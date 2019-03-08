Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, March 7-10: The folks at the Omaha Film Festival (which started on Tuesday the 5th) choose over 90 films to showcase during this annual event. The films are selected from an average of over 500 annual entries that come to Omaha from around the world. They also offer opportunities for filmmakers, students, and other knowledge-seekers to learn more about the craft. From animated shorts to full-length documentaries, all types of genres are represented. Learn more about this film fest here.

Friday, March 8: Lent started on Ash Wednesday (March 6), and you know what that means—Fish Fry Fridays! If fish isn’t your thing, don’t fret. There are plenty of pasta options floating around town as well. Be sure to check out some of our favorites, listed below:

St. Bernard Catholic Community 3601 N. 65th St.

402-551-0269. stbernardomaha.org

Holy Name Catholic Church 2901 Fontenelle Blvd.

402-451-6622. holynameomaha. org

Mary Our Queen Catholic Church 3405 S. 118th St.

402-333 8662. maryourqueenchurch.com

St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church 14330 Eagle Run Drive.

402-496-7988. svdpomaha.org

St. John's Greek Orthodox Church 602 Park Ave.

402-345-7103. stjohnsgreekorth odox.org

Holy Ghost Catholic Church 5219 S. 53rd St.

402-731-3176. holyghostomaha. com

Our Lady of Lourdes, 2110 S. 32nd Ave.

402-346-0900. ollomaha.com

Saturday, March 9: At Bockfest, it’s all about the beer. What better way to celebrate the coming of spring (hopefully soon!) than by heading to the German-American Society Ratskeller & Biergarten as they celebrate this changing of seasons with the delicious brew. At the very least, maybe this traditional beer poking will spur Mother Nature into warming up as well. Regardless the weather, rest assured that brats and pretzels will be on hand to provide nourishment for both stomach and soul. More information on this and other upcoming society events are here.

Sunday, March 10 to Monday, March 12: CatVideoFest is committed to raising awareness and money for cats in need around the world—and to showing off their cuteness, obviously. This 70-minute-reel of cat videos is good clean fun for the whole family (even dog people). The Omaha showings will take place at Alamo Drafthouse in La Vista (March 10 and 12) and at Marcus Majestic Cinema (March 11). Get your tickets now, though! They are selling fast. Learn more about this organization (including how to submit your own cat videos for possible inclusion) here.