Pick of the Week—Sunday, May 13: We would be remiss if we didn’t make Mother’s Day our Pick of the Week. But with so much going on, there’s no way we could pick just one event. Below are several unique options for you and mom to enjoy.

Tatsuya Nakatani: Clinic and Performance at OutrSpaces is from 1-4 p.m. Nakatani is a Japanese avant-garde sound artist and master percussionist. For this event, he will share insight into his life on the road, improvisation, sound, and vibration. Drum up more info here. Meet & Greet at Long Dog Fat Cat Big Dogs Huge Paws volunteers will be at Long Dog Fat Cat to introduce you to their sweet rescue and foster dogs from 1-3 p.m. Put your paw here for more information. Mother’s Day Brunch at Liquid Sunshine Taproom/Alamo Drafthouse starts with brunch at 11 a.m. with Terms of Endearment showing at 2 P.M. Press play here. Women in Omaha: A Biographical Sketch of Persistence Through History at the Durham Museum is an excellent way to celebrate all things woman for Mother’s Day. Of course, don’t forget to check out their other exhibits, including Romantically Speaking: The Development of American Literature in the 19th Century. The museum is open from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Learn more here. The Mother’s Day Race is something special for those moms who just aren’t into brunch and shopping. Brought to you by the MRO Off-Road Club, this one’s in Lincoln. But if your mom is into racing, chances are she won’t mind the drive. Best of all? Moms race free! Speed on over here to find out more.

Thursday, May 10 to Saturday, May 12: The Florentine Players’ 54th annual melodrama this year is Love Potion No. 9 or All is Love in Fair and War. This show takes place during the World’s Fair in North Omaha in 1898 and focuses on a family of “inventors” and their love troubles. Come out and find out whether all’s fair in love and war (or some variation of that). Learn more about the play, the players, and the Florence Community Theatre here.

Friday, May 11: It’s finally river season again! Kick it off with Celebrate at The River’s opening ceremony at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park in Council Bluffs. Head on over right at 5 p.m. and grab a beer at the beer garden while waiting to hear from the mayor. Shortly after, the ribbon cutting of the UN art pieces will take place. There will also be food and a free concert from The Clean and Easy Band, playing some Southern, blues, and good ol’ rock ’n’ roll. Get the full month’s schedule here.

Saturday, May 12: Want to spend the day out in the countryside but don’t feel like, you know, actually doing anything? Then get to the Sip Nebraska Wine & Craft Beer Festival at Mahoney State Park, where all you have to do is drink some local booze, eat some local food, and enjoy the scenery. There’s also plenty of live music to listen to, and maybe even get up and dance to should the mood strike. Get the full winedown, I mean rundown, here.

Saturday, May 12: Grab your wand, your sorting hat, and of course, your favorite snitch (the Quidditch kind, not the other) and take the whole (muggle) family to Harry Potter Family Night at the Omaha Children’s Museum. Meet some owls, make some potions, and eat some (free!) ice cream samples from Cold Stone Creamery. Be ready for tryouts with Creighton’s own Quidditch team and see what you look like in the Vogue enchanted mirror. Conjure up more information here.