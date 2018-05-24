Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Pick of the Week—Friday, May 25: Night Markets at Turner Park are back this year and better than ever after teaming up with Omaha Farmer’s Market. This is great news for people who can’t find the motivation to get to those early (to some of us) weekend morning ones. Held on the last Friday of every month, from May through September, the night markets feature your favorite things, including a new cocktail patio, an oversized game tent, and live music. Plus, you know, puppies are always welcome. Check out all the vendors here.

Thursday, May 24 to Sunday, May 27: Say whaaaaaat?! There’s so much goodness going on here, it’s impossible to get it all in. But the highlights of Omaha Improv Festival will definitely include Stellar (Top Shows) on Friday night. This performance features two teams made up of the top coaches and guests, featuring Kevin McDonald (Kids in the Hall), Mary Holland (Veep), and other hilarious people you’ll recognize. Saturday’s don’t miss show at Kaneko will include several improv groups and the Top Coaches Show, with Seth Morris, Stacey Smith, John Thibodeaux, and (local fan favorite) Amber Ruffin. Get your tickets and the full lineup here.

Friday, May 25 and Saturday, May 26: Omaha Public Libraries are kicking off their Summer Reading Program with some rockin’ parties at every branch, with W. Dale Clark getting things started on Friday. But this program isn’t just for the kids. Adults are also invited to join the fun, with all participants being eligible for prizes, beginning June 1st (while supplies last). So go stock up on some books from your favorite branch and start in on your summer reading. To learn more about the prizes and events, start that reading here.

Friday, May 25 to Monday, May 28: Who doesn’t love free events? It seems like summer is the time for freedom in all forms, and Loessfest in Council Bluffs kicks it off this weekend with water, music, movies, and of course, fireworks. Check out the grand opening of the new water features at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on Friday, be sure to catch Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons on Saturday, and see the fireworks on Sunday. Added bonus? Dress up on Monday for a showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in the park. Get all the details you’ll need here.

Saturday, May 26: Ever wanted to see a helicopter up close? Then you should head to Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum for Helicopter Day. They’ll begin their descent at 10 a.m. and spectators are invited to visit with the pilots and get a closeup view of the aircraft. The fun continues inside, with a drone workshop, free movies, and balloon helicopters. Did we mention you may even be able to go up in one of the whirlybirds? Be sure to get there early and get signed up, though. Chances are high these chances to fly will go quickly! Get the full rundown here.