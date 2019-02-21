Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, Feb. 21 and Friday, March 7: You have just two nights to experience the dinosaurs as they were meant to be observed—slightly tipsy and in a festive environment. (Though that depends on your preference, really.) If that sounds like a good time to you, plan on heading to Lauritzen Gardens tonight for Adult Only Dino Night. Who doesn’t want to hang out with a red daspletosaur at the end of a long, cold, work week? And if you can’t make it out this weekend, keep the next one on your radar! Escape the outdoor ice age—dig up more details here.

Thursday, Feb. 21 to Monday, Feb. 25: Catch the tail end of Omaha Beer Week this weekend. There’s still plenty going on, starting at 11 a.m. today (depending on where you go). The party doesn’t stop until Monday, with a final day of rest at St. Andrew’s Pub. From book club to bingo, whatever you love doing, Beer Week has an event for you. Or you can try them all, as long as you have a pint in your hand. No matter where you live, there’s likely to be something going on close to you. Track down all the events here to maximize your weekend of beer.

Friday, Feb. 22: Want a unique experience you can tell your friends about? Enter the three-ring-circus world of former Moscow Circus veteran Gregory Popovich as he keeps you laughing and keeps his performing pets on their toes (sometimes literally). The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is an entertainment event the whole family, happening Friday night only at The Arts Center. With world-class jugglers and over 30 pets, your eyes won’t get a break from all the action. Get tickets to this performance extravaganza here.

Friday, Feb. 22: Some say jazz is dead—Etienne Charles no doubt would disagree. Let him persuade you when you attend his performance at Scott Recital Hall. This 20-something artist, composer, arranger, and assistant professor of jazz studies (natch) from Trinidad is opening ears and minds by blending his musical roots with traditional American jazz. If you want to hear what all the fuss is about, get your tickets here.

Saturday, Feb. 23: The UNO Theatre Department’s Connections Series, a collaboration with the Great Plains Theatre Conference, is bringing Colonel’s Chicken: A Fairy Tale to Omaha. The concept behind this new series is a collaborative production each season with another local arts organization. This dark comedy from Carrie Barrett is about Demi, a young woman who wanders into a Colonel’s Chicken restaurant looking for comfort-food solace after being dumped. What happens next is both dreary and wacky and based on a true story. Learn more here.

Sunday, Feb. 24: Start the weekend with dinosaurs, end it with the somewhat more cuddly creatures at Taylor Made Rescue Rally at the Nebraska Humane Society. Rescues will be set up throughout the shelter and will have adoptable animals with them. Not sure if you want to adopt? Or what type of animal/breed would be compatible with your lifestyle? There will be education opportunities and the chance to meet different breeds so you can find out. From kitties to boxers to Boston terriers, you’ll have the opportunity to meet just the right new pet for you. Yappy Pack will be serving food, so even if you’re just browsing, come out for a bite (the good kind!) and all proceeds go to NHS. For more information…squirrel!