head to Omaha Oddities & Art Expo at Omaha Comfort Inn & Suites. With over 45 unique vendors, there will be a lot to explore. Special guests and performances will also be on hand, including a magician, a mentalist, and fire shows. Not convinced? You also have a chance to help support the Food Bank for the Heartland by bringing in a non-perishable food donation (gets you a dollar discount) or by participating in the 50/50 raffle for the Siena Francis House. Catch all the available oddities here.

Saturday, June 2: Food isn’t the only thing on the menu this weekend. Benson Beer Fest 2018 is bringing the brews, with over 75 of your favorite breweries from around the area. Your entrance fee will include a commemorative glass and, of course, a pour from each of the breweries. Now that’s a lot of beer, so a special price for designated drivers is an option. Pore over more information here and get your tix here.

Saturday, June 2: Castlepalooza! is on! This free, community festival offers live, local music, games, face painting, yoga, and of course, bubbles. Ride your bike, see some critters, and learn about solar power while enjoying the music of Clarence Tilton, Colin Michael Roberts, and Travelling Mercies. Did we mention there will be food and beer available? Bike on down to Joslyn Castle, meet some new people, learn some stuff, and enjoy the atmosphere, all for free. Start learning more here.

Sunday, June 3: Need a relaxing way to wind down and take a break from all that eating and drinking? Head to Falconwood Park (formerly Sokol Park) in Bellevue to watch The Incredibles from the comfort of your own car. The sequel hits theaters in a couple weeks, so refresh your memory (or see it for the first time) beforehand. But don’t limit yourself to just one drive-in movie this week. You can also catch a showing of Black Panther on Thursday, June 7. For the full rundown of upcoming movies at the park, click here.