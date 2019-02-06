Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Friday, Feb. 8 to Sunday, Feb. 10: Are you the type to embrace the cold? Then the Nebraska Snow Sculpting Competition is for you. This is the first competition of its kind in Nebraska, hosted by Main Street Studios and Gallery and Team Nebraska Snow Sculpting. Local artists will carve large blocks of snow into beautiful works of art. Check out a professional snow sculpture exhibition by Minnesota Big Snow and Team Nebraska Snow Sculpting. Watch the magic as it unfolds when teams compete in sanctioned events for a chance at going to the 2020 National Competition. The event also features “Nebraska’s only ice bar” as well as multiple other vendors and a food truck. Learn more here.

Thursday, Feb. 7: The Grand Opening of The Jewell is music to the ears of Omaha jazz lovers. The opening, featuring the David Sanborn Jazz Quintet, kicked off last night but continues this evening with two shows, one at 6:30 p.m. and a later performance at 8:30 p.m. Sanborn is a well-known, Grammy Award-winning who has played with the likes of Eric Clapton and David Bowie. This new gem of a jazz club is located in the Marriott Hotel in the Capitol District and will feature local and international acts. Tune in here for more information about the event, and here to learn about The Jewell.

Thursday, Feb. 7 to Sunday, Feb. 10: Is the cold weather getting you down? The 53rd Annual Omaha Home & Garden Expo may be just the pick-me-up you need. Highlights include an interior design showcase, a floral centerpiece showcase, and continuous live entertainment in the Fountain Cafe & Food Court. Throw in the chance to meet Kevin O’Connor from This Old House and/or P. Allen Smith from P. Allen Smith’s Garden Home, and there’s no way the weather can keep you down. Did we mention the prizes? Head to the CHI Health Center for a taste of spring this weekend. Learn more about this and upcoming shows at CHI here.

Saturday, Feb. 9: Looking for a unique experience this weekend? Go to Love to Love 2019 at The Venue at Highlander. This first annual community maker’s event will have vendors from around Omaha, including local favorites such as Big Mama’s Kitchen and Coneflower Creamery. There will be creative stations, a photo booth, on-the-spot poetry, and more. You will also find artwork from Julia Mason, recently featured in Omaha Magazine here. This community love-fest offers respite from the cold, both literal and figurative. The suggested donation is $10, but whether you can afford $1 or $100, you can still come out and enjoy the warmth and love only community can provide. So get in out of the cold and make something—whether it’s a gift or a friend. Find the love here.

Saturday, Feb. 9: Want to give in to nostalgia this weekend? There’s no better place than Skate Daze. Head to Adult Prom Night this Saturday and get your fill. It may be your last chance, as they close permanently on Sunday, March 31. So whether you skipped the prom altogether or you just really want to relive those romantic (and/or awkward) dance moments, now is the time. Drink the spiked punch and skate to the mushy music. (Bonus points if you can do it in your old prom outfit!) Find out more here.