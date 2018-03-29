Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Pick of the Week—Easter Weekend! Friday, March 10-Sunday, April 1: It’s heeeeere! The resurrection of brightly colored eggs and ridiculously cute bunnies is happening now. And there are too many goings-on to list, so we’ve picked just a few highlights. Let us know where your favorite Easter celebrations go down!

Get your kids ready for the big day with Easter Bunny Storytime at the Shadow Lake Towne Center, happening both Friday and Saturday. Once the stories are told, get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny (making a special pre-Easter appearance). But you’ll have to bring your own camera, just like the paparazzi do when they want to snap a pic of the fluffy one. Read all about it here.

at the Shadow Lake Towne Center, happening both Friday and Saturday. Once the stories are told, get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny (making a special pre-Easter appearance). But you’ll have to bring your own camera, just like the paparazzi do when they want to snap a pic of the fluffy one. Read all about it here. The Lauritzen Gardens Easter Extravaganza is happening on Saturday, March 31 from 9 a.m. until noon. Do some crafting, find some eggs, and snap a selfie with the bunny. If candy-filled eggs just won’t cut it, the cafe will open at 9 so you can get that kick of caffeine you need to spring into action. Find out more here.

is happening on Saturday, March 31 from 9 a.m. until noon. Do some crafting, find some eggs, and snap a selfie with the bunny. If candy-filled eggs just won’t cut it, the cafe will open at 9 so you can get that kick of caffeine you need to spring into action. Find out more here. The Easter at Baxter Arena event is hosted by Something’s Happening and King of Kings Church and it promises to be a large, high-energy service. The worship and celebration of life begins at 10 a.m. There’s plenty of room inside and free parking, so bring your friends, family, and anyone you think might be interested. Learn more here.

event is hosted by Something’s Happening and King of Kings Church and it promises to be a large, high-energy service. The worship and celebration of life begins at 10 a.m. There’s plenty of room inside and free parking, so bring your friends, family, and anyone you think might be interested. Learn more here. Easter brunch is kind of a big deal, which means there really are just too many yummy things going on to even begin listing them here. Just remember to make your reservations asap as most places tend to fill up quick, like a bunny! Enjoy this (hopefully!) beautiful weekend.

Thursday, March 29: Have you always wanted to grow your own garden but don’t have the space or the knowledge? Then check out the Spring Kick-Off Meeting at InCOMMON tonight at 7 p.m. Held at InCOMMON and put together by the Park Avenue Neighborhood Association, Hands to Harvest Community Garden, and The Big Garden, this is a chance to learn more about the application process and the free summer youth program. To contact them or find out more, dig it here.

Friday, March 30: What’s more spring-like than punk music? If you need a nice clean break from all the pastels and chocolate, a trip to the bar where black reigns supreme and the only chocolate you’ll find is in your stout may be in order. Plus, A March On The Crown/Just Tonight singalong with No Thanks and Mad Dog & the 20/20’s sounds like a great way to do a little spring cleaning of the soul. So don’t be a buzzkill. Lurch on over to Brothers and check out punk’s future. You’ll be in good company. Show starts at 9 p.m. Get more information here.

Saturday, March 31: Were you not quite the prom type back in the day? Or maybe you were but you always wondered what it would be like on the darker, punker side? Well, good news. The punk rolls on this weekend with Punk Rock Prom A Go-Go at The Waiting Room on Saturday night, and this ain’t your momma’s prom scene. Grab your Docs and your safety pins, get in the van, and head to Benson. Who knows? You might even win the prom king or queen crown you never knew you wanted. Elbow your way on over here to find out more.

Sunday, April 1: Forget Frozen. If you want to see an authentic, heartfelt kids movie, you must see My Neighbor Totoro, playing at the Alamo Drafthouse at 4:15 p.m this Sunday. The critically-acclaimed film will show you a world you’ll wish you lived in. So after all the colored eggs and chocolate bunnies have been found (and largely consumed) get to the Alamo and entertain the little ones (and yourself) with one of the best family films of all time. Just try to leave without a smile. Roger Ebert dares you. Click here for more information.