PICK OF THE WEEK—Saturday, Feb. 24: Yeah, baby. Feeling nostalgic for 1960s London? OK, probably not, but you should still experience Perfect Pour: A Craft Cocktail Competition at Slowdown, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Your favorite bartenders will be showing off their significant skills, competing to make the best gin cocktails you’ve ever had. We’re not talking about your momma’s G&Ts here, this is quality stuff. You’ll also get the chance to bid on local art and listen to music from the Beatles tribute musicians, the Come Together Band. All this fun isn’t just so you get to use the word “shag” again. It’s to raise money for the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. Ticket sales were extended, so get yours here.

Thursday, Feb. 22: Need a little pop of happiness in your life? Then catch The Shineys at the Harney Street Tavern Thursday night at 9 p.m. These women are known for powerhouse harmonizing and catchy ukulele beats. They come fierce with both original songs and unique takes on several covers. Forged from the fires of their respective troubled times, their music is a surefire pick-me-up to get you over the dreariness of the work week and ready for the weekend. But don’t take our word for it. Head downtown, grab a Manhattan, and listen to them tell you all about it. Find out more about the duo here.

Friday, Feb. 23: Lent is all about the fish. But it doesn’t have to be. Save a Fish, Eat Pasta! Lenten dinners at St. Stanislaus Church start this Friday and last through March. If fish just isn’t your thing but you still want the camaraderie of eating Friday night dinner with a group of like-minded fun seekers, get to St. Stans tomorrow. Enjoy pasta, Orsi’s pizza, and/or handmade pierogis. And of course, beer. Get there by 5:30 and skip the dinner planning. Learn all about it here.

Friday, Feb. 23 and Sunday, Feb. 25: More music, because music heals and with all the sickness going around, who doesn’t need a little healing? Matt Whipkey is just the kind of soul-healing, unabashed rock and roll to get you back on your feet. Literally. You can see his always-energetic performance at Reverb Lounge, starting at 9 p.m. on Friday (with Stephen Sheehan) and 6 p.m. on Sunday (with Charlie Ames), just in case you miss it the first time around. Or if you just want to see an encore performance. Get more info here.

Saturday, Feb 24: Music fans, you heard right. Country music singer and songwriter Dylan Schneider is going to be at the Bourbon Saloon this Saturday. This rising star is on tour and he’ll be right here in Omaha this weekend. This fan fanatic is breaking out on his own and you can be there to see him live. Get more information and your tickets here now, because they’re going fast!

Sunday, Feb. 25: Is there a more relaxing way to end the weekend than by reading to a dog? Well, sorry adults! The Read to a Dog at the Omaha Public Library event is really more for the children. Take the kids to the Milton R. Abrahams branch and let them learn to read by entertaining the incredible registered therapy dogs graciously brought in by their owners. Plus, who’s to say you can’t read along? To find out more about this puptastic experience, bound on over here.