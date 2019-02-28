Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, Feb. 28: Listen to the stories behind the journeys of Sandra Addams, Shafiq Jahish, and Dekow Sagar, three Omaha refugees. When you attend Seeking Safety: Stories of Refuge in Omaha, you will learn about the violence, danger, and adversities they faced. With the help of Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska (LFS), they found refuge in our city. In association with the current exhibition, I let them in. Conditional Hospitality and The Stranger series, this program examines the power of a story as they recount their journeys in the hopes of preventing other’s suffering in the future. To learn more about this and other upcoming events at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, click here.

Image: Kader Attia; Prosody, 2017; Photo: Colin Conces.

Friday, March 1: If you’re a fan of pure Americana music, don’t miss Iris DeMent at The Waiting Room Friday night. DeMent is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter known for her contemporary folk music whose songs have been featured in several films and television shows. Her most recent album, The Trackless Woods, is a unique undertaking, setting Russian poet Anna Akhmatova’s poetry to music for the first time ever. Get your tickets and learn more about DeMent and her latest work here.

Friday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 6: The wait is over. It’s Alamo Drafthouse Midtown Soft Opening Week, and they are ready for you to enjoy a full program of new releases and classic film events. From The Avengers to Mr. Rogers, you’re sure to find something that’s just your style. This is a time for staff training and seating is limited, so be sure to get your tickets soon. During this special time, guests will receive 25% off their total food and non-alcoholic beverage bill at any movie between March 1-6. Be sure to check out their Grand Opening Week as well, which starts the very next day (Thurdsay, March 7). Peep all the movie showings for both weeks here.

Saturday, March 2: Like poetry? How about cake? You will find both at the Matt Mason State Poet Celebration at Gallery 1516 this Saturday evening. On January 7, Mason became the third Nebraska State Poet. While the formalities took place on Monday in Lincoln, you are invited to this celebratory ceremony happening a little closer to home (for most of us). Mason will serve as state poet from 2019 to 2023, and his duties will include public outreach and advocacy for poetry in Nebraska. You can read more about him in Omaha Magazine‘s feature on Nebraska poets here. Learn more about this Saturday’s event here.

Sunday, March 3: This Omaha Comic Book Convention is just what is says—a convention, not a “con.” This one is all about the basics, aka the comic books themselves. There are no guests and no setup fees for the dealers, so that means the savings are passed on to you, dear reader(s). You may also find trade paperbacks and assorted comic related toys, just in case the lure of that paper smell isn’t enough to draw you in. Need some money in order to purchase that perfect addition to your collection? They’re also buying at this one, so bring down the misfits and cash in. Find out more about this free event here.